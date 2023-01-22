Boys basketball player of the week (1/22): Lake Highlands’ Tre Johnson

Click here to see the girls basketball player of the week.

Lake Highlands’ Tre Johnson

What he did: Johnson averaged 24.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game as Lake Highlands went 2-0 last week. He had 30 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in an 80-76, double-overtime home win over Highland Park – the No. 20-ranked team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ Class 6A state poll – on Tuesday, including a key three-pointer in the first-overtime period to help extend the game. Johnson had 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in an 81-43 home win over Richardson Berkner on Friday.

Boys basketball POW Tre Johnson of Lake Highlands. (Lake Highlands High School)

Who he is: A 6-foot-6 junior combo guard. Johnson is the nation’s top recruit for the class of 2024 according to 247.sports and rivals.com. Among many Colleges Pursuing him are Baylor, Kentucky, Kansas, Arkansas, Miami (Fla.), Texas and Gonzaga.

The statistics: Johnson is averaging 22.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is shooting 51 percent from the field, 38 percent on three-point attempts and 91 percent on free throws.

Johnson has helped Lake Highlands – ranked No. 2 in The Dallas Morning News’ Class 6A area poll and No. 1 in the TABC 6A state poll – to a 21-3 overall record, 10-0 in District 7-6A going into this Tuesday’s game against Jesuit.

They said it: “My favorite plays in the Highland Park game were by our big guy Samson (Aletan). He had two big dunks, especially the one that sent it to the second overtime. … In the past year I have worked to be better on defense and as a playmaker. I wanted to move my feet better on defense and make the plays that make my teammates better.”

Coach said it: “The three Tre made in the first overtime period against Highland Park really stood out to me as a big moment because we were down by six in the first overtime. Samson and (Jaylen) Washington had big plays too. … In the past year I have been most impressed with how Tre had improved on his defense. He has taken the role on himself to defend the other team’s best player. He is best at attacking the best part of that player’s game, like if that player is a great shooter he’ll try to keep him from shooting.” – Lake Highlands Coach Joe Duffield.

Did you know? Johnson’s full name is Richard Earl Johnson III. Tre is short for ‘the third.’ … Johnson said a Pivotal point of his basketball life was in the eighth grade when he was a sixth man on an AAU team. They said his status on the team made his work harder on his all-around game, especially beyond being more than a scorer. … Johnson’s favorite course in school is animation, where he has had a chance to animate Pokemon characters. … After his playing days conclude, Johnson wants to be a basketball coach, possibly focusing on individual skills. … Johnson’s favorite meal is boiled crab, shrimp and sausage with potatoes and a cream soda. … Johnson’s favorite athlete is Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant because of his game. Johnson met Durant and had a workout with him during a recruiting trip to the University of Texas this past summer. Durant played for the Longhorns in the 2006-07 season.

—Rick Kretzschmar

HONORABLE MENTION

Player School Position Class Notable Nicholas Addison Cedar Hill F Jr. Avg. 16.5 ppg as Cedar Hill went 2-0. Brooks Bahr Keller G Jr. Avg. 27.0 ppg as Keller went 2-0. Dean Balo Richardson JJ Pearce G Sr. Avg 22.0 ppg as JJ Pearce went 2-0 Mitchell Holmes Arlington Oakridge FC Sr. Avg. 26.5 ppg as Oakridge went 2-0. Tyler Hankamer Kimball G/F Sr. 19.0 ppg, 4.0 apg, 3.0 spg as Kimball went 2-0. Zander James Prosper G Jr. Avg. 15.0 ppg as Prosper went 2-0. Justin McBride Plano F Sr. Avg. 20.5 ppg as Plano went 2-0. Jalen Shelley Plano Prestonwood F Jr. Avg. 18.0 ppg as Prestonwood went 2-0. Karson Temple Lovejoy FC Sr. Avg. 17.0 ppg as Lovejoy went 2-0. Cole Williams Carter G Jr. Avg. 17.5 ppg as Carter went 2-0.

