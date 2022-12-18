Boys Basketball: LIVE coverage, results, links and coverage for Saturday, Dec. 17
Well. 18 Linden 49, No. 11 Manasquan 41 (OT)
Well. 5 Rutgers Prep 71, No. 20 Paul VI 48
Well. 6 Don Bosco Prep 52, No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep 47
Saturday, Dec. 17
In-Season Tournament
Linden 49, Manasquan 41 – Box Score
Western Reserve Academy (OH) 80, Peddie 51 – Box Score
Haddonfield 48, Westampton Tech 45 – Box Score
Sunrise Christian (KS) 73, Roselle Catholic 62 – Box Score
Don Bosco Prep 52, St. Peter’s Prep 47 – Box Score
Jimmy V Tournament
Sterling 58, Kingsway 31 – Box Score
Toms River North 50, Moorestown 48 – Box Score
Regular Season
BCSL
Pemberton 61, Haddon Heights 48 – Box Score
Bordentown 76, New Egypt 53 – Box Score
Steinert 79, Maple Shade 42 – Box Score
Audubon 67, Delran 32 – Box Score
Robbinsville 71, Trenton Catholic 52 – Box Score
Lenape 66, Burlington Township 48 – Box Score
BIG NORTH
Passaic Tech 57, Wayne Valley 53 – Box Score
Fair Lawn 66, Bergen Tech 35 – Box Score
Hackensack 60, Passaic 56 – Box Score
Northern Highlands 67, Pascack Valley 65 – Box Score
Paramus 69, Cliffside Park 38 – Box Score
Dumont 53, Mahwah 37 – Box Score
Ramapo 65, Old Tappan 39 – Box Score
Demarest 51, Lakeland 42 – Box Score
Clifton 66, West Milford 53 – Box Score
Indian Hills 57, Ridgefield Park 38 – Box Score
Fort Lee 54, Westwood 48 – Box Score
DePaul 57, Morris Catholic 49 – Box Score
St. Joseph (Mont.) 69, Eagle Academy (NY) 60 – Box Score
Paterson Eastside 73, Paramus Catholic 52 – Box Score
River Dell 54, Dwight-Morrow 38 – Box Score
CAPE ATLANTIC
Cedar Creek 39, Cherry Hill West 33 – Box Score
Hammonton 52, Absegami 49 – Box Score
Middle Township 59, Sankofa Freedom (PA) 43 – Box Score
Mainland 48, Eastern 47 – Box Score
COLONIAL
Pemberton 61, Haddon Heights 48 – Box Score
LEAP Academy 75, Gateway 73 – Box Score
Audubon 67, Delran 32 – Box Score
Pitman 49, West Deptford 36 – Box Score
Wildwood 57, Haddon Township 43 – Box Score
CVC
Hightstown 70, Timber Creek 59 – Box Score
Hopewell Valley 60, Bristol (PA) 31 – Box Score
Princeton Day 64, Nottingham 62 – Box Score
Notre Dame 60, East Brunswick 41 – Box Score
Steinert 79, Maple Shade 42 – Box Score
Delaware Valley 57, Lawrence 48 – Box Score
Hamilton West 64, Montgomery 55 – Box Score
Robbinsville 71, Trenton Catholic 52 – Box Score
Trenton 79, Holy Trinity (NY) 49 – Box Score
GMC
Middlesex 91, Wardlaw-Hartridge 33 – Box Score
Old Bridge 47, Monroe 44 – Box Score
Notre Dame 60, East Brunswick 41 – Box Score
Perth Amboy 60, North Plainfield 48 – Box Score
Metuchen 57, Hopatcong 49 – Box Score
Manville 59, East Brunswick Magnet 39 – Box Score
South Plainfield 74, Cranford 51 – Box Score
Colonia 71, JP Stevens 62 – Box Score
Woodbridge 51, Edison 44 – Box Score
HCIAL
North Bergen 52, Voorhees 37 – Box Score
Bayonne 44, McNair 36 – Box Score
Franklin 54, Union City 53 – Box Score
Dickinson 66, BelovED Charter 18 – Box Score
Ridge 60, Hoboken 54 – Box Score
Newark Vocational 58, Ferris 51 – Box Score
Watchung Hills 66, Memorial 35 – Box Score
NJAC
Parsippany Hills 74, Bernards 68 – Box Score
Jefferson 62, Randolph 58 – Box Score
Dover 52, Parsippany 45 – Box Score
Kinnelon 55, North Warren 46 – Box Score
Vernon 70, Wallkill Valley 52 – Box Score
Metuchen 57, Hopatcong 49 – Box Score
Somerville 59, Roxbury 32 – Box Score
Chatham 70, Mount Olive 45 – Box Score
Sparta 44, Lenape Valley 28 – Box Score
DePaul 57, Morris Catholic 49 – Box Score
West Morris 78, Whippany Park 44 – Box Score
Gill St. Bernard’s 64, Pope John 29 – Box Score
Sussex Tech 57, Belvidere 45 – Box Score
Mountain Lakes 55, Morristown-Beard 39 – Box Score
NJIC
New Milford 65, Palisades Park 25 – Box Score
Hawthorne 56, Hawthorne Christian 43 – Box Score
Rutherford 63, Secaucus 37 – Box Score
Emerson Boro 60, Midland Park 51 – Box Score
Cresskill 47, Park Ridge 36 – Box Score
Weehawken 76, North Arlington 37 – Box Score
Leonia 67, Ridgefield 28 – Box Score
Hasbrouck Heights 57, Wood-Ridge 42 – Box Score
Lyndhurst 47, Harrison 40 – Box Score
Glen Rock 68, Pompton Lakes 31 – Box Score
Lodi 70, Saddle Brook 25 – Box Score
Becton 58, Bergen Charter 33 – Box Score
OLYMPIC
Rancocas Valley 58, Delsea 45 – Box Score
Cedar Creek 39, Cherry Hill West 33 – Box Score
Triton 63, Seneca 61 – Box Score
Camden 67, Patrick School 52 – Box Score
Mainland 48, Eastern 47 – Box Score
Rutgers Prep 71, Paul VI 48 – Box Score
Camden Catholic 63, Overbrook 35 – Box Score
Lenape 66, Burlington Township 48 – Box Score
SEC
Millburn 46, Verona 37 – Box Score
Newark Tech 69, Glen Ridge 27 – Box Score
Payne Tech 81, University 48 – Box Score
North Star Academy 55, Bloomfield 30 – Box Score
Arts 55, Newark East Side 46 – Box Score
Seton Hall Prep 52, East Orange 35 – Box Score
Hillsborough 58, Irvington 42 – Box Score
West Essex 51, Belleville 41 – Box Score
Science Park 57, Nutley 55 – Box Score
West Orange 49, Livingston 44 – Box Score
Technology 56, College Achieve Paterson 46 – Box Score
Montclair 66, Orange 48 – Box Score
Cedar Grove 48, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 28 – Box Score
SHORE
Monmouth 60, Freehold Borough 44 – Box Score
Shore 59, Wall 25 – Box Score
Ocean Township 78, Point Pleasant Beach 72 – Box Score
Rumson-Fair Haven 63, Long Branch 52 – Box Score
Summit 58, Freehold Township 36 – Box Score
Rumson-Fair Haven 63, Long Branch 52 – Box Score
SKYLAND
Parsippany Hills 74, Bernards 68 – Box Score
North Bergen 52, Voorhees 37 – Box Score
Delaware Valley 57, Lawrence 48 – Box Score
Manville 59, East Brunswick Magnet 39 – Box Score
Somerville 59, Roxbury 32 – Box Score
Phillipsburg 54, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 50 – Box Score
Pingry 54, South Hunterdon 44 – Box Score
Hamilton West 64, Montgomery 55 – Box Score
Franklin 54, Union City 53 – Box Score
Hillsborough 58, Irvington 42 – Box Score
Gill St. Bernard’s 64, Pope John 29 – Box Score
Sussex Tech 57, Belvidere 45 – Box Score
Ridge 60, Hoboken 54 – Box Score
Immaculata 69, Hunterdon Central 53 – Box Score
Rutgers Prep 71, Paul VI 48 – Box Score
Watchung Hills 66, Memorial 35 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Rancocas Valley 58, Delsea 45 – Box Score
Hightstown 70, Timber Creek 59 – Box Score
Triton 63, Seneca 61 – Box Score
Pitman 49, West Deptford 36 – Box Score
Wildwood 57, Haddon Township 43 – Box Score
Camden Catholic 63, Overbrook 35 – Box Score
UCC
Roselle Park 59, Brearley 54 – Box Score
Roselle 58, Johnson 54 – Box Score
Phillipsburg 54, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 50 – Box Score
South Plainfield 74, Cranford 51 – Box Score
Summit 58, Freehold Township 36 – Box Score
New Providence 61, Dayton 46 – Box Score
Independent
Hopewell Valley 60, Bristol (PA) 31 – Box Score
Princeton Day 64, Nottingham 62 – Box Score
Middle Township 59, Sankofa Freedom (PA) 43 – Box Score
LEAP Academy 75, Gateway 73 – Box Score
Camden 67, Patrick School 52 – Box Score
American History 87, Great Oaks Charter 67 – Box Score
Dickinson 66, BelovED Charter 18 – Box Score
St. Joseph (Mont.) 69, Eagle Academy (NY) 60 – Box Score
Technology 56, College Achieve Paterson 46 – Box Score
Trenton 79, Holy Trinity (NY) 49 – Box Score
Newark Vocational 58, Ferris 51 – Box Score
Cedar Grove 48, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 28 – Box Score
