BOYS BASKETBALL: Isaac Severts scores 1,000th point as Jacks blitz Bluejackets – Bemidji Pioneer

BEMIDJI — The atmosphere was special at the BHS Gymnasium on Thursday night.

The air was thick with anticipation, as Bemidji High School boys basketball senior forward Isaac Severts entered a contest with Hibbing needing only 21 points to reach 1,000 for his varsity career.

Excitement permeated the home crowd and built with each passing point, as Severts netted 12 in the first half. Then, early in the second frame, he ripped off a putback, 3-pointer and layup to land just two points away from the treasured plateau.

A few plays later, it happened. Severts missed a layup, got the ball back and made sure he didn’t miss his second chance, Burying another bunny off the left side of the backboard to reach 1,000.

Isaac Severts scores his 999th and 1,000th career points. Bemidji calls timeout and gets a nice moment for the Jacks senior, who is the ninth player ever to score 1,000 for BHS at the varsity level. pic.twitter.com/mSxVMEU4dP — Christian Babcock (@CB_Journalist) January 20, 2023

Bemidji senior Isaac Severts (15) scores his 1,000th point during the second half against Hibbing on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Along for the ride, the Lumberjacks pulled away from the Bluejackets, winning 82-28.

“It’s a credit to his work ethic,” BHS head Coach Steve Thompson said of Severts’ breakthrough. “It’s a credit to the time that he’s put in over the years, and it’s also a credit to his teammates, who have helped motivate and inspire him over the years as well. So it’s an individual goal, and it’s an individual accomplishment, but there’s a lot of things that play into that as well. Really proud of Isaac and happy for him to attain something that he was working hard for.”

Severts is the ninth player in BHS history to score 1,000 varsity points, joining Jim Jensen, Carey Woods, Ray Cronk, Keith Salscheider, Jon Solheim, Ryan Rude, Linaes Whiting and Colten Jensen.

Severts’ teammates, who looked to be almost force-feeding him the ball early in the game, exploded onto the court after he achieved his milestone moment, surrounding him in a dynamic, pulsating mob of chaotic energy and genuine revelry.

The Lumberjacks celebrate after senior Isaac Severts scored his 1,000th point during the second half against Hibbing on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“It was awesome,” Severts said. “My teammates are great. They always – they’re super supportive. And they try to get me the rock or just (are) supportive off the court. So it was great to get it with my team and have everyone get hype and stuff. It was pretty fun.”

Severts ultimately finished with 23 points in the matchup, surpassing 1,000 and pushing his career total to 1,002. But the number that this night will be remembered for has a zero at the end.

“He can share it with the team,” Thompson said of his four-year varsity player’s rare achievement. “And it was nice for the young kids and the players that are watching that are in the program right now to witness that and know that there’s goals out there for them to reach as well, and they can do big things too. So it was fun all-around tonight.”

For his part, Severts hopes he can continue to inspire his teammates during the final month of his high school career. He’ll be on his way to play basketball at Bemidji State afterward, but first, he has some more business to take care of at BHS.

Bemidji senior Isaac Severts gives his mom the game ball and a hug after scoring his 1,000th point against Hibbing on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“I hope people can just look up and be like, ‘I can do that too,’ and want to be a better leader, make the most of their career here,” Severts said. “I want to inspire some other people to play harder.”

“Isaac’s a quiet kid,” Thompson said. “He does the things that it takes to be successful, and his work ethic has inspired not only his teammates, but younger kids. I often say that you never know how far your inspiration reaches. But I’m sure of one thing – he’s reached many.”

After wrapping up a perfect week with its win over Hibbing (0-9), Bemidji (8-6) next faces St. Cloud Tech at 7 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in St. Cloud.

Bemidji 82, Hibbing 28

HIB 11 17 — 28

BHS 43 39 — 82

HIBBING — Cary 8, Forer 6, Arnhold 5, Reckmeyer 3, Bolden 2, Eskeli 2, Gustafson 2.

BEMIDJI — Severts 23, Biehn 13, Boschee 10, Clusiau 7, Lish 5, Oelrich 5, Matheney 4, Yeung 4, Howard-Dunn 3, Corradi 2, Huesby 2, Stone 2, Zellmann 2.

The Lumberjacks pose for a photo during the second half against Hibbing on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.

Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji Seniors Ben Corradi, left, and Quinten Yeung embrace Isaac Severts after scoring his 1,000th point against Hibbing on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The Lumberjacks high-five fans prior to a game against Hibbing on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer