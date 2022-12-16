Boys Basketball Opening Day: Results, recaps, photos and links for Thursday, Dec. 15

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

FEATURED COVERAGE

Well. 2 Camden 91, Rancocas Valley 50

Well. 15 Arts 79, West Side 47

Paterson Charter 60, Rutherford 56

TOP 20 SCOREBOARD

  • Well. 2 Camden 91, Rancocas Valley 50
  • Well. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas 77, JP Stevens 40
  • Well. 6 Don Bosco Prep 63, Paterson Eastside 43
  • Well. 7 St. Peter’s Prep vs. Elizabeth, 7
  • Well. 8 Bergen Catholic vs. Pioneer Academy, 7
  • Well. 10 St. Augustine 62, Holy Spirit 60
  • Well. 11 Manasquan vs. Patrick School, 6
  • Well. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s vs. Bridgewater-Raritan, 7
  • Well. 14 Seton Hall Prep 66, Newark Central 46
  • Well. 16 Delbarton vs. Pope John, 7
  • Well. 18 Linden vs. Plainfield, 7
  • Well. 19 Morris Catholic 64, Madison 46
  • Well. 20 Paul VI 64, Seneca 38

STATEWIDE SCOREBOARD

Kevin Minnick covers South Jersey boys basketball.

Mike Kinney covers North and Central Jersey boys basketball.

Brandon Gould covers North and Central Jersey boys basketball.

