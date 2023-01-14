Boys basketball: Evergreen knocks off Battle Ground for the second time this season

The Evergreen boys basketball team withstood a 43-point effort from Battle Ground’s Tait Spencer to hold off the Tigers 71-67 in a non-league game Friday.

Senior night for the Plainsmen (6-9 overall) started with a 3-pointer by senior team manager Grant Adams and it was off to the Races from there with their senior lineup.

“They did a great job getting us the lead,” Evergreen Coach Brett Henry said of his Seniors who combined for 28 points.

Spencer had 21 points in the first half to keep the Tigers (9-3) close. They also made five 3-pointers in the game. Two of Battle Ground’s three losses have come against Evergreen.

“He is deadly from everywhere,” Henry said. “We tried different looks on him to mix it up.”