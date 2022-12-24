BOYS BASKETBALL: Port Angeles drops first game of the season to Foss of Tacoma

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles was unable to rally all the way back after finding itself down 17 in the fourth quarter, falling for the first time this season 68-61 to the Foss Falcons in a non-league boys basketball game Thursday.

Foss broke open a close game with Port Angeles by starting the fourth quarter with a flurry, going up by as much as 17 points before a Roughriders’ comeback brought the game within 64-61 with 25 seconds left.

Tyler Hunter fueled Port Angeles during the rally, stepping out to hit two 3-point shots, along with an old-fashioned 3-point play to score 11 of his 19 points in the final quarter.

The Riders trailed 31-22 at Halftime against the South Puget Sound League power, but came within one point of the lead at 31-30 after Bryant Hoch drained a 3-point shot just two minutes into the second half.

Foss was consistent on shots from long range all game against the Riders’ halfcourt 2-3 zone, hitting four 3s in the second, adding a late 3 with 10 seconds left in the third to go up 47-40 after three quarters and hitting two more to go up 63-47 in the fourth before Port Angeles fought back with a 14-1 run in the final minutes.

The Falcons managed to knock down four free throws in the final 25 seconds to throw the game away.

Parker Nickerson added 14 points and Isaiah Shamp had 13 for the Riders (4-0, 6-1).

Port Angeles will make its annual trip to Yakima for the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout next week, playing Zillah at the Dome at 6:30 pm Thursday and Toppenish at 3 pm Friday.

Foss 68, Port Angeles 61

Foss 13 18 16 21— 68

PA 10 12 18 21— 61

Port Angeles (61) — Hunter 19, Nickerson 14, Shamp 13, Hoch 5, Dunning 4, Seera 4, Halberg 2, Albaugh.

