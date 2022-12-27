Boys basketball kicks off the 2022-23 season

Please Support Local Advertisers

IPSWICH — The boys varsity basketball team has just launched itself into a busy nine weeks as the 2022-23 season kicks off.

The team has already played two games and has two more scheduled during the winter break on December 29 and 30. In the games played, the Tigers lost a non-conference game to Whittier 58-54 and a Cape Ann League game to Georgetown 60- 39.

“I think the guys are working really hard in practice and doing what we ask of them,” Coach Alan Laroche said after the Georgetown game at home.

“I think we’re missing some detail on the Offensive end using setting and screens, and getting open but I’m happy where we are defensively,” he added.

In the away game against Whittier, Ipswich was down 26-37 at half time. He noted the team came back to take the lead by four points with two minutes left in the game.

While Whittier was able to claw its way back, Laroche said, “The team showed fight.”

“We will learn from this and be better for it moving forward,” he vowed.

Max Chesley tries to break through while James Norris (33) watches