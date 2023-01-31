Boys basketball: Moravia claims Bluegrass title

Jan. 30—MURRAY — The Moravia boys basketball team has been close to hoisting a Trophy over the previous two seasons.

The Mohawks are hoping to bring home multiple championships this season. The first of those Championships came home on Saturday as Moravia shook off a slow start, soaring in the second half to a 75-40 win over Mormon Trail in the 2023 Bluegrass Conference tournament final at Jerry Brown Gymnasium.

“It’s been three years and we’ve been close multiple times. We won the regular-season conference title last year, but didn’t win the tournament,” Moravia senior Gage Hanes said. “We’re not a first-quarter team, but once we get moving and get our legs pumping, we’re hard to start.”

The final score would not have indicated the early struggles of the Mohawks. Six straight missed field goals to open the contest by Moravia, along with six early points by senior Fulton Flesher, allowed Mormon Trail to open a 10-3 Midway through the first quarter.

“We preach all the time that it’s about the runs in basketball,” Moravia head boys basketball Coach Brian Bickell said. “We just needed to get on a run of our own.”

Helping to turn the tide back in favor of the Mohawks was another senior. Matthew Seals countered Flesher inside, sinking all five field goal attempts during the contest scoring 10 points in the first half as Moravia finished the first quarter on a 10-0 run, taking a 13-10 lead over the Saints.

“It’s been three years. We’ve come to this championship, but we’ve lost it every time,” Seals said. “We just needed to show some grit to come through this year. I know my role as a player. I’m a rebounder. The guys shoot it and, if they miss it, I can rebound it and put it back in.”

Besides scoring a game-high 21 points, Hanes stepped up defensively collecting a pair of steals late in the first quarter leading to the final two Mohawk field goals in the period. Hanes finished with three of Moravia’s nine steals in the contest, turning many of Mormon Trail’s 15 turnovers into transition baskets helping the Mohawks build a 31-23 Halftime lead.

“We pride ourselves on defense and rebounding,” Hanes said. “That helps get our intensity going. I felt like I had more to give going into the second half. I’m sure the rest of the guys felt the same way.”

Moravia proved that point in the third quarter, sailing away from Mormon Trail outscoring the Saints 27-5 over the first eight minutes of the season half. Shane Helmick now only grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds, but many times showcased his skills from this past fall as a 2,000-yard passer at quarterback sending the basketball down the court to an open receiver.

As was the case on the gridiron, many of Helmick’s throws found Riley Hawkins behind the defense. Hawkins, after starting 0-7 from the field, finished with 14 points in the title game including a Breakaway dunk during the third quarter run that turned a competitive Bluegrass final into a 30-point Mohawk runaway.

“We’ve been coaching all year for what we call touchdowns, which are three stops with three scores,” Bickell said. “We have a lot of kids that are football-oriented and like the game. We call it towards them and let them have fun with it.

“We got three stops and three scores to begin the second half. We got a timeout after that first ‘touchdown’ and went looking for another. This was our best night Defending and rebounding.”

It’s the most recent example of how special the current Moravia boys basketball team could be this season. Since suffering their only loss of the year, 73-59 to New London just before the holiday break, only Wayne (75-66 on Jan. 12) has come within 10 points of knocking off the Mohawks with the last four Moravia wins coming by an average margin of 32 points including a 70-44 Bluegrass semifinal win on Friday in which Moravia grabbed 60 rebounds.

“This is the best team I’ve had so far,” said Bickell after winning his first Bluegrass Conference tournament title in 17 seasons as Moravia coach. “They’re Athletic and the best thing about them is, when they get into spot they’re not sure about, they can tell us what they’re going to do.

“I made a call against Melcher-Dallas and Matthew called it off. They wanted to do something else and it worked. I’m constantly telling them to be leaders. That’s what they’re becoming.”

Moravia (17-1) heads to BGM on Friday.

