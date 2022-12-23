Boys basketball: Results, Featured coverage and links for Thursday, Dec. 22

Thursday, Dec. 22 In-Season Tournament Springfield Commonwealth Academy (MA) 72, League Bound Academy 46 – Box Score Regular Season BCSL Westampton Tech 79, Medford Tech 69 – Box Score Bordentown 67, Pennsauken 61 – Box Score Holy Cross Prep 60, Northern Burlington 51 – Box Score Florence 60, STEMCivics 36 – Box Score Palmyra 64, Riverside 39 – Box Score Pemberton 48, Burlington City 45 – Box Score Doane Academy 87, Burlington Township 81 – Box Score Pitman 70, Maple Shade 37 – Box Score BIG NORTH Clifton 56, Passaic Valley 48 – Box Score Northern Highlands 65, Passaic Tech 54 – Box Score Kearny 55, Passaic 52 – Box Score Teaneck 73, Paramus Catholic 65 – Box Score Pequannock 81, Wayne Valley 76 – Box Score Hackensack 66, Bergen Tech 48 – Box Score Fair Lawn 68, Cranford 40 – Box Score Ramapo 71, Bergenfield 46 – Box Score Ridgewood 72, Old Tappan 46 – Box Score Pascack Hills 71, Dwight-Morrow 54 – Box Score Tenafly 47, Cliffside Park 38 – Box Score CAPE ATLANTIC Absegami 55, Gloucester Tech 44 – Box Score St. Joseph (Hamm.) 65, Williamstown 48 – Box Score Bridgeton 68, Cape May Tech 51 – Box Score Buena 75, Salem Tech 30 – Box Score Atlantic Tech 65, Woodstown 30 – Box Score Hammonton 70, Ocean City 65 – Box Score COLONIAL Gloucester 60, Gateway 37 – Box Score Sterling 59, Paulsboro 51 – Box Score Haddonfield 83, West Deptford 34 – Box Score Haddon Heights 60, Haddon Township 28 – Box Score Lindenwold 45, Collingswood 42 – Box Score CVC Hightstown 47, Princeton 32 – Box Score Hamilton West 57, Nottingham 50 – Box Score Robbinsville 61, Lawrence 50 – Box Score Hopewell Valley 62, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 46 – Box Score Notre Dame 61, Steinert 22 – Box Score Trenton 58, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 31 – Box Score Ewing 72, Allentown 34 – Box Score GMC Piscataway 76, East Brunswick 55 – Box Score St. Joseph (Met.) 68, JP Stevens 43 – Box Score Middlesex 42, Carteret 37 – Box Score Watchung Hills 71, Edison 34 – Box Score Perth Amboy 62, New Brunswick 56 – Box Score Somerset Tech 49, Koinonia 45 – Box Score Colonia 49, South Brunswick 46 – Box Score South Plainfield 48, Woodbridge 46 – Box Score Metuchen 55, Iselin Kennedy 36 – Box Score St. Thomas Aquinas 83, Old Bridge 41 – Box Score HCIAL Kearny 55, Passaic 52 – Box Score NJAC Hackettstown 66, Wallkill Valley 40 – Box Score Morris Tech 58, Warren Tech 16 – Box Score Montgomery 60, Morris Knolls 49 – Box Score Pequannock 81, Wayne Valley 76 – Box Score NJIC Hawthorne 58, Pompton Lakes 38 – Box Score Glen Rock 48, Eastern Christian 39 – Box Score Bogota 37, Palisades Park 34 – Box Score St. Mary (Ruth.) 74, Wood-Ridge 54 – Box Score Cresskill 53, Bergen Charter 34 – Box Score Manchester Regional 61, Saddle Brook 42 – Box Score Becton 71, Wallington 29 – Box Score Lyndhurst 74, North Arlington 50 – Box Score OLYMPIC Shawnee 48, Winslow 37 – Box Score Moorestown 48, Cherry Hill West 43 – Box Score Eastern 58, Cherry Hill East 54 – Box Score Rancocas Valley 52, Kingsway 42 – Box Score Seneca 66, Camden Tech 31 – Box Score Lenape 47, Cherokee 45 – Box Score Camden 87, Camden Catholic 44 – Box Score Bishop Eustace 53, Paul VI 48 – Box Score SEC Science Park 52, Newark Academy 45 – Box Score Columbia 80, Payne Tech 64 – Box Score Newark Lab 60, Technology 49 – Box Score Millburn 51, Glen Ridge 21 – Box Score Montclair 53, Verona 42 – Box Score Newark East Side 61, Newark Central 38 – Box Score North Star Academy 76, University 57 – Box Score Weequahic 55, Golda Och 44 – Box Score Shabazz 58, Nutley 49 – Box Score Caldwell 62, Bloomfield 30 – Box Score Seton Hall Prep 48, Arts 41 – Box Score Barringer 27, Livingston 26 – Box Score Irvington 63, College Achieve Paterson 58 – Box Score Newark Tech 62, West Essex 55 – Box Score Montclair Immaculate 60, East Orange 48 – Box Score SHORE Holmdel 71, Freehold Borough 27 – Box Score Keyport 56, Keansburg 34 – Box Score St. John Vianney 61, Long Branch 19 – Box Score Ocean Township 53, Jackson Liberty 44 – Box Score Colts Neck 52, Red Bank Regional 41 – Box Score Brearley 68, Henry Hudson 52 – Box Score Howell 50, Pinelands 32 – Box Score Southern 43, Toms River South 21 – Box Score Brick Township 46, Barnegat 39 – Box Score St. Rose 56, Manasquan 48 – Box Score Raritan 53, Matawan 45 – Box Score Rumson-Fair Haven 60, Middletown South 54 – Box Score SKYLAND Oratory 61, Pingry 59 – Box Score Bound Brook 67, South Hunterdon 51 – Box Score Watchung Hills 71, Edison 34 – Box Score Belvidere 54, Central Jersey College Charter 49 – Box Score Montgomery 60, Morris Knolls 49 – Box Score Phillipsburg 67, Bridgewater-Raritan 45 – Box Score Hunterdon Central 65, North Hunterdon 40 – Box Score Devon Prep (PA) 74, Rutgers Prep 70 – Box Score Johnson 46, Delaware Valley 43 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Absegami 55, Gloucester Tech 44 – Box Score St. Joseph (Hamm.) 65, Williamstown 48 – Box Score Overbrook 46, Deptford 38 – Box Score Buena 75, Salem Tech 30 – Box Score Atlantic Tech 65, Woodstown 30 – Box Score Rancocas Valley 52, Kingsway 42 – Box Score Cumberland 50, Schalick 28 – Box Score Penns Grove 80, Triton 72 – Box Score Clearview 77, Clayton 54 – Box Score Pitman 70, Maple Shade 37 – Box Score Washington Township 68, Timber Creek 64 – Box Score UCC Oratory 61, Pingry 59 – Box Score Elizabeth 57, Westfield 33 – Box Score Hillside 56, Rahway 48 – Box Score Dayton 64, Roselle Park 58 – Box Score Roselle 72, Gov. Livingston 53 – Box Score Brearley 68, Henry Hudson 52 – Box Score Union 59, Plainfield 36 – Box Score Fair Lawn 68, Cranford 40 – Box Score Linden 63, Union Catholic 57 – Box Score Johnson 46, Delaware Valley 43 – Box Score Independent Mastery Camden 58, Foundation Collegiate 29 – Box Score Morris Tech 58, Warren Tech 16 – Box Score Pennsauken Tech 58, LEAP Academy 40 – Box Score Belvidere 54, Central Jersey College Charter 49 – Box Score Somerset Tech 49, Koinonia 45 – Box Score Irvington 63, College Achieve Paterson 58 – Box Score Devon Prep (PA) 74, Rutgers Prep 70 – Box Score

