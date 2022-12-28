Boys Basketball: New Providence and Chatham victorious in Cougar Classic

Peyton Pazdera tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds for New Providence in a 56-35 win over Hanover Park in the round robin of the Cougar Classic in Chatham.

Corey Rust added 13 points and 10 rebounds for New Providence (4-1), which lost, 65-63 to Chatham in its first game of the tournament on Monday. Andrew Nook chipped in with 12 points in the win.

Chris Smith had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Hanover Park (4-1), which is now 1-1 in the tournament.

New Providence will face Cranford on Tuesday at 2 pm, while Hanover Park will battle Chatham at 8.

Chatham 60, Cranford 43

Ryan Leskauskas scored 17 points to lead Chatham to a 60-43 win over Cranford in the round robin of the Cougar Classic.

Jack MacAniff added 11 points for Chatham (4-2), which outscored Cranford 40-18 in the second half to erase a five-point halftime deficit. Nick Cutlip added nine points in the win.

Cranford fell to 1-5 with the loss.

