Boys Basketball Power 10: No. 2 Hoover, No. 3 Vestavia Hills set for 7A rematch Tonight

The top four teams remained the same in this week’s AL.com Power 10 boys basketball poll, but three new teams entered the rankings.

McGill-Toolen, Valley and Fairhope all broke into the constantly fluctuating top 10 this week. The Power 10 Ranks the top basketball teams in the state of Alabama regardless of classification.

All of the teams in the Power poll are scheduled to be in action tonight, including a premier showdown between No. 2 Hoover and No. 3 Vestavia Hills at Vestavia. The Bucs won the first meeting between the two teams 64-61 at home on Jan. 10.

Here is this week’s Power 10:

McGill’s Ray Andrews grabs the rebound during a prep boys basketball game, Friday, January 13, 2023, in Mobile, Ala. (Scott Donaldson | al.com)Scott Donaldson/al.com

10. McGill-Toolen (19-6)

ASWA ranking: No. 3 in Class 6A

Previous Power 10 ranking: NR

Latest results: Defeated Robertsdale 71-36, defeated Murphy 75-56

Next game: at Baldwin County, Tonight

9. Valley (22-0)

ASWA ranking: No. 8 in Class 5A

Previous Power 10 ranking: NR

Latest results: Defeated Beauregard 67-58, defeated Lanett 71-41

Next game: at Tallassee, Tonight

Fairhope head Coach Solomon Johnson instructs the Pirates against St. Paul’s (La.) in the second half of a game during the William Mitchell Memorial Tournament at UMS-Wright on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (Mike Kittrell | [email protected])

8. Fairhope (23-1)

ASWA ranking: No. 6 in Class 7A

Previous Power 10 ranking: NR

Latest results: Defeated Daphne 60-51, defeated Foley 62-28

Next game: at Daphne, Tonight

Huntsville’s Jamari Arnold (4) brings the ball down court against Pinson Valley’s Amarion Bowens (5) during a 256-205 Challenge game at Pinson Valley high school in Pinson, Ala., Wednesday , Jan. 18, 2023. (Marvin Gentry | [email protected])

7. Huntsville (17-8)

ASWA ranking: No. 5 in Class 7A

Previous Power 10 ranking: 7

Latest results: Lost to No. 1 Pinson Valley 67-59, defeated Mae Jemison 66-43

Next game: at Albertville, Tonight

Westminster Christian Academy’s Chase McCarty drives to the goal against the Decatur Red Raiders in the first half at Brockway Gymnasium, Huntsville, Al. Tuesday Jan 17, 2023. (Kevin Farrell | [email protected])

6. Westminster Christian (20-3)

ASWA ranking: No. 1 in Class 4A

Previous Power 10 ranking: 8

Latest results: Defeated Decatur 61-30, defeated Randolph 70-44

Next game: vs. Anniston, Tonight

Cullman Coach Stu Stuedeman during the AHSAA Class 6A Boys Championship at BJCC’s Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Friday, March 4, 2022. (Marvin Gentry | [email protected])

5. Cullman (19-4)

ASWA ranking: No. 8 in Class 6A

Previous Power 10 ranking: 6

Latest results: Defeated Paul Bryant 68-35

Next game: vs. Decatur, Tonight

Baker’s Labaron Philon sets up a play against LeFlore in the first half of a game during the Bridge Builder Classic on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Mitchell Center in Mobile, Ala. (Mike Kittrell | [email protected])

4. Baker (19-5)

ASWA ranking: No. 3 in Class 7A

Previous Power 10 ranking: 4

Latest results: Defeated Davidson 66-40, defeated Theodore 63-61

Next game: at Mary G. Montgomery, Tonight

Vestavia Hills’ Thomas Taaffe (20) at Hoover high school in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Marvin Gentry | [email protected])

3. Vestavia Hills (19-4)

ASWA ranking: No. 2 in Class 7A

Previous Power 10 ranking: 3

Latest results: Defeated Tuscaloosa County 80-73

Next game: vs. No. 2 Hoover, Tonight

Hoover’s Jonathan Caicedo (11) controls the ball from Vestavia Hills’ Thomas Taaffe (20) at Hoover high school in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Marvin Gentry | [email protected])

2. Hoover (23-2)

ASWA ranking: No. 1 in Class 7A

Previous Power 10 ranking: 2

Latest results: Defeated Thompson 75-73

Next game: at No. 3 Vestavia Hills, Tonight

Pinson Valley’s Terry Coner Jr. (3) during a 256-205 Challenge game at Pinson Valley high school in Pinson, Ala., Wednesday , Jan. 18, 2023. (Marvin Gentry | [email protected])

1. Pinson Valley (21-0)

ASWA ranking: No. 1 in Class 6A

Previous Power 10 ranking: 1

Latest results: Defeated No. 7 Huntsville 67-59, defeated Mortimer Jordan 68-37

Next game: at Clay-Chalkville, Tonight

Dropped out: Spain Park (19-4), Jacksonville (18-5), Sparkman (18-8)

Teams to watch (alphabetical order): Athens, Auburn, Buckhorn, Cottage Hill, Covenant Christian, Fairfield, Grissom, Dothan, Houston Academy, Jacksonville, Jeff Davis, Lee-Scott, Mars Hill, Midfield, Mountain Brook, Plainview, Ramsay, Spain Park, Sparkman, Tuscaloosa County, Wenonah.