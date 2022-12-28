Boys Basketball: Holiday tournament results, recaps, photos and links for Dec. 27

Well. 12 Montclair Immaculate 75, Dwight-Englewood 67

Tuesday, Dec. 27 All Groups Holiday Tournament Northern Highlands 63, Pascack Hills 46 – Box Score Cresskill 49, Ridgefield 36 – Box Score Anthony J. Cotoia Tournament Scotch Plains-Fanwood 94, Perth Amboy Magnet 33 – Box Score South Plainfield 65, Edison 40 – Box Score Atlantic Tech Tournament Gloucester Tech 40, Camden Tech 27 – Box Score Atlantic Tech 76, Salem Tech 32 – Box Score Bears Holiday Classic Passaic Tech 49, Pope John 42 – Box Score Weehawken 67, Hawthorne 57 – Box Score Belvidere Tournament Pen Argyl (PA) 50, North Warren 36 – Box Score Sussex Tech 59, Belvidere 49 – Box Score Blue and Gold Tournament Jefferson 62, West Milford 31 – Box Score Pequannock 83, Montville 80 – Box Score Boardwalk Classic Bishop Eustace 61, St. Joseph (Hamm.) 44 – Box Score Pemberton 53, Ocean City 49 – Box Score Boys’ Latin (PA) 61, Triton 49 – Box Score Wildwood Catholic 55, Glassboro 34 – Box Score Camden Eastside 49, Middle Township 39 – Box Score Buc Holiday Classic Notre Dame 58, Ranney 50 – Box Score St. Rose 65, Long Branch 39 – Box Score Red Bank Regional 81, Sayreville 50 – Box Score Christian Brothers 73, Middletown North 43 – Box Score Bulldawg Classic Raritan 57, Trenton Catholic 43 – Box Score Rumson-Fair Haven 66, Barnegat 48 – Box Score Butch McLean Memorial Showcase Cinnaminson 63, Northern Burlington 39 – Box Score Rancocas Valley 58, Florence 28 – Box Score Camden Catholic 76, Gloucester Catholic 51 – Box Score Haddon Heights 62, Seneca 61 – Box Score Butler Tournament Kinnelon 38, Butler 37 – Box Score Westwood 71, Parsippany 45 – Box Score Cougar Classic New Providence 56, Hanover Park 35 – Box Score Chatham 60, Cranford 43 – Box Score Cougar/Warrior Classic Princeton 45, Montgomery 27 – Box Score Watchung Hills 68, North Hunterdon 64 – Box Score Crusader Classic Middlesex 85, Great Oaks Charter 58 – Box Score Bound Brook 77, Spotswood 74 – Box Score Dover Holiday Tournament Lenape Valley 61, Morris Tech 18 – Box Score Parsippany Hills 60, Dover 54 – Box Score Eastern Tournament Hightstown 63, Moorestown 59 – Box Score Eastern 64, Kingsway 39 – Box Score Emerson Cavo Classic Wallington 48, Saddle Brook 35 – Box Score Emerson Boro 56, Lyndhurst 50 – Box Score Garfield Tournament Old Tappan 68, Tenafly 58 – Box Score Hawthorne Christian 50, Garfield 37 – Box Score Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament Bloomfield 65, Brearley 30 – Box Score Glen Ridge 72, People’s Prep 45 – Box Score Governor’s Challenge Showcase King’s Fork (VA) 65, Elizabeth 40 – Box Score Haddonfield Showcase Egg Harbor 70, Palmyra 34 – Box Score Haddonfield 79, Clearview 34 – Box Score Herb Cohen Holiday Tournament Dumont 68, Waldwick 44 – Box Score Rutherford 74, Becton 67 – Box Score Demarest 36, Mahwah 34 – Box Score Indian Hills 69, Wood-Ridge 60 – Box Score Husky Holiday Classic Old Bridge 54, Matawan 47 – Box Score Seton Hall Prep 74, Carteret 36 – Box Score St. Thomas Aquinas 90, Manalapan 50 – Box Score Holmdel 52, Hamilton West 28 – Box Score In-Season Tournament Shipley (PA) 78, Riverside 36 – Box Score Warwick Valley (NY) 65, Boonton 57 – Box Score JP Flynn Memorial Tournament Morris Catholic 56, Randolph 52 – Box Score West Morris 53, Madison 51 – Box Score Mendham 52, Wayne Valley 41 – Box Score Delbarton 41, Hunterdon Central 27 – Box Score Jack Bennett Easton Rotary Holiday Classic Phillipsburg 58, Hatboro-Horsham (PA) 51 – Box Score Jack Reilly Tournament Memorial 58, Secaucus 32 – Box Score River Dell 59, Bergenfield 40 – Box Score Fort Lee 59, Passaic 49 – Box Score North Bergen 57, Clifton 47 – Box Score Jack Stone Shootout Hoboken 56, Ridgefield Park 36 – Box Score Paramus 58, Manchester Regional 29 – Box Score Wayne Hills 62, Dickinson 40 – Box Score Jingle Bells Jubilee Quad 1, First Round Hackensack 62, College Achieve Paterson 44 – Box Score Newark Tech 56, East Orange 45 – Box Score Bayonne 67, Paterson Arts 13 – Box Score Columbia 83, Dwight-Morrow 47 – Box Score Montclair Immaculate 75, Dwight-Englewood 67 – Box Score Ramapo 71, Bergenfield 46 – Box Score Ramapo 47, Gill St. Bernard’s 40 – Box Score Payne Tech 63, Montclair 53 – Box Score Paterson Kennedy 51, West Orange 49 – Box Score Joe Pepe Classic Hackettstown 60, Iselin Kennedy 43 – Box Score Bernards 60, Dayton 52 – Box Score Joe Silver Tournament St. Augustine 69, West Caldwell Tech 29 – Box Score Orange 54, Plainfield 53 – Box Score Roselle 65, Snyder 57 – Box Score John Butch Kowal Holiday Tournament Rahway 57, Metuchen 51 – Box Score Johnson 66, Perth Amboy 53 – Box Score John Wall Holiday Invitational Don Bosco Prep 74, Garner Magnet High School 52 – Box Score Camden 67, Panther Creek (NC) 48 – Box Score Jordan Holiday Classic Paterson Eastside 57, Wings Academy (NY) 43 – Box Score Gonzaga (DC) 80, Hudson Catholic 51 – Box Score LeGrand Holiday Jubilee Woodbridge 70, Union City 65 – Box Score Westfield 54, Colonia 51 – Box Score Mike Shello Holiday Tournament Manville 50, North Plainfield 36 – Box Score Highland Park 54, Dunellen 24 – Box Score Neptune Holiday Jubilee Allentown 48, Lincoln 25 – Box Score Ewing 85, Pioneer Academy 58 – Box Score New Milford Tournament Leonia 66, Midland Park 55 – Box Score Park Ridge 58, New Milford 46 – Box Score Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, Quarterfinal Round Eagle Academy 54, University 43 – Box Score Newark East Side 59, Barringer 41 – Box Score Newark Central 66, Shabazz 52 – Box Score Arts 56, West Side 35 – Box Score Newton Basketball Tournament Warren Hills 69, Sparta 64 – Box Score Roxbury 55, Newton 47 – Box Score North Brunswick Tournament South Brunswick 70, New Brunswick 39 – Box Score North Brunswick 66, East Brunswick 56 – Box Score Over the River Classic Princeton Day 55, Springfield-Delco (PA) 50 – Box Score Pete Tierney Memorial Holiday Tournament Millburn 68, Mountain Lakes 41 – Box Score Summit 54, Govt. Livingston 53 – Box Score Pitman Classic Pitman 60, Gateway 44 – Box Score Nottingham 78, Absegami 58 – Box Score Ranger Holiday Hoops Tournament Kittatinny 35, Morris Hills 33 – Box Score Morristown 88, Wallkill Valley 56 – Box Score Roselle Park Holiday Hoopfest Keyport 73, Timothy Christian 70 – Box Score Roselle Park 72, Piscataway Magnet 33 – Box Score Route 23 Holiday Classic Lodi 54, Vernon 41 – Box Score Lakeland 58, Whippany Park 43 – Box Score Score at the Shore Tournament Mainland 64, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 41 – Box Score Lenape 62, Pleasantville 42 – Box Score Holy Spirit 64, Southern 61 – Box Score Howell 61, Cedar Creek 48 – Box Score St. Joseph Holiday Classic Pascack Valley 63, Glen Rock 36 – Box Score St. Joseph (Mont.) 78, Norman Thomas (NY) 36 – Box Score Trenton Holiday Showcase Medford Tech 81, Bordentown 53 – Box Score Trenton 55, Pennington 51 – Box Score Virginia B. Whitaker Classic Cherry Hill West 56, Willingboro 44 – Box Score Cherry Hill East 51, Mastery Camden 38 – Box Score Voorhees Tournament Mount Olive 61, Voorhees 51 – Box Score Delaware Valley 59, Somerville 54 – Box Score Warrior Classic Robbinsville 64, Steinert 39 – Box Score New Egypt 42, Pinelands 39 – Box Score West Deptford Tournament West Deptford 69, Schalick 38 – Box Score Washington Township 71, Lindenwold 52 – Box Score Whitey Dukiet Classic Livingston 34, Monroe 32 – Box Score Ridge 62, Morris Knolls 40 – Box Score William Ferguson Holiday Tournament Belleville 55, Bergen Tech 38 – Box Score North Arlington 70, University Charter 24 – Box Score WOBM Classic, Consolation semifinals – Gepp Bracket Manchester Township 58, Wall 49 – Box Score WOBM Classic, Consolation semifinals – Ruhnke Bracket Central Regional 56, St. John Vianney 51 – Box Score Middletown South 54, Toms River South 38 – Box Score Regular Season BCSL Doane Academy 76, Maple Shade 45 – Box Score Pennsauken Tech 40, Delran 39 – Box Score BIG NORTH Teaneck 95, Prep Charter (PA) 38 – Box Score CAPE ATLANTIC Lower Cape May 72, Hammonton 52 – Box Score Cherokee 45, Atlantic City 25 – Box Score COLONIAL Gloucester 58, Penns Grove 51 – Box Score Williamstown 45, Woodbury 42 – Box Score GMC Immaculata 65, Piscataway 61 – Box Score NJAC American Christian 63, High Point 53 – Box Score OLYMPIC Cherokee 45, Atlantic City 25 – Box Score SKYLAND Immaculata 65, Piscataway 61 – Box Score Franklin 62, Union 49 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Gloucester 58, Penns Grove 51 – Box Score Williamstown 45, Woodbury 42 – Box Score Clayton 92, LEAP Academy 70 – Box Score Overbrook 62, Delsea 43 – Box Score UCC Franklin 62, Union 49 – Box Score Independent Clayton 92, LEAP Academy 70 – Box Score Pennsauken Tech 40, Delran 39 – Box Score American Christian 63, High Point 53 – Box Score Teaneck 95, Prep Charter (PA) 38 – Box Score

