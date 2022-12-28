Boys basketball: Cony pulls away from Messalonskee

AUGUSTA — Parker Sergent scored 20 points as the Cony boys basketball team defeated Messalonskee 71-55 on Tuesday night in the Capital City Hoop Classic at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Matchup was the first between the teams since an offseason coaching Carousel that saw former Cony Assistant Isaiah Berthwaite agree to Coach Messalonskee, only to take the reins at Cony after predecessor TJ Maines left to become the Rams’ Athletic director. Peter McLaughlin was named to take Berthwaite’s spot on the Eagles’ sideline.

Messalonskee’s Merrick Smith, a 6-foot-9 sophomore, had 26 points and 13 rebounds. They scored 10 points in the first quarter as the Eagles grabbed a 17-14 lead. Messalonskee led 28-26 in the second before Cony stormed back and scored the last nine points of the period, five from Parker Sergent.

Cony (5-1) put the game away with a 14-0 run over a 5:11 span in the third quarter. Jordan Benedict scored five of his 10 points during the rally.

Alex Fournier had 13 points for Cony, followed by Brady Hopkins with 12, all on 3-pointers in the first half. Kam Doin added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Drake Brunelle scored 13 points for Messalonskee.

