Boys Basketball: Holiday tournament results, recaps, photos and links for Dec. 27
Tuesday, Dec. 27
All Groups Holiday Tournament
Northern Highlands 63, Pascack Hills 46 – Box Score
Cresskill 49, Ridgefield 36 – Box Score
Anthony J. Cotoia Tournament
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 94, Perth Amboy Magnet 33 – Box Score
South Plainfield 65, Edison 40 – Box Score
Atlantic Tech Tournament
Gloucester Tech 40, Camden Tech 27 – Box Score
Atlantic Tech 76, Salem Tech 32 – Box Score
Bears Holiday Classic
Passaic Tech 49, Pope John 42 – Box Score
Weehawken 67, Hawthorne 57 – Box Score
Belvidere Tournament
Pen Argyl (PA) 50, North Warren 36 – Box Score
Sussex Tech 59, Belvidere 49 – Box Score
Blue and Gold Tournament
Jefferson 62, West Milford 31 – Box Score
Pequannock 83, Montville 80 – Box Score
Boardwalk Classic
Bishop Eustace 61, St. Joseph (Hamm.) 44 – Box Score
Pemberton 53, Ocean City 49 – Box Score
Boys’ Latin (PA) 61, Triton 49 – Box Score
Wildwood Catholic 55, Glassboro 34 – Box Score
Camden Eastside 49, Middle Township 39 – Box Score
Buc Holiday Classic
Notre Dame 58, Ranney 50 – Box Score
St. Rose 65, Long Branch 39 – Box Score
Red Bank Regional 81, Sayreville 50 – Box Score
Christian Brothers 73, Middletown North 43 – Box Score
Bulldawg Classic
Raritan 57, Trenton Catholic 43 – Box Score
Rumson-Fair Haven 66, Barnegat 48 – Box Score
Butch McLean Memorial Showcase
Cinnaminson 63, Northern Burlington 39 – Box Score
Rancocas Valley 58, Florence 28 – Box Score
Camden Catholic 76, Gloucester Catholic 51 – Box Score
Haddon Heights 62, Seneca 61 – Box Score
Butler Tournament
Kinnelon 38, Butler 37 – Box Score
Westwood 71, Parsippany 45 – Box Score
Cougar Classic
New Providence 56, Hanover Park 35 – Box Score
Chatham 60, Cranford 43 – Box Score
Cougar/Warrior Classic
Princeton 45, Montgomery 27 – Box Score
Watchung Hills 68, North Hunterdon 64 – Box Score
Crusader Classic
Middlesex 85, Great Oaks Charter 58 – Box Score
Bound Brook 77, Spotswood 74 – Box Score
Dover Holiday Tournament
Lenape Valley 61, Morris Tech 18 – Box Score
Parsippany Hills 60, Dover 54 – Box Score
Eastern Tournament
Hightstown 63, Moorestown 59 – Box Score
Eastern 64, Kingsway 39 – Box Score
Emerson Cavo Classic
Wallington 48, Saddle Brook 35 – Box Score
Emerson Boro 56, Lyndhurst 50 – Box Score
Garfield Tournament
Old Tappan 68, Tenafly 58 – Box Score
Hawthorne Christian 50, Garfield 37 – Box Score
Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament
Bloomfield 65, Brearley 30 – Box Score
Glen Ridge 72, People’s Prep 45 – Box Score
Governor’s Challenge Showcase
King’s Fork (VA) 65, Elizabeth 40 – Box Score
Haddonfield Showcase
Egg Harbor 70, Palmyra 34 – Box Score
Haddonfield 79, Clearview 34 – Box Score
Herb Cohen Holiday Tournament
Dumont 68, Waldwick 44 – Box Score
Rutherford 74, Becton 67 – Box Score
Demarest 36, Mahwah 34 – Box Score
Indian Hills 69, Wood-Ridge 60 – Box Score
Husky Holiday Classic
Old Bridge 54, Matawan 47 – Box Score
Seton Hall Prep 74, Carteret 36 – Box Score
St. Thomas Aquinas 90, Manalapan 50 – Box Score
Holmdel 52, Hamilton West 28 – Box Score
In-Season Tournament
Shipley (PA) 78, Riverside 36 – Box Score
Warwick Valley (NY) 65, Boonton 57 – Box Score
JP Flynn Memorial Tournament
Morris Catholic 56, Randolph 52 – Box Score
West Morris 53, Madison 51 – Box Score
Mendham 52, Wayne Valley 41 – Box Score
Delbarton 41, Hunterdon Central 27 – Box Score
Jack Bennett Easton Rotary Holiday Classic
Phillipsburg 58, Hatboro-Horsham (PA) 51 – Box Score
Jack Reilly Tournament
Memorial 58, Secaucus 32 – Box Score
River Dell 59, Bergenfield 40 – Box Score
Fort Lee 59, Passaic 49 – Box Score
North Bergen 57, Clifton 47 – Box Score
Jack Stone Shootout
Hoboken 56, Ridgefield Park 36 – Box Score
Paramus 58, Manchester Regional 29 – Box Score
Wayne Hills 62, Dickinson 40 – Box Score
Jingle Bells Jubilee Quad 1, First Round
Hackensack 62, College Achieve Paterson 44 – Box Score
Newark Tech 56, East Orange 45 – Box Score
Bayonne 67, Paterson Arts 13 – Box Score
Columbia 83, Dwight-Morrow 47 – Box Score
Montclair Immaculate 75, Dwight-Englewood 67 – Box Score
Ramapo 71, Bergenfield 46 – Box Score
Ramapo 47, Gill St. Bernard’s 40 – Box Score
Payne Tech 63, Montclair 53 – Box Score
Paterson Kennedy 51, West Orange 49 – Box Score
Joe Pepe Classic
Hackettstown 60, Iselin Kennedy 43 – Box Score
Bernards 60, Dayton 52 – Box Score
Joe Silver Tournament
St. Augustine 69, West Caldwell Tech 29 – Box Score
Orange 54, Plainfield 53 – Box Score
Roselle 65, Snyder 57 – Box Score
John Butch Kowal Holiday Tournament
Rahway 57, Metuchen 51 – Box Score
Johnson 66, Perth Amboy 53 – Box Score
John Wall Holiday Invitational
Don Bosco Prep 74, Garner Magnet High School 52 – Box Score
Camden 67, Panther Creek (NC) 48 – Box Score
Jordan Holiday Classic
Paterson Eastside 57, Wings Academy (NY) 43 – Box Score
Gonzaga (DC) 80, Hudson Catholic 51 – Box Score
LeGrand Holiday Jubilee
Woodbridge 70, Union City 65 – Box Score
Westfield 54, Colonia 51 – Box Score
Mike Shello Holiday Tournament
Manville 50, North Plainfield 36 – Box Score
Highland Park 54, Dunellen 24 – Box Score
Neptune Holiday Jubilee
Allentown 48, Lincoln 25 – Box Score
Ewing 85, Pioneer Academy 58 – Box Score
New Milford Tournament
Leonia 66, Midland Park 55 – Box Score
Park Ridge 58, New Milford 46 – Box Score
Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, Quarterfinal Round
Eagle Academy 54, University 43 – Box Score
Newark East Side 59, Barringer 41 – Box Score
Newark Central 66, Shabazz 52 – Box Score
Arts 56, West Side 35 – Box Score
Newton Basketball Tournament
Warren Hills 69, Sparta 64 – Box Score
Roxbury 55, Newton 47 – Box Score
North Brunswick Tournament
South Brunswick 70, New Brunswick 39 – Box Score
North Brunswick 66, East Brunswick 56 – Box Score
Over the River Classic
Princeton Day 55, Springfield-Delco (PA) 50 – Box Score
Pete Tierney Memorial Holiday Tournament
Millburn 68, Mountain Lakes 41 – Box Score
Summit 54, Govt. Livingston 53 – Box Score
Pitman Classic
Pitman 60, Gateway 44 – Box Score
Nottingham 78, Absegami 58 – Box Score
Ranger Holiday Hoops Tournament
Kittatinny 35, Morris Hills 33 – Box Score
Morristown 88, Wallkill Valley 56 – Box Score
Roselle Park Holiday Hoopfest
Keyport 73, Timothy Christian 70 – Box Score
Roselle Park 72, Piscataway Magnet 33 – Box Score
Route 23 Holiday Classic
Lodi 54, Vernon 41 – Box Score
Lakeland 58, Whippany Park 43 – Box Score
Score at the Shore Tournament
Mainland 64, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 41 – Box Score
Lenape 62, Pleasantville 42 – Box Score
Holy Spirit 64, Southern 61 – Box Score
Howell 61, Cedar Creek 48 – Box Score
St. Joseph Holiday Classic
Pascack Valley 63, Glen Rock 36 – Box Score
St. Joseph (Mont.) 78, Norman Thomas (NY) 36 – Box Score
Trenton Holiday Showcase
Medford Tech 81, Bordentown 53 – Box Score
Trenton 55, Pennington 51 – Box Score
Virginia B. Whitaker Classic
Cherry Hill West 56, Willingboro 44 – Box Score
Cherry Hill East 51, Mastery Camden 38 – Box Score
Voorhees Tournament
Mount Olive 61, Voorhees 51 – Box Score
Delaware Valley 59, Somerville 54 – Box Score
Warrior Classic
Robbinsville 64, Steinert 39 – Box Score
New Egypt 42, Pinelands 39 – Box Score
West Deptford Tournament
West Deptford 69, Schalick 38 – Box Score
Washington Township 71, Lindenwold 52 – Box Score
Whitey Dukiet Classic
Livingston 34, Monroe 32 – Box Score
Ridge 62, Morris Knolls 40 – Box Score
William Ferguson Holiday Tournament
Belleville 55, Bergen Tech 38 – Box Score
North Arlington 70, University Charter 24 – Box Score
WOBM Classic, Consolation semifinals – Gepp Bracket
Manchester Township 58, Wall 49 – Box Score
WOBM Classic, Consolation semifinals – Ruhnke Bracket
Central Regional 56, St. John Vianney 51 – Box Score
Middletown South 54, Toms River South 38 – Box Score
Regular Season
BCSL
Doane Academy 76, Maple Shade 45 – Box Score
Pennsauken Tech 40, Delran 39 – Box Score
BIG NORTH
Teaneck 95, Prep Charter (PA) 38 – Box Score
CAPE ATLANTIC
Lower Cape May 72, Hammonton 52 – Box Score
Cherokee 45, Atlantic City 25 – Box Score
COLONIAL
Gloucester 58, Penns Grove 51 – Box Score
Williamstown 45, Woodbury 42 – Box Score
GMC
Immaculata 65, Piscataway 61 – Box Score
NJAC
American Christian 63, High Point 53 – Box Score
OLYMPIC
SKYLAND
Franklin 62, Union 49 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Clayton 92, LEAP Academy 70 – Box Score
Overbrook 62, Delsea 43 – Box Score
UCC
Independent
