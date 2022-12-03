Boys Basketball | Murphysboro holds on to beat Harrisburg

MURPHYSBORO — Murphysboro held a 16-point lead with less than three minutes left in the third quarter and saw it melt to two points with 2:46 remaining in the game.

A 3-pointer by freshman Myles Guthman stopped the bleeding to lead the Red Devils to a 39-35 win over Harrisburg on Friday night on the third day of the 19th annual Ernie Bozarth Memorial Basketball Tournament.

“Karmelo (Abernathy) held my dude and the other dude up and was able to kick to me for an open shot,” Guthman said. “That’s my shot right there (on the right sideline).”

Murphysboro (3-0) will play Carterville (3-0) for the Championship at 6 pm Saturday. Harrisburg (1-2) will play Red Bud (2-1) for third place at 4:30 pm

“That’s what we’re working on right now,” said Harrisburg Coach Andy Fehrenbacher. “The first half we made Mistakes we’re trying to work out right now, so I’m proud of the way we bounced back in the second half.”

People are also reading…

After Guthman’s heroics, Abernathy was fouled three times and sank 5-of-6 as the Red Devils made 6-of-10 to hold off the Bulldogs.

“We had some bad turnovers in key situations and missed a few free throws as well as missing six shots in a row at one time,” said Murphysboro Coach Daryl Murphy. “We needed that shot from the freshman so badly. I like the way we played for three quarters and how we finished.”

The first quarter started with the teams trading baskets for the first two minutes resulting in a 4-4 tie. Starting with a put back by Abernathy, the Red Devils closed out the first eight minutes on a 6-0 run to take a 10-4 into the second quarter.

The second quarter began with Harrisburg missing its first three shots and Murphysboro not taking a shot in the first two minutes. Hale got the Red Devils started with a jumper in the lane and Gibson Fager followed with a fast break layup to start an 8-0 run to give Murphysboro an 18-4 lead with 3:46 left in the half.

Ross Rider snapped the run with a 3-pointer from the left side of the top of the key and Nate Lawrence followed with a layup down the lane to cut the lead to 18-9 with 1:53 remaining.

Thirty-eight seconds left, Shields stole the ball and went the distance for a layup to give Murphysboro a 20-9 lead at the half.

Harrisburg went on an 8-0 run in the third quarter. The run cut the lead to 29-21 before Murphysboro scored its first point in six minutes and 29 seconds on a free throw by Guthman.

A 3-pointer by Charlie Fehrenbacher, a free throw by Adrian Mann and a falling down one-handed Marvel by Camron Ande followed by a free throw cut the lead to two.

In the first game, Lovejoy took an 11-2 lead, but Chester came back with a 9-0 run to tie the score. The Wildcats scored the next five points on a basket and a 3-pointer and held on to take a 21-19 lead at the half.

Chester came out blazing after the intermission scoring the first seven points, including a 3-pointer by Gavin Schroeder, but Lovejoy chipped away eventually taking a 30-29 lead with 1:34 remaining in the third quarter.

Schroeder sank a basket with 62 seconds left to give the Yellow Jackets a 31-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Lovejoy regained the lead with a 10-2 run to open the fourth to take a 40-33 lead with 4:54 remaining. Chester retook the lead 43-41 with a 10-1 run of its own that included 3-point baskets by Lucas Thompson and Chance Mott with 2:40 left.

“We preach to play through that stall and we were able to do that,” said Chester Coach Chris Toledo. “Basketball is a game of runs. That’s how the game is played.”

After Pierre Lucas sank one of two free throws with 1:59 remaining, Chester called a timeout. When play resumed they ran the clock down to 17.8 when Lovejoy forced a jump ball to get the ball back. A final contested jumper by Lucas from just inside the free throw line bounced off the rim and the rebound tip also bounced off to reserve the win, 43-42.

“We were trying to run the clock, so they had to come out and foul, but they ended up getting a jump ball out of it,” Toledo said. “The key after that was to make them take a contested shot that they missed.”