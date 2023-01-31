Boys basketball: Monmouth hands Dirigo its first loss of the season

MONMOUTH — Junior guard Sammy Calder was absolutely Fearless every time he drove to the net despite getting knocked around by Dirigo’s intimidating defense.

Calder threw himself into waiting Defenders all night and emerged with a game-high 34 points to help the Mustangs win 71-56 and hand Dirigo its first loss of the season in a Class C south boys basketball game Monday.

Charlie Houghton scored 20 points to lead the Cougars.

The Cougars are now 15-1, while Monmouth improves to 11-3.

Monmouth’s first-quarter blitz appeared to stun Dirigo. The. Mustangs took advantage of their home court and a supportive crowd, who never let up on the Cougars.

Manny Calder opened the Stanza with five straight points, including a 3-pointer. They ended up scoring seven points. Hunter Frost also helped out with his six points as Monmouth rolled to a 20-13 lead heading into the second quarter.

Dakota Tompkins, Trent Holman and Austin Adams each hit a 3-pointer to help the Cougars keep pace with the Mustangs in the opening period.

Sammy Calder was mesmerizing in the second quarter for Monmouth. They scored 11 straight points and amassed 13 in the first half. Dirigo came up with six points, four of which came from Tompkins. But the Mustangs still led 33-19 at halftime.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

Local roundup: Carrabec boys top Forest Hills for 4th straight win

Next »

Local roundup: Hampden Academy boys basketball pulls away from Skowhegan