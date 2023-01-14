Boys basketball: Evergreen knocks off Battle Ground for the second time this season
The Evergreen boys basketball team withstood a 43-point effort from Battle Ground’s Tait Spencer to hold off the Tigers 71-67 in a non-league game Friday.
Senior night for the Plainsmen (6-9 overall) started with a 3-pointer by senior team manager Grant Adams and it was off to the Races from there with their senior lineup.
“They did a great job getting us the lead,” Evergreen Coach Brett Henry said of his Seniors who combined for 28 points.
Spencer had 21 points in the first half to keep the Tigers (9-3) close. They also made five 3-pointers in the game. Two of Battle Ground’s three losses have come against Evergreen.
“He is deadly from everywhere,” Henry said. “We tried different looks on him to mix it up.”
Which included having 6-foot-7 Arthur Ban guard the 6-3 Spencer at the end of the game.
“And his shots didn’t fall in the end,” Henry said.
Battle Ground did close to within one point in the fourth quarter, but Evergreen never gave up the lead thanks to making some clutch free throws.
Quincy Caston and Dez Daniel each scored 13 points for Evergreen with Landon Rayner adding 10 points.
CAMAS 71, SKYVIEW 40 — A 30-point explosion in the second quarter propelled Camas to a dominant 4A Greater St. Helens League win over Skyview.
The Papermakers (10-4, 3-0) led by nine points at the end of the first quarter, then blew the game open in the second with six 3-pointers, including five from Beckett Currie, to lead 46-22 at halftime.
The sophomore finished with a game-high 34 points on eight 3-pointers, while Theo McMillan added 12 points and Jamison Carlisle scored 11 points.
Demaree Collins had a team-high 12 points for Skyview (8-5, 0-3), which shot 24 percent (12-for-50) from the floor.
KELSO 76, PRAIRIE 68 — Payton Stewart scored 10 of his 18 points in the third quarter, helping the Hilanders pull away for a 3A Greater St. Helens League win.
“There was a two-minute stretch there in the third quarter when they went on a little run,” Prairie Coach Jimmy Tuominen said. “Payton Stewart was a big part of that. We didn’t control him very well in the third quarter, and that was the difference.”
Michael Henderson added 16 points and Ethan Mitchell had 10 for Kelso (8-5, 4-1).
Bailey Kousonsavath had a game-high 33 points for Prairie (4-10, 1-4).
WOODLAND 75, COLUMBIA RIVER 65 — The Beavers jumped out to a 17-9 first-quarter lead and never looked back in the 2A GSHL game.
Dane Huddleston led all scorers with 21 points with Beau Swett adding 17 for the Beavers (9-5, 6-3 2A GSHL).
Columbia River (4-9, 4-5) was led in scoring by Aaron Hoey’s 19 points.
RIDGEFIELD 56, FORT VANCOUVER 42 — Colten Castro hit four 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished with 23 points to lead the Spudders.
Sid Bryant added 11 for Ridgefield (7-6, 6-3 2A Greater St. Helens League). Kaeleb Cvitkovich scored 14 points to lead Fort.
LAKERIDGE (Ore.) 57, HERITAGE 27 — Jose Zacarias scored eight points to lead Heritage in a non-league loss.