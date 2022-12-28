Boys Basketball: Holiday tournament results, recaps, photos and links for Dec. 27

Tuesday, Dec. 27

All Groups Holiday Tournament

Northern Highlands 63, Pascack Hills 46 – Box Score

Cresskill 49, Ridgefield 36 – Box Score

Anthony J. Cotoia Tournament

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 94, Perth Amboy Magnet 33 – Box Score

South Plainfield 65, Edison 40 – Box Score

Atlantic Tech Tournament

Gloucester Tech 40, Camden Tech 27 – Box Score

Atlantic Tech 76, Salem Tech 32 – Box Score

Bears Holiday Classic

Passaic Tech 49, Pope John 42 – Box Score

Weehawken 67, Hawthorne 57 – Box Score

Belvidere Tournament

Pen Argyl (PA) 50, North Warren 36 – Box Score

Sussex Tech 59, Belvidere 49 – Box Score

Blue and Gold Tournament

Jefferson 62, West Milford 31 – Box Score

Pequannock 83, Montville 80 – Box Score

Boardwalk Classic

Bishop Eustace 61, St. Joseph (Hamm.) 44 – Box Score

Pemberton 53, Ocean City 49 – Box Score

Boys’ Latin (PA) 61, Triton 49 – Box Score

Wildwood Catholic 55, Glassboro 34 – Box Score

Camden Eastside 49, Middle Township 39 – Box Score

Buc Holiday Classic

Notre Dame 58, Ranney 50 – Box Score

St. Rose 65, Long Branch 39 – Box Score

Red Bank Regional 81, Sayreville 50 – Box Score

Christian Brothers 73, Middletown North 43 – Box Score

Bulldawg Classic

Raritan 57, Trenton Catholic 43 – Box Score

Rumson-Fair Haven 66, Barnegat 48 – Box Score

Butch McLean Memorial Showcase

Cinnaminson 63, Northern Burlington 39 – Box Score

Rancocas Valley 58, Florence 28 – Box Score

Camden Catholic 76, Gloucester Catholic 51 – Box Score

Haddon Heights 62, Seneca 61 – Box Score

Butler Tournament

Kinnelon 38, Butler 37 – Box Score

Westwood 71, Parsippany 45 – Box Score

Cougar Classic

New Providence 56, Hanover Park 35 – Box Score

Chatham 60, Cranford 43 – Box Score

Cougar/Warrior Classic

Princeton 45, Montgomery 27 – Box Score

Watchung Hills 68, North Hunterdon 64 – Box Score

Crusader Classic

Middlesex 85, Great Oaks Charter 58 – Box Score

Bound Brook 77, Spotswood 74 – Box Score

Dover Holiday Tournament

Lenape Valley 61, Morris Tech 18 – Box Score

Parsippany Hills 60, Dover 54 – Box Score

Eastern Tournament

Hightstown 63, Moorestown 59 – Box Score

Eastern 64, Kingsway 39 – Box Score

Emerson Cavo Classic

Wallington 48, Saddle Brook 35 – Box Score

Emerson Boro 56, Lyndhurst 50 – Box Score

Garfield Tournament

Old Tappan 68, Tenafly 58 – Box Score

Hawthorne Christian 50, Garfield 37 – Box Score

Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament

Bloomfield 65, Brearley 30 – Box Score

Glen Ridge 72, People’s Prep 45 – Box Score

Governor’s Challenge Showcase

King’s Fork (VA) 65, Elizabeth 40 – Box Score

Haddonfield Showcase

Egg Harbor 70, Palmyra 34 – Box Score

Haddonfield 79, Clearview 34 – Box Score

Herb Cohen Holiday Tournament

Dumont 68, Waldwick 44 – Box Score

Rutherford 74, Becton 67 – Box Score

Demarest 36, Mahwah 34 – Box Score

Indian Hills 69, Wood-Ridge 60 – Box Score

Husky Holiday Classic

Old Bridge 54, Matawan 47 – Box Score

Seton Hall Prep 74, Carteret 36 – Box Score

St. Thomas Aquinas 90, Manalapan 50 – Box Score

Holmdel 52, Hamilton West 28 – Box Score

In-Season Tournament

Shipley (PA) 78, Riverside 36 – Box Score

Warwick Valley (NY) 65, Boonton 57 – Box Score

JP Flynn Memorial Tournament

Morris Catholic 56, Randolph 52 – Box Score

West Morris 53, Madison 51 – Box Score

Mendham 52, Wayne Valley 41 – Box Score

Delbarton 41, Hunterdon Central 27 – Box Score

Jack Bennett Easton Rotary Holiday Classic

Phillipsburg 58, Hatboro-Horsham (PA) 51 – Box Score

Jack Reilly Tournament

Memorial 58, Secaucus 32 – Box Score

River Dell 59, Bergenfield 40 – Box Score

Fort Lee 59, Passaic 49 – Box Score

North Bergen 57, Clifton 47 – Box Score

Jack Stone Shootout

Hoboken 56, Ridgefield Park 36 – Box Score

Paramus 58, Manchester Regional 29 – Box Score

Wayne Hills 62, Dickinson 40 – Box Score

Jingle Bells Jubilee Quad 1, First Round

Hackensack 62, College Achieve Paterson 44 – Box Score

Newark Tech 56, East Orange 45 – Box Score

Bayonne 67, Paterson Arts 13 – Box Score

Columbia 83, Dwight-Morrow 47 – Box Score

Montclair Immaculate 75, Dwight-Englewood 67 – Box Score

Ramapo 71, Bergenfield 46 – Box Score

Ramapo 47, Gill St. Bernard’s 40 – Box Score

Payne Tech 63, Montclair 53 – Box Score

Paterson Kennedy 51, West Orange 49 – Box Score

Joe Pepe Classic

Hackettstown 60, Iselin Kennedy 43 – Box Score

Bernards 60, Dayton 52 – Box Score

Joe Silver Tournament

St. Augustine 69, West Caldwell Tech 29 – Box Score

Orange 54, Plainfield 53 – Box Score

Roselle 65, Snyder 57 – Box Score

John Butch Kowal Holiday Tournament

Rahway 57, Metuchen 51 – Box Score

Johnson 66, Perth Amboy 53 – Box Score

John Wall Holiday Invitational

Don Bosco Prep 74, Garner Magnet High School 52 – Box Score

Camden 67, Panther Creek (NC) 48 – Box Score

Jordan Holiday Classic

Paterson Eastside 57, Wings Academy (NY) 43 – Box Score

Gonzaga (DC) 80, Hudson Catholic 51 – Box Score

LeGrand Holiday Jubilee

Woodbridge 70, Union City 65 – Box Score

Westfield 54, Colonia 51 – Box Score

Mike Shello Holiday Tournament

Manville 50, North Plainfield 36 – Box Score

Highland Park 54, Dunellen 24 – Box Score

Neptune Holiday Jubilee

Allentown 48, Lincoln 25 – Box Score

Ewing 85, Pioneer Academy 58 – Box Score

New Milford Tournament

Leonia 66, Midland Park 55 – Box Score

Park Ridge 58, New Milford 46 – Box Score

Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, Quarterfinal Round

Eagle Academy 54, University 43 – Box Score

Newark East Side 59, Barringer 41 – Box Score

Newark Central 66, Shabazz 52 – Box Score

Arts 56, West Side 35 – Box Score

Newton Basketball Tournament

Warren Hills 69, Sparta 64 – Box Score

Roxbury 55, Newton 47 – Box Score

North Brunswick Tournament

South Brunswick 70, New Brunswick 39 – Box Score

North Brunswick 66, East Brunswick 56 – Box Score

Over the River Classic

Princeton Day 55, Springfield-Delco (PA) 50 – Box Score

Pete Tierney Memorial Holiday Tournament

Millburn 68, Mountain Lakes 41 – Box Score

Summit 54, Govt. Livingston 53 – Box Score

Pitman Classic

Pitman 60, Gateway 44 – Box Score

Nottingham 78, Absegami 58 – Box Score

Ranger Holiday Hoops Tournament

Kittatinny 35, Morris Hills 33 – Box Score

Morristown 88, Wallkill Valley 56 – Box Score

Roselle Park Holiday Hoopfest

Keyport 73, Timothy Christian 70 – Box Score

Roselle Park 72, Piscataway Magnet 33 – Box Score

Route 23 Holiday Classic

Lodi 54, Vernon 41 – Box Score

Lakeland 58, Whippany Park 43 – Box Score

Score at the Shore Tournament

Mainland 64, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 41 – Box Score

Lenape 62, Pleasantville 42 – Box Score

Holy Spirit 64, Southern 61 – Box Score

Howell 61, Cedar Creek 48 – Box Score

St. Joseph Holiday Classic

Pascack Valley 63, Glen Rock 36 – Box Score

St. Joseph (Mont.) 78, Norman Thomas (NY) 36 – Box Score

Trenton Holiday Showcase

Medford Tech 81, Bordentown 53 – Box Score

Trenton 55, Pennington 51 – Box Score

Virginia B. Whitaker Classic

Cherry Hill West 56, Willingboro 44 – Box Score

Cherry Hill East 51, Mastery Camden 38 – Box Score

Voorhees Tournament

Mount Olive 61, Voorhees 51 – Box Score

Delaware Valley 59, Somerville 54 – Box Score

Warrior Classic

Robbinsville 64, Steinert 39 – Box Score

New Egypt 42, Pinelands 39 – Box Score

West Deptford Tournament

West Deptford 69, Schalick 38 – Box Score

Washington Township 71, Lindenwold 52 – Box Score

Whitey Dukiet Classic

Livingston 34, Monroe 32 – Box Score

Ridge 62, Morris Knolls 40 – Box Score

William Ferguson Holiday Tournament

Belleville 55, Bergen Tech 38 – Box Score

North Arlington 70, University Charter 24 – Box Score

WOBM Classic, Consolation semifinals – Gepp Bracket

Manchester Township 58, Wall 49 – Box Score

WOBM Classic, Consolation semifinals – Ruhnke Bracket

Central Regional 56, St. John Vianney 51 – Box Score

Middletown South 54, Toms River South 38 – Box Score

Regular Season

BCSL

Doane Academy 76, Maple Shade 45 – Box Score

Pennsauken Tech 40, Delran 39 – Box Score

BIG NORTH

Teaneck 95, Prep Charter (PA) 38 – Box Score

CAPE ATLANTIC

Lower Cape May 72, Hammonton 52 – Box Score

Cherokee 45, Atlantic City 25 – Box Score

COLONIAL

Gloucester 58, Penns Grove 51 – Box Score

Williamstown 45, Woodbury 42 – Box Score

GMC

Immaculata 65, Piscataway 61 – Box Score

NJAC

American Christian 63, High Point 53 – Box Score

OLYMPIC

SKYLAND

Franklin 62, Union 49 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

Clayton 92, LEAP Academy 70 – Box Score

Overbrook 62, Delsea 43 – Box Score

UCC

Independent

