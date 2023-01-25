Boys Basketball Power 10: No. 2 Hoover, No. 3 Vestavia Hills set for 7A rematch Tonight
The top four teams remained the same in this week’s AL.com Power 10 boys basketball poll, but three new teams entered the rankings.
McGill-Toolen, Valley and Fairhope all broke into the constantly fluctuating top 10 this week. The Power 10 Ranks the top basketball teams in the state of Alabama regardless of classification.
All of the teams in the Power poll are scheduled to be in action tonight, including a premier showdown between No. 2 Hoover and No. 3 Vestavia Hills at Vestavia. The Bucs won the first meeting between the two teams 64-61 at home on Jan. 10.
Here is this week’s Power 10:
10. McGill-Toolen (19-6)
ASWA ranking: No. 3 in Class 6A
Previous Power 10 ranking: NR
Latest results: Defeated Robertsdale 71-36, defeated Murphy 75-56
Next game: at Baldwin County, Tonight
9. Valley (22-0)
ASWA ranking: No. 8 in Class 5A
Previous Power 10 ranking: NR
Latest results: Defeated Beauregard 67-58, defeated Lanett 71-41
Next game: at Tallassee, Tonight
8. Fairhope (23-1)
ASWA ranking: No. 6 in Class 7A
Previous Power 10 ranking: NR
Latest results: Defeated Daphne 60-51, defeated Foley 62-28
Next game: at Daphne, Tonight
7. Huntsville (17-8)
ASWA ranking: No. 5 in Class 7A
Previous Power 10 ranking: 7
Latest results: Lost to No. 1 Pinson Valley 67-59, defeated Mae Jemison 66-43
Next game: at Albertville, Tonight
6. Westminster Christian (20-3)
ASWA ranking: No. 1 in Class 4A
Previous Power 10 ranking: 8
Latest results: Defeated Decatur 61-30, defeated Randolph 70-44
Next game: vs. Anniston, Tonight
5. Cullman (19-4)
ASWA ranking: No. 8 in Class 6A
Previous Power 10 ranking: 6
Latest results: Defeated Paul Bryant 68-35
Next game: vs. Decatur, Tonight
4. Baker (19-5)
ASWA ranking: No. 3 in Class 7A
Previous Power 10 ranking: 4
Latest results: Defeated Davidson 66-40, defeated Theodore 63-61
Next game: at Mary G. Montgomery, Tonight
3. Vestavia Hills (19-4)
ASWA ranking: No. 2 in Class 7A
Previous Power 10 ranking: 3
Latest results: Defeated Tuscaloosa County 80-73
Next game: vs. No. 2 Hoover, Tonight
2. Hoover (23-2)
ASWA ranking: No. 1 in Class 7A
Previous Power 10 ranking: 2
Latest results: Defeated Thompson 75-73
Next game: at No. 3 Vestavia Hills, Tonight
1. Pinson Valley (21-0)
ASWA ranking: No. 1 in Class 6A
Previous Power 10 ranking: 1
Latest results: Defeated No. 7 Huntsville 67-59, defeated Mortimer Jordan 68-37
Next game: at Clay-Chalkville, Tonight
Dropped out: Spain Park (19-4), Jacksonville (18-5), Sparkman (18-8)
Teams to watch (alphabetical order): Athens, Auburn, Buckhorn, Cottage Hill, Covenant Christian, Fairfield, Grissom, Dothan, Houston Academy, Jacksonville, Jeff Davis, Lee-Scott, Mars Hill, Midfield, Mountain Brook, Plainview, Ramsay, Spain Park, Sparkman, Tuscaloosa County, Wenonah.