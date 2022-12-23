Boys basketball: Results, Featured coverage and links for Thursday, Dec. 22

Thursday, Dec. 22

In-Season Tournament

Springfield Commonwealth Academy (MA) 72, League Bound Academy 46 – Box Score

Regular Season

BCSL

Westampton Tech 79, Medford Tech 69 – Box Score

Bordentown 67, Pennsauken 61 – Box Score

Holy Cross Prep 60, Northern Burlington 51 – Box Score

Florence 60, STEMCivics 36 – Box Score

Palmyra 64, Riverside 39 – Box Score

Pemberton 48, Burlington City 45 – Box Score

Doane Academy 87, Burlington Township 81 – Box Score

Pitman 70, Maple Shade 37 – Box Score

BIG NORTH

Clifton 56, Passaic Valley 48 – Box Score

Northern Highlands 65, Passaic Tech 54 – Box Score

Kearny 55, Passaic 52 – Box Score

Teaneck 73, Paramus Catholic 65 – Box Score

Pequannock 81, Wayne Valley 76 – Box Score

Hackensack 66, Bergen Tech 48 – Box Score

Fair Lawn 68, Cranford 40 – Box Score

Ramapo 71, Bergenfield 46 – Box Score

Ridgewood 72, Old Tappan 46 – Box Score

Pascack Hills 71, Dwight-Morrow 54 – Box Score

Tenafly 47, Cliffside Park 38 – Box Score

CAPE ATLANTIC

Absegami 55, Gloucester Tech 44 – Box Score

St. Joseph (Hamm.) 65, Williamstown 48 – Box Score

Bridgeton 68, Cape May Tech 51 – Box Score

Buena 75, Salem Tech 30 – Box Score

Atlantic Tech 65, Woodstown 30 – Box Score

Hammonton 70, Ocean City 65 – Box Score

COLONIAL

Gloucester 60, Gateway 37 – Box Score

Sterling 59, Paulsboro 51 – Box Score

Haddonfield 83, West Deptford 34 – Box Score

Haddon Heights 60, Haddon Township 28 – Box Score

Lindenwold 45, Collingswood 42 – Box Score

CVC

Hightstown 47, Princeton 32 – Box Score

Hamilton West 57, Nottingham 50 – Box Score

Robbinsville 61, Lawrence 50 – Box Score

Hopewell Valley 62, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 46 – Box Score

Notre Dame 61, Steinert 22 – Box Score

Trenton 58, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 31 – Box Score

Ewing 72, Allentown 34 – Box Score

GMC

Piscataway 76, East Brunswick 55 – Box Score

St. Joseph (Met.) 68, JP Stevens 43 – Box Score

Middlesex 42, Carteret 37 – Box Score

Watchung Hills 71, Edison 34 – Box Score

Perth Amboy 62, New Brunswick 56 – Box Score

Somerset Tech 49, Koinonia 45 – Box Score

Colonia 49, South Brunswick 46 – Box Score

South Plainfield 48, Woodbridge 46 – Box Score

Metuchen 55, Iselin Kennedy 36 – Box Score

St. Thomas Aquinas 83, Old Bridge 41 – Box Score

HCIAL

Kearny 55, Passaic 52 – Box Score

NJAC

Hackettstown 66, Wallkill Valley 40 – Box Score

Morris Tech 58, Warren Tech 16 – Box Score

Montgomery 60, Morris Knolls 49 – Box Score

Pequannock 81, Wayne Valley 76 – Box Score

NJIC

Hawthorne 58, Pompton Lakes 38 – Box Score

Glen Rock 48, Eastern Christian 39 – Box Score

Bogota 37, Palisades Park 34 – Box Score

St. Mary (Ruth.) 74, Wood-Ridge 54 – Box Score

Cresskill 53, Bergen Charter 34 – Box Score

Manchester Regional 61, Saddle Brook 42 – Box Score

Becton 71, Wallington 29 – Box Score

Lyndhurst 74, North Arlington 50 – Box Score

OLYMPIC

Shawnee 48, Winslow 37 – Box Score

Moorestown 48, Cherry Hill West 43 – Box Score

Eastern 58, Cherry Hill East 54 – Box Score

Rancocas Valley 52, Kingsway 42 – Box Score

Seneca 66, Camden Tech 31 – Box Score

Lenape 47, Cherokee 45 – Box Score

Camden 87, Camden Catholic 44 – Box Score

Bishop Eustace 53, Paul VI 48 – Box Score

SEC

Science Park 52, Newark Academy 45 – Box Score

Columbia 80, Payne Tech 64 – Box Score

Newark Lab 60, Technology 49 – Box Score

Millburn 51, Glen Ridge 21 – Box Score

Montclair 53, Verona 42 – Box Score

Newark East Side 61, Newark Central 38 – Box Score

North Star Academy 76, University 57 – Box Score

Weequahic 55, Golda Och 44 – Box Score

Shabazz 58, Nutley 49 – Box Score

Caldwell 62, Bloomfield 30 – Box Score

Seton Hall Prep 48, Arts 41 – Box Score

Barringer 27, Livingston 26 – Box Score

Irvington 63, College Achieve Paterson 58 – Box Score

Newark Tech 62, West Essex 55 – Box Score

Montclair Immaculate 60, East Orange 48 – Box Score

SHORE

Holmdel 71, Freehold Borough 27 – Box Score

Keyport 56, Keansburg 34 – Box Score

St. John Vianney 61, Long Branch 19 – Box Score

Ocean Township 53, Jackson Liberty 44 – Box Score

Colts Neck 52, Red Bank Regional 41 – Box Score

Brearley 68, Henry Hudson 52 – Box Score

Howell 50, Pinelands 32 – Box Score

Southern 43, Toms River South 21 – Box Score

Brick Township 46, Barnegat 39 – Box Score

St. Rose 56, Manasquan 48 – Box Score

Raritan 53, Matawan 45 – Box Score

Rumson-Fair Haven 60, Middletown South 54 – Box Score

SKYLAND

Oratory 61, Pingry 59 – Box Score

Bound Brook 67, South Hunterdon 51 – Box Score

Watchung Hills 71, Edison 34 – Box Score

Belvidere 54, Central Jersey College Charter 49 – Box Score

Montgomery 60, Morris Knolls 49 – Box Score

Phillipsburg 67, Bridgewater-Raritan 45 – Box Score

Hunterdon Central 65, North Hunterdon 40 – Box Score

Devon Prep (PA) 74, Rutgers Prep 70 – Box Score

Johnson 46, Delaware Valley 43 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

Absegami 55, Gloucester Tech 44 – Box Score

St. Joseph (Hamm.) 65, Williamstown 48 – Box Score

Overbrook 46, Deptford 38 – Box Score

Buena 75, Salem Tech 30 – Box Score

Atlantic Tech 65, Woodstown 30 – Box Score

Rancocas Valley 52, Kingsway 42 – Box Score

Cumberland 50, Schalick 28 – Box Score

Penns Grove 80, Triton 72 – Box Score

Clearview 77, Clayton 54 – Box Score

Pitman 70, Maple Shade 37 – Box Score

Washington Township 68, Timber Creek 64 – Box Score

UCC

Oratory 61, Pingry 59 – Box Score

Elizabeth 57, Westfield 33 – Box Score

Hillside 56, Rahway 48 – Box Score

Dayton 64, Roselle Park 58 – Box Score

Roselle 72, Gov. Livingston 53 – Box Score

Brearley 68, Henry Hudson 52 – Box Score

Union 59, Plainfield 36 – Box Score

Fair Lawn 68, Cranford 40 – Box Score

Linden 63, Union Catholic 57 – Box Score

Johnson 46, Delaware Valley 43 – Box Score

Independent

Mastery Camden 58, Foundation Collegiate 29 – Box Score

Morris Tech 58, Warren Tech 16 – Box Score

Pennsauken Tech 58, LEAP Academy 40 – Box Score

Belvidere 54, Central Jersey College Charter 49 – Box Score

Somerset Tech 49, Koinonia 45 – Box Score

Irvington 63, College Achieve Paterson 58 – Box Score

Devon Prep (PA) 74, Rutgers Prep 70 – Box Score

