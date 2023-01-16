Boys basketball player of the week (1/15): Lewisville’s Adrian Banks

Click here to see the girls basketball player of the week.

Lewisville’s Adrian Banks

What he did: Banks averaged 19.5 points per game as Lewisville went 2-0 last week. Banks scored 26 points with five three-pointers, five assists, four rebounds and three steals as Lewisville upset Plano – the No. 5-ranked team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ Class 6A state poll – 72-67 on Tuesday. He scored 13 points (including three three-pointers) while adding six rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 70-58 win at Flower Mound on Friday.

Who he is: A 6-foot-1 combo guard, Banks has received interest in collegiate programs such as the University of the Ozarks, Tiffin (Ohio), Texas Wesleyan and Baker (Kan.).

The statistics: Banks has helped Lewisville compile a 17-6 record, and one of four teams tied for first in District 6-6A with a 4-1 mark. Lewisville will host Rival Hebron, also tied for first, this Friday.

They said it: “The best part of the week was the energy in the game against Plano. We knew coming in how good they are with (Oklahoma State commit) Justin McBride. We just wanted to show we weren’t going to back down. … I worked on being faster with track work in the offseason, especially my first step off the dribble. The key is keeping your hips and body low.”

Coach said it: “Adrian has worked really hard on beating Defenders off the dribble, especially when he is being face-guarded. He used to score off spot shooting and in transition, but he has really worked on his speed and dribbling. That goes with his quick shooting release. He has always had that,” Lewisville Coach Toby Martin said.

Did you know? Banks started playing basketball when he was four years old for an Irving YMCA team called the Orange Dragons. His family moved to the Lewisville area before his freshman year. … Banks’ favorite class in school is math, especially algebra. He plans on majoring in sports psychology or sports physiology in college. … Banks’ favorite meal is shrimp Alfredo with mashed potatoes and strawberry lemonade. … His favorite athlete is Los Angeles Lakers guard LeBron James especially because of his involvement with charities.

HONORABLE MENTION

Player School Pos. Class Notable Mitchell Holmes Arlington Oakridge FC Sr. Avg 35.0 ppg, 18.0 rpg as Oakridge went 2-0. Tre Johnson Lake Highlands G Jr. Avg. 21.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 5.5 apg, 2.5 spg, 2.0 bpg, 66.7 FG% as Lake Highlands went 2-0. Jordan Kamga Denton G/F Sr. Avg. 14.0 ppg as Denton went 2-0. Trent Perry Frisco Lone Star F Sr. Avg. 17.5 ppg as Lone Star went 2-0. Jordan Mizell Plano East G/F Jr. Avg. 16.5 ppg as Plano East went 2-0. Ian Russell McKinney North G Jr. Avg. 17.5 ppg, 81.3 FG%, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 spg as North went 1-1. Jaxson Thompson Greenhill G Fr. Avg. 28.5 ppg as Greenhill went 2-0. Dylan Walker Highland Park G Sr. Avg. 17.5 ppg as Highland Park went 2-0. Tarrance Warren Arlington Sam Houston G Sr. 36 points, 5-for-7 on three-pointers, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals in a loss to Arlington Martin. Matthew Zakaria Birdville F Jr. Avg. 19.0 ppg as Birdville went 2-0.

