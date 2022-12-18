Boys Basketball: LIVE coverage, results, links and coverage for Saturday, Dec. 17

Well. 18 Linden 49, No. 11 Manasquan 41 (OT)

Well. 5 Rutgers Prep 71, No. 20 Paul VI 48

Well. 6 Don Bosco Prep 52, No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep 47

Saturday, Dec. 17 In-Season Tournament Linden 49, Manasquan 41 – Box Score Western Reserve Academy (OH) 80, Peddie 51 – Box Score Haddonfield 48, Westampton Tech 45 – Box Score Sunrise Christian (KS) 73, Roselle Catholic 62 – Box Score Don Bosco Prep 52, St. Peter’s Prep 47 – Box Score Jimmy V Tournament Sterling 58, Kingsway 31 – Box Score Toms River North 50, Moorestown 48 – Box Score Regular Season BCSL Pemberton 61, Haddon Heights 48 – Box Score Bordentown 76, New Egypt 53 – Box Score Steinert 79, Maple Shade 42 – Box Score Audubon 67, Delran 32 – Box Score Robbinsville 71, Trenton Catholic 52 – Box Score Lenape 66, Burlington Township 48 – Box Score BIG NORTH Passaic Tech 57, Wayne Valley 53 – Box Score Fair Lawn 66, Bergen Tech 35 – Box Score Hackensack 60, Passaic 56 – Box Score Northern Highlands 67, Pascack Valley 65 – Box Score Paramus 69, Cliffside Park 38 – Box Score Dumont 53, Mahwah 37 – Box Score Ramapo 65, Old Tappan 39 – Box Score Demarest 51, Lakeland 42 – Box Score Clifton 66, West Milford 53 – Box Score Indian Hills 57, Ridgefield Park 38 – Box Score Fort Lee 54, Westwood 48 – Box Score DePaul 57, Morris Catholic 49 – Box Score St. Joseph (Mont.) 69, Eagle Academy (NY) 60 – Box Score Paterson Eastside 73, Paramus Catholic 52 – Box Score River Dell 54, Dwight-Morrow 38 – Box Score CAPE ATLANTIC Cedar Creek 39, Cherry Hill West 33 – Box Score Hammonton 52, Absegami 49 – Box Score Middle Township 59, Sankofa Freedom (PA) 43 – Box Score Mainland 48, Eastern 47 – Box Score COLONIAL Pemberton 61, Haddon Heights 48 – Box Score LEAP Academy 75, Gateway 73 – Box Score Audubon 67, Delran 32 – Box Score Pitman 49, West Deptford 36 – Box Score Wildwood 57, Haddon Township 43 – Box Score CVC Hightstown 70, Timber Creek 59 – Box Score Hopewell Valley 60, Bristol (PA) 31 – Box Score Princeton Day 64, Nottingham 62 – Box Score Notre Dame 60, East Brunswick 41 – Box Score Steinert 79, Maple Shade 42 – Box Score Delaware Valley 57, Lawrence 48 – Box Score Hamilton West 64, Montgomery 55 – Box Score Robbinsville 71, Trenton Catholic 52 – Box Score Trenton 79, Holy Trinity (NY) 49 – Box Score GMC Middlesex 91, Wardlaw-Hartridge 33 – Box Score Old Bridge 47, Monroe 44 – Box Score Notre Dame 60, East Brunswick 41 – Box Score Perth Amboy 60, North Plainfield 48 – Box Score Metuchen 57, Hopatcong 49 – Box Score Manville 59, East Brunswick Magnet 39 – Box Score South Plainfield 74, Cranford 51 – Box Score Colonia 71, JP Stevens 62 – Box Score Woodbridge 51, Edison 44 – Box Score HCIAL North Bergen 52, Voorhees 37 – Box Score Bayonne 44, McNair 36 – Box Score Franklin 54, Union City 53 – Box Score Dickinson 66, BelovED Charter 18 – Box Score Ridge 60, Hoboken 54 – Box Score Newark Vocational 58, Ferris 51 – Box Score Watchung Hills 66, Memorial 35 – Box Score NJAC Parsippany Hills 74, Bernards 68 – Box Score Jefferson 62, Randolph 58 – Box Score Dover 52, Parsippany 45 – Box Score Kinnelon 55, North Warren 46 – Box Score Vernon 70, Wallkill Valley 52 – Box Score Metuchen 57, Hopatcong 49 – Box Score Somerville 59, Roxbury 32 – Box Score Chatham 70, Mount Olive 45 – Box Score Sparta 44, Lenape Valley 28 – Box Score DePaul 57, Morris Catholic 49 – Box Score West Morris 78, Whippany Park 44 – Box Score Gill St. Bernard’s 64, Pope John 29 – Box Score Sussex Tech 57, Belvidere 45 – Box Score Mountain Lakes 55, Morristown-Beard 39 – Box Score NJIC New Milford 65, Palisades Park 25 – Box Score Hawthorne 56, Hawthorne Christian 43 – Box Score Rutherford 63, Secaucus 37 – Box Score Emerson Boro 60, Midland Park 51 – Box Score Cresskill 47, Park Ridge 36 – Box Score Weehawken 76, North Arlington 37 – Box Score Leonia 67, Ridgefield 28 – Box Score Hasbrouck Heights 57, Wood-Ridge 42 – Box Score Lyndhurst 47, Harrison 40 – Box Score Glen Rock 68, Pompton Lakes 31 – Box Score Lodi 70, Saddle Brook 25 – Box Score Becton 58, Bergen Charter 33 – Box Score OLYMPIC Rancocas Valley 58, Delsea 45 – Box Score Cedar Creek 39, Cherry Hill West 33 – Box Score Triton 63, Seneca 61 – Box Score Camden 67, Patrick School 52 – Box Score Mainland 48, Eastern 47 – Box Score Rutgers Prep 71, Paul VI 48 – Box Score Camden Catholic 63, Overbrook 35 – Box Score Lenape 66, Burlington Township 48 – Box Score SEC Millburn 46, Verona 37 – Box Score Newark Tech 69, Glen Ridge 27 – Box Score Payne Tech 81, University 48 – Box Score North Star Academy 55, Bloomfield 30 – Box Score Arts 55, Newark East Side 46 – Box Score Seton Hall Prep 52, East Orange 35 – Box Score Hillsborough 58, Irvington 42 – Box Score West Essex 51, Belleville 41 – Box Score Science Park 57, Nutley 55 – Box Score West Orange 49, Livingston 44 – Box Score Technology 56, College Achieve Paterson 46 – Box Score Montclair 66, Orange 48 – Box Score Cedar Grove 48, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 28 – Box Score SHORE Monmouth 60, Freehold Borough 44 – Box Score Shore 59, Wall 25 – Box Score Ocean Township 78, Point Pleasant Beach 72 – Box Score Rumson-Fair Haven 63, Long Branch 52 – Box Score Summit 58, Freehold Township 36 – Box Score Rumson-Fair Haven 63, Long Branch 52 – Box Score SKYLAND Parsippany Hills 74, Bernards 68 – Box Score North Bergen 52, Voorhees 37 – Box Score Delaware Valley 57, Lawrence 48 – Box Score Manville 59, East Brunswick Magnet 39 – Box Score Somerville 59, Roxbury 32 – Box Score Phillipsburg 54, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 50 – Box Score Pingry 54, South Hunterdon 44 – Box Score Hamilton West 64, Montgomery 55 – Box Score Franklin 54, Union City 53 – Box Score Hillsborough 58, Irvington 42 – Box Score Gill St. Bernard’s 64, Pope John 29 – Box Score Sussex Tech 57, Belvidere 45 – Box Score Ridge 60, Hoboken 54 – Box Score Immaculata 69, Hunterdon Central 53 – Box Score Rutgers Prep 71, Paul VI 48 – Box Score Watchung Hills 66, Memorial 35 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Rancocas Valley 58, Delsea 45 – Box Score Hightstown 70, Timber Creek 59 – Box Score Triton 63, Seneca 61 – Box Score Pitman 49, West Deptford 36 – Box Score Wildwood 57, Haddon Township 43 – Box Score Camden Catholic 63, Overbrook 35 – Box Score UCC Roselle Park 59, Brearley 54 – Box Score Roselle 58, Johnson 54 – Box Score Phillipsburg 54, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 50 – Box Score South Plainfield 74, Cranford 51 – Box Score Summit 58, Freehold Township 36 – Box Score New Providence 61, Dayton 46 – Box Score Independent Hopewell Valley 60, Bristol (PA) 31 – Box Score Princeton Day 64, Nottingham 62 – Box Score Middle Township 59, Sankofa Freedom (PA) 43 – Box Score LEAP Academy 75, Gateway 73 – Box Score Camden 67, Patrick School 52 – Box Score American History 87, Great Oaks Charter 67 – Box Score Dickinson 66, BelovED Charter 18 – Box Score St. Joseph (Mont.) 69, Eagle Academy (NY) 60 – Box Score Technology 56, College Achieve Paterson 46 – Box Score Trenton 79, Holy Trinity (NY) 49 – Box Score Newark Vocational 58, Ferris 51 – Box Score Cedar Grove 48, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 28 – Box Score

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.