Boys Basketball Opening Day: Results, recaps, photos and links for Thursday, Dec. 15

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

FEATURED COVERAGE

Well. 2 Camden 91, Rancocas Valley 50

Well. 15 Arts 79, West Side 47

Paterson Charter 60, Rutherford 56

TOP 20 SCOREBOARD

Well. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas 77, JP Stevens 40

Well. 6 Don Bosco Prep 63, Paterson Eastside 43

Well. 7 St. Peter’s Prep vs. Elizabeth, 7

Well. 8 Bergen Catholic vs. Pioneer Academy, 7

Well. 10 St. Augustine 62, Holy Spirit 60

Well. 11 Manasquan vs. Patrick School, 6

Well. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s vs. Bridgewater-Raritan, 7

Well. 14 Seton Hall Prep 66, Newark Central 46

Well. 16 Delbarton vs. Pope John, 7

Well. 18 Linden vs. Plainfield, 7

Well. 19 Morris Catholic 64, Madison 46

Well. 20 Paul VI 64, Seneca 38

STATEWIDE SCOREBOARD

