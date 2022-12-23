Boys basketball: Results, Featured coverage and links for Thursday, Dec. 22
Thursday, Dec. 22
In-Season Tournament
Springfield Commonwealth Academy (MA) 72, League Bound Academy 46 – Box Score
Regular Season
BCSL
Westampton Tech 79, Medford Tech 69 – Box Score
Bordentown 67, Pennsauken 61 – Box Score
Holy Cross Prep 60, Northern Burlington 51 – Box Score
Florence 60, STEMCivics 36 – Box Score
Palmyra 64, Riverside 39 – Box Score
Pemberton 48, Burlington City 45 – Box Score
Doane Academy 87, Burlington Township 81 – Box Score
Pitman 70, Maple Shade 37 – Box Score
BIG NORTH
Clifton 56, Passaic Valley 48 – Box Score
Northern Highlands 65, Passaic Tech 54 – Box Score
Kearny 55, Passaic 52 – Box Score
Teaneck 73, Paramus Catholic 65 – Box Score
Pequannock 81, Wayne Valley 76 – Box Score
Hackensack 66, Bergen Tech 48 – Box Score
Fair Lawn 68, Cranford 40 – Box Score
Ramapo 71, Bergenfield 46 – Box Score
Ridgewood 72, Old Tappan 46 – Box Score
Pascack Hills 71, Dwight-Morrow 54 – Box Score
Tenafly 47, Cliffside Park 38 – Box Score
CAPE ATLANTIC
Absegami 55, Gloucester Tech 44 – Box Score
St. Joseph (Hamm.) 65, Williamstown 48 – Box Score
Bridgeton 68, Cape May Tech 51 – Box Score
Buena 75, Salem Tech 30 – Box Score
Atlantic Tech 65, Woodstown 30 – Box Score
Hammonton 70, Ocean City 65 – Box Score
COLONIAL
Gloucester 60, Gateway 37 – Box Score
Sterling 59, Paulsboro 51 – Box Score
Haddonfield 83, West Deptford 34 – Box Score
Haddon Heights 60, Haddon Township 28 – Box Score
Lindenwold 45, Collingswood 42 – Box Score
CVC
Hightstown 47, Princeton 32 – Box Score
Hamilton West 57, Nottingham 50 – Box Score
Robbinsville 61, Lawrence 50 – Box Score
Hopewell Valley 62, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 46 – Box Score
Notre Dame 61, Steinert 22 – Box Score
Trenton 58, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 31 – Box Score
Ewing 72, Allentown 34 – Box Score
GMC
Piscataway 76, East Brunswick 55 – Box Score
St. Joseph (Met.) 68, JP Stevens 43 – Box Score
Middlesex 42, Carteret 37 – Box Score
Watchung Hills 71, Edison 34 – Box Score
Perth Amboy 62, New Brunswick 56 – Box Score
Somerset Tech 49, Koinonia 45 – Box Score
Colonia 49, South Brunswick 46 – Box Score
South Plainfield 48, Woodbridge 46 – Box Score
Metuchen 55, Iselin Kennedy 36 – Box Score
St. Thomas Aquinas 83, Old Bridge 41 – Box Score
HCIAL
Kearny 55, Passaic 52 – Box Score
NJAC
Hackettstown 66, Wallkill Valley 40 – Box Score
Morris Tech 58, Warren Tech 16 – Box Score
Montgomery 60, Morris Knolls 49 – Box Score
Pequannock 81, Wayne Valley 76 – Box Score
NJIC
Hawthorne 58, Pompton Lakes 38 – Box Score
Glen Rock 48, Eastern Christian 39 – Box Score
Bogota 37, Palisades Park 34 – Box Score
St. Mary (Ruth.) 74, Wood-Ridge 54 – Box Score
Cresskill 53, Bergen Charter 34 – Box Score
Manchester Regional 61, Saddle Brook 42 – Box Score
Becton 71, Wallington 29 – Box Score
Lyndhurst 74, North Arlington 50 – Box Score
OLYMPIC
Shawnee 48, Winslow 37 – Box Score
Moorestown 48, Cherry Hill West 43 – Box Score
Eastern 58, Cherry Hill East 54 – Box Score
Rancocas Valley 52, Kingsway 42 – Box Score
Seneca 66, Camden Tech 31 – Box Score
Lenape 47, Cherokee 45 – Box Score
Camden 87, Camden Catholic 44 – Box Score
Bishop Eustace 53, Paul VI 48 – Box Score
SEC
Science Park 52, Newark Academy 45 – Box Score
Columbia 80, Payne Tech 64 – Box Score
Newark Lab 60, Technology 49 – Box Score
Millburn 51, Glen Ridge 21 – Box Score
Montclair 53, Verona 42 – Box Score
Newark East Side 61, Newark Central 38 – Box Score
North Star Academy 76, University 57 – Box Score
Weequahic 55, Golda Och 44 – Box Score
Shabazz 58, Nutley 49 – Box Score
Caldwell 62, Bloomfield 30 – Box Score
Seton Hall Prep 48, Arts 41 – Box Score
Barringer 27, Livingston 26 – Box Score
Irvington 63, College Achieve Paterson 58 – Box Score
Newark Tech 62, West Essex 55 – Box Score
Montclair Immaculate 60, East Orange 48 – Box Score
SHORE
Holmdel 71, Freehold Borough 27 – Box Score
Keyport 56, Keansburg 34 – Box Score
St. John Vianney 61, Long Branch 19 – Box Score
Ocean Township 53, Jackson Liberty 44 – Box Score
Colts Neck 52, Red Bank Regional 41 – Box Score
Brearley 68, Henry Hudson 52 – Box Score
Howell 50, Pinelands 32 – Box Score
Southern 43, Toms River South 21 – Box Score
Brick Township 46, Barnegat 39 – Box Score
St. Rose 56, Manasquan 48 – Box Score
Raritan 53, Matawan 45 – Box Score
Rumson-Fair Haven 60, Middletown South 54 – Box Score
SKYLAND
Oratory 61, Pingry 59 – Box Score
Bound Brook 67, South Hunterdon 51 – Box Score
Watchung Hills 71, Edison 34 – Box Score
Belvidere 54, Central Jersey College Charter 49 – Box Score
Montgomery 60, Morris Knolls 49 – Box Score
Phillipsburg 67, Bridgewater-Raritan 45 – Box Score
Hunterdon Central 65, North Hunterdon 40 – Box Score
Devon Prep (PA) 74, Rutgers Prep 70 – Box Score
Johnson 46, Delaware Valley 43 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Absegami 55, Gloucester Tech 44 – Box Score
St. Joseph (Hamm.) 65, Williamstown 48 – Box Score
Overbrook 46, Deptford 38 – Box Score
Buena 75, Salem Tech 30 – Box Score
Atlantic Tech 65, Woodstown 30 – Box Score
Rancocas Valley 52, Kingsway 42 – Box Score
Cumberland 50, Schalick 28 – Box Score
Penns Grove 80, Triton 72 – Box Score
Clearview 77, Clayton 54 – Box Score
Pitman 70, Maple Shade 37 – Box Score
Washington Township 68, Timber Creek 64 – Box Score
UCC
Oratory 61, Pingry 59 – Box Score
Elizabeth 57, Westfield 33 – Box Score
Hillside 56, Rahway 48 – Box Score
Dayton 64, Roselle Park 58 – Box Score
Roselle 72, Gov. Livingston 53 – Box Score
Brearley 68, Henry Hudson 52 – Box Score
Union 59, Plainfield 36 – Box Score
Fair Lawn 68, Cranford 40 – Box Score
Linden 63, Union Catholic 57 – Box Score
Johnson 46, Delaware Valley 43 – Box Score
Independent
Mastery Camden 58, Foundation Collegiate 29 – Box Score
Morris Tech 58, Warren Tech 16 – Box Score
Pennsauken Tech 58, LEAP Academy 40 – Box Score
Belvidere 54, Central Jersey College Charter 49 – Box Score
Somerset Tech 49, Koinonia 45 – Box Score
Irvington 63, College Achieve Paterson 58 – Box Score
Devon Prep (PA) 74, Rutgers Prep 70 – Box Score
The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.