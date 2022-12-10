Boys basketball: Cony Cruises past Rival Gardiner in season opener

AUGUSTA — New coach, but same old Rams.

The Cony boys basketball team opened its season with a hot shooting hand Friday night, knocking down 12 3-pointers on the way to a 76-37 win over Rival Gardiner.

Junior Alex Fournier led the Rams (1-0) with 18 points, including 5 3-pointers. Parker Sergent scored 15 points for Cony, while Jordan Benedict and Dom Napolitano each added 12 points.

“We’re just so thrilled, love (getting the first win),” Fournier said. “It was a great atmosphere tonight.”

It was the first career win for new Cony head Coach Isaiah Brathwaite, a former Cony Assistant who was recently hired for the position after former head Coach TJ Maines was named the school’s new Athletic director. Brathwaite was hired to run the boys basketball program at Messalonskee in the spring before stepping down from the position in the fall to take the job at Cony.

“I’m super excited to be back home, first game and be back at the place I started,” Brathwaite said. “It’s been awesome to share (the win) with these guys. I was just excited.”

Cony jumped out to a 16-10 lead over Gardiner (0-1) in the first quarter. But thanks to a 12-0 run and an 11-0 run in the second, Cony entered Halftime with a comfortable 42-17 lead and never looked back.

The Rams also played strong defensively, forcing 25 turnovers out of Gardiner.

Zach Kristan was the standout for the Tigers, scoring 12 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Dillon Elliott and Brady Peacock each added six points.

