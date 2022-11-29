Boys basketball rankings: Top-10 for each classification in the preseason

The preseason boys basketball rankings were released on Monday for all six classifications. Leading their respective polls are: McClave (1A), Sanford (2A), Faith Christian (3A), Resurrection Christian (4A), Lewis-Palmer (5A), and Fossil Ridge (6A)

The rankings, voted upon by coaches, are the official polls of the Association. Polls are released every Monday during the regular season.

Complete rankings for all classes are below.

CHSAANow.com Boys Basketball Polls

Voted upon by coaches around the state. These rankings will not factor into postseason seeding.

Class 6A RK TEAM WL PTS 1 Fossil Ridge (15) 0-0 192 2 Mountain Vista 0-0 143 3 ThunderRidge (3) 0-0 138 4 Rock Canyon 0-0 108 5 Smoky Hill 0-0 107 6 Denver East 0-0 96 7 Eaglecrest (1) 0-0 72 8 Ralston Valley 0-0 49 9 Regis Jesuit 0-0 35 10 Valor Christian 0-0 31 Others receiving votes: Rangeview 16, Overland 15, Denver South 13, Fort Collins 13, Cherry Creek 12, Columbine 10, Grandview 9, Chaparral 8, Rocky Mountain 7, Douglas County 6, Mullen 6, Doherty 5, George Washington 3, Boulder 2, Broomfield 2 , 1 Cherokee Trail, 1 Fairview

Class 5A RK TEAM WL PTS 1 Lewis-Palmer (10) 0-0 162 2 Pueblo South (2) 0-0 127 3 Dakota Ridge (2) 0-0 117 4 Meade (2) 0-0 102 5 Air Academy (2) 0-0 99 6 Frederick 0-0 84 7 Windsor 0-0 81 8 Longmont 0-0 46 9 Thomas Jefferson 0-0 41 10 Vista PEAK Prep 0-0 34 Others receiving votes: Centaurus 15, Thompson Valley 15, Harrison 13, Ponderosa 12, Mesa Ridge 10, Pomona 6, Silver Creek 6, Montrose 5, Eagle Valley 4, Golden 2, Palmer 2, Pueblo County 2, Pueblo East 2, Green Mountain 1, Standley Lake 1, Widefield 1

Class 4A RK TEAM WL PTS 1 Resurrection Christian (5) 0-0 146 2 Holy Family (3) 0-0 139 3 Eagle Ridge Academy (2) 0-0 94 4 Riverdale Ridge (3) 0-0 92 5 Lutheran (1) 0-0 89 6 Severance (2) 0-0 82 7 D’Evelyn 0-0 65 8 Pueblo Central (2) 0-0 64 9 Kent Denver 0-0 61 10 Eaton 0-0 53 Others receiving votes: Colorado Academy 38, Sterling 32, Steamboat Springs 23, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 20, University 17, Aspen 13, Manitou Springs 13, The Classical Academy 12, Alamosa 11, Pagosa Springs 10, Delta 6, Skyview 5, Englewood 4, Middle Park 4, Fort Morgan 3, Basalt 2, Rifle 1, The Academy 1

Class 3A RK TEAM WL PTS 1 Faith Christian (4) 0-0 157 2 Centauri (1) 0-0 135 3 Highland (4) 0-0 120 4 manual (1) 0-0 115 5 Yuma (1) 0-0 107 6 Salida (3) 0-0 79 7 St Mary’s (5) 0-0 72 8 Colorado Springs Christian 0-0 71 9 Platte Valley 0-0 38 10 Prospect Ridge Academy 0-0 28 Others receiving votes: Brush 25, Strasburg 22, The Pinnacle 18, Peyton 14, Buena Vista 13, Thomas MacLaren School 13, The Vanguard School 12, Cedaredge 10, Lotus School For Excellence 8, Banning Lewis Academy 7, Gunnison 6, Lyons 6, Meeker 6, Liberty Common 3, Montezuma-Cortez 3, Platte Canyon 3, Atlas Preparatory School 2, SkyView Academy 2, Bishop Machebeuf 1, Estes Park 1, Lake County 1, Windsor Charter Academy 1, Woodland Park 1

Class 2A RK TEAM WL PTS 1 Sanford (9) 0-0 137 2 Limon (5) 0-0 128 3 Wray (1) 0-0 112 4 Denver Christian 0-0 92 5 Crowley County 0-0 69 6 Wiggins 0-0 48 7 Byers 0-0 39 8 Holly 0-0 34 9 Simla 0-0 27 10 Haxtun 0-0 20 Others receiving votes: Vail Christian 18, Mancos 17, Heritage Christian 13, Fowler 12, Custer County 10, Holyoke 10, Merino 7, Dayspring Christian Academy 6, Rangely 6, Hoehne 4, Monte Vista 4, Telluride 3, Vail Mountain 3, Akron 2, Evangelical Christian 2, Loveland Classical 2