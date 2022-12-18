Boys Basketball: LIVE coverage, results, links and coverage for Saturday, Dec. 17

Well. 18 Linden 49, No. 11 Manasquan 41 (OT)

Well. 5 Rutgers Prep 71, No. 20 Paul VI 48

Well. 6 Don Bosco Prep 52, No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep 47

Saturday, Dec. 17

In-Season Tournament

Linden 49, Manasquan 41 – Box Score

Western Reserve Academy (OH) 80, Peddie 51 – Box Score

Haddonfield 48, Westampton Tech 45 – Box Score

Sunrise Christian (KS) 73, Roselle Catholic 62 – Box Score

Don Bosco Prep 52, St. Peter’s Prep 47 – Box Score

Jimmy V Tournament

Sterling 58, Kingsway 31 – Box Score

Toms River North 50, Moorestown 48 – Box Score

Regular Season

BCSL

Pemberton 61, Haddon Heights 48 – Box Score

Bordentown 76, New Egypt 53 – Box Score

Steinert 79, Maple Shade 42 – Box Score

Audubon 67, Delran 32 – Box Score

Robbinsville 71, Trenton Catholic 52 – Box Score

Lenape 66, Burlington Township 48 – Box Score

BIG NORTH

Passaic Tech 57, Wayne Valley 53 – Box Score

Fair Lawn 66, Bergen Tech 35 – Box Score

Hackensack 60, Passaic 56 – Box Score

Northern Highlands 67, Pascack Valley 65 – Box Score

Paramus 69, Cliffside Park 38 – Box Score

Dumont 53, Mahwah 37 – Box Score

Ramapo 65, Old Tappan 39 – Box Score

Demarest 51, Lakeland 42 – Box Score

Clifton 66, West Milford 53 – Box Score

Indian Hills 57, Ridgefield Park 38 – Box Score

Fort Lee 54, Westwood 48 – Box Score

DePaul 57, Morris Catholic 49 – Box Score

St. Joseph (Mont.) 69, Eagle Academy (NY) 60 – Box Score

Paterson Eastside 73, Paramus Catholic 52 – Box Score

River Dell 54, Dwight-Morrow 38 – Box Score

CAPE ATLANTIC

Cedar Creek 39, Cherry Hill West 33 – Box Score

Hammonton 52, Absegami 49 – Box Score

Middle Township 59, Sankofa Freedom (PA) 43 – Box Score

Mainland 48, Eastern 47 – Box Score

COLONIAL

LEAP Academy 75, Gateway 73 – Box Score

Pitman 49, West Deptford 36 – Box Score

Wildwood 57, Haddon Township 43 – Box Score

CVC

Hightstown 70, Timber Creek 59 – Box Score

Hopewell Valley 60, Bristol (PA) 31 – Box Score

Princeton Day 64, Nottingham 62 – Box Score

Notre Dame 60, East Brunswick 41 – Box Score

Delaware Valley 57, Lawrence 48 – Box Score

Hamilton West 64, Montgomery 55 – Box Score

Trenton 79, Holy Trinity (NY) 49 – Box Score

GMC

Middlesex 91, Wardlaw-Hartridge 33 – Box Score

Old Bridge 47, Monroe 44 – Box Score

Perth Amboy 60, North Plainfield 48 – Box Score

Metuchen 57, Hopatcong 49 – Box Score

Manville 59, East Brunswick Magnet 39 – Box Score

South Plainfield 74, Cranford 51 – Box Score

Colonia 71, JP Stevens 62 – Box Score

Woodbridge 51, Edison 44 – Box Score

HCIAL

North Bergen 52, Voorhees 37 – Box Score

Bayonne 44, McNair 36 – Box Score

Franklin 54, Union City 53 – Box Score

Dickinson 66, BelovED Charter 18 – Box Score

Ridge 60, Hoboken 54 – Box Score

Newark Vocational 58, Ferris 51 – Box Score

Watchung Hills 66, Memorial 35 – Box Score

NJAC

Parsippany Hills 74, Bernards 68 – Box Score

Jefferson 62, Randolph 58 – Box Score

Dover 52, Parsippany 45 – Box Score

Kinnelon 55, North Warren 46 – Box Score

Vernon 70, Wallkill Valley 52 – Box Score

Somerville 59, Roxbury 32 – Box Score

Chatham 70, Mount Olive 45 – Box Score

Sparta 44, Lenape Valley 28 – Box Score

West Morris 78, Whippany Park 44 – Box Score

Gill St. Bernard’s 64, Pope John 29 – Box Score

Sussex Tech 57, Belvidere 45 – Box Score

Mountain Lakes 55, Morristown-Beard 39 – Box Score

NJIC

New Milford 65, Palisades Park 25 – Box Score

Hawthorne 56, Hawthorne Christian 43 – Box Score

Rutherford 63, Secaucus 37 – Box Score

Emerson Boro 60, Midland Park 51 – Box Score

Cresskill 47, Park Ridge 36 – Box Score

Weehawken 76, North Arlington 37 – Box Score

Leonia 67, Ridgefield 28 – Box Score

Hasbrouck Heights 57, Wood-Ridge 42 – Box Score

Lyndhurst 47, Harrison 40 – Box Score

Glen Rock 68, Pompton Lakes 31 – Box Score

Lodi 70, Saddle Brook 25 – Box Score

Becton 58, Bergen Charter 33 – Box Score

OLYMPIC

Rancocas Valley 58, Delsea 45 – Box Score

Triton 63, Seneca 61 – Box Score

Camden 67, Patrick School 52 – Box Score

Rutgers Prep 71, Paul VI 48 – Box Score

Camden Catholic 63, Overbrook 35 – Box Score

SEC

Millburn 46, Verona 37 – Box Score

Newark Tech 69, Glen Ridge 27 – Box Score

Payne Tech 81, University 48 – Box Score

North Star Academy 55, Bloomfield 30 – Box Score

Arts 55, Newark East Side 46 – Box Score

Seton Hall Prep 52, East Orange 35 – Box Score

Hillsborough 58, Irvington 42 – Box Score

West Essex 51, Belleville 41 – Box Score

Science Park 57, Nutley 55 – Box Score

West Orange 49, Livingston 44 – Box Score

Technology 56, College Achieve Paterson 46 – Box Score

Montclair 66, Orange 48 – Box Score

Cedar Grove 48, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 28 – Box Score

SHORE

Monmouth 60, Freehold Borough 44 – Box Score

Shore 59, Wall 25 – Box Score

Ocean Township 78, Point Pleasant Beach 72 – Box Score

Rumson-Fair Haven 63, Long Branch 52 – Box Score

Summit 58, Freehold Township 36 – Box Score

SKYLAND

Pingry 54, South Hunterdon 44 – Box Score

Immaculata 69, Hunterdon Central 53 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

UCC

Roselle Park 59, Brearley 54 – Box Score

Roselle 58, Johnson 54 – Box Score

New Providence 61, Dayton 46 – Box Score

Independent

American History 87, Great Oaks Charter 67 – Box Score

