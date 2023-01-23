Boys Basketball Essex County Tournament, 2nd Preliminary Rd. Recaps for Jan. 23

Terrell Wifong scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds to help 21st-seeded West Orange down 28th-seeded Barringer, 48-36, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in West Orange.

West Orange (9-6) next travels to 12th-seeded Science Park on Thursday.

Ronald Christophe added eight points and another five rebounds while Nick Matos tallied seven points. Jhensen Touze chipped in with six points, nine boards, and three steals as well. The Mountaineers jumped ahead and took a 27-18 lead into halftime.

For Barringer (7-11), Roberto Ferriera led the way with 13 points. Wilfredo Perez was the team’s second leading scorer with nine.

Eagle Academy 66, Bloomfield 52

Tae’Jean Wilson bucketed 20 points and Asan Jones netted 18 as the duo guided 29th-seeded Eagle Academy to a 66-52 win over 20th-seeded Bloomfield in Bloomfield.

Eagle Academy (13-3) next goes to 13th-seeded West Side on Thursday.

Choice Dousuah also scored 12 points to join them in double figures while Marcus Blount was close with nine. Eagle Academy outscored Bloomfield in the first and second quarters combined, 35-15.

Bloomfield (3-12) saw Uche Anyanwu score 11 points, Davieon McClain reached nine points and Evit Swyer and Shayne Hinton both scored eight apiece. Amare Battice had seven points, too.

