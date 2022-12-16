Boys Basketball Opening Day: Results, recaps, photos and links for Thursday, Dec. 15
THURSDAY, DEC. 15
FEATURED COVERAGE
Well. 2 Camden 91, Rancocas Valley 50
Well. 15 Arts 79, West Side 47
- Live update recap @MikeKinneyHS
- Recap | Box score
Paterson Charter 60, Rutherford 56
- Live update recap @BrandonGouldHS
- Recap | Box score
TOP 20 SCOREBOARD
- Well. 2 Camden 91, Rancocas Valley 50
- Well. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas 77, JP Stevens 40
- Well. 6 Don Bosco Prep 63, Paterson Eastside 43
- Well. 7 St. Peter’s Prep vs. Elizabeth, 7
- Well. 8 Bergen Catholic vs. Pioneer Academy, 7
- Well. 10 St. Augustine 62, Holy Spirit 60
- Well. 11 Manasquan vs. Patrick School, 6
- Well. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s vs. Bridgewater-Raritan, 7
- Well. 14 Seton Hall Prep 66, Newark Central 46
- Well. 16 Delbarton vs. Pope John, 7
- Well. 18 Linden vs. Plainfield, 7
- Well. 19 Morris Catholic 64, Madison 46
- Well. 20 Paul VI 64, Seneca 38
STATEWIDE SCOREBOARD
