Boys Basketball Coaches Poll: 1/1/23

Each week during the high school basketball season select coaches from the six Nebraska classes to rate the teams in their class. Here are the ratings for January 1, 2023.

Class A (Record), Previous Ranking

1. Bellevue West (10-0), 1

2. Gretna (7-1), 2

3. Creighton Prep (6-3), RV

4. Millard North (8-1), 3

5. Lincoln High (8-1), 7

6. Omaha Westside (7-2), 5

7. Lincoln Southeast (5-4), 8

8. Lincoln East (5-2), 6

9. Lincoln Southwest (5-3), 8

10. Papillion-La Vista South (5-3), 9

Notes: Creighton Prep makes the biggest jump after reaching the Metro final (Monday Jan. 2). Gretna remains No. 2 despite losing to Prep in the Metro quarterfinals. The Dragons are 1-1 vs the Junior Jays this season. Lincoln High moves into the top-five for the first time this season after winning the HAC Tournament. The Links have a big week, they travel to North Star Thursday and host Southwest Saturday. Games to watch: Metro final (1/2/23) Bellevue West vs Creighton Prep, Creighton Prep at Papio South (Thursday), Gretna at Elkhorn South (Thursday), Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest (Friday), Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southeast (Saturday), Omaha Westside at Millard North (Saturday) Receiving Votes: Lincoln Pius X (5-4), NR; Lincoln Northeast (5-3), RV.

Class B (Record), Previous Ranking

1. Skutt Catholic (6-0), 1st

2. Platteview (7-0), 2

3. Crete (8-1), 4

4. York (6-1), 7

5. Scottsbluff (6-3), 3

6. Bennington (5-2), 6

7. Omaha Roncalli Catholic (4-2), 5

8. Beatrice (4-3), RV

9. Waverly (4-3), NO

10. McCook (6-1), NO

Notes: Seven of the ten teams changed spots in the poll this week. Beatrice and Waverly re-enter the ratings while and McCook enters for the first time this season. Roncalli has the toughest week with a home game against Platteview Tuesday and a road game Thursday at Skutt Games to watch: Bennington at Platteview (Friday), Scottsbluff at Crete (Saturday), McCook at C-1 Sidney (Saturday), Receiving Votes: Omaha Gross Catholic (4-4), 10; Elkhorn Mount Michael (5-2), 9; Blair (6-4), NO.

Class C-1 (Record)

1. Ashland-Greenwood (7-0), 2

2. Ogallala (10-0), 3

3. Wahoo (7-1), 1

4. Pierce (10-0), 4

5. Omaha Concordia (6-1), 6

6. Central City (7-1), 8

7. Auburn (5-3), 5

8. Malcolm (7-3), 7

9. Aurora (6-3), NO

10. Boone Central (6-2), NO

Notes: Ashland-Greenwood takes over the top stop after handing previous number one Wahoo their first loss of the season. Ogallala moved up one spot after an impressive win over Class B Scottsbluff. Boone Central enters the ratings for the first time this season after defeating Adams Central in the Alliance Holiday Tournament. Games to watch: Ashland-Greenwood at Auburn (Monday), Omaha Concordia at Omaha Gross (Monday), Wahoo at Lincoln Lutheran (Tuesday), Lincoln Lutheran at Concordia (Friday), Columbus Scotus at Malcolm (Friday) Wahoo at Yutan (Thursday). Receiving Votes: Lincoln Lutheran (7-2), 10; Wayne (8-4), 9.

Class C-2 (Record), Previous Ranking

1. Freeman (8-0), 1

2. Amherst (8-1), 3

3. Doniphan-Trumbull (10-0), 5

4. Cedar Catholic (8-2), 2

5. Norfolk Catholic (5-2), 4

6. Dr. County (7-1), RV

7. Gordon-Rushville (4-2), 6

8. Cross County (8-2), 7

9. Archbishop Bergan (4-4), NR

10. Grand Island Central Catholic (4-5), NO

Notes: Doniphan-Trumbull continues their climb moving from No. 7 to No. 5 and No. 3. Amherst moves up to No. 2 despite losing in their Holiday Tournament final to Class B York 58-50. Bergan enters the ratings after a win over top-10 Class B Roncalli. Games to watch: Yutan at C-1 Omaha Concordia (Tuesday), Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Cedar Catholic (Thursday), Cross County at D-1 Osceola (Tuesday), Doniphan-Trumbull at GICC (Saturday), Tri County at Freeman (Saturday) , Norfolk Catholic at C-1 Wayne (Thursday). Receiving Votes: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (7-2), NR; Elkhorn Valley (6-1), NR; Palmyra (5-4), 8.

Class D-1 (Record), Previous Ranking

1. Mead (9-1), 1

2. Maywood-Hayes Center (10-0), 2

3. Howells-Dodge (7-3), 4

4. North Platte St. Patrick’s (8-1), 5

5. Bancroft-Rosalie (8-3), 9

6. Dundy County Stratton (6-2), 6

7. Elm Creek (8-1), 7

8. Johnson-Brock (6-2), RV

9. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (5-4), 2nd

10. South Loup (6-1), NO

Notes: Bancroft-Rosalie makes the biggest climb to No. 5 this week after three straight wins. Games to watch: D-2 Humphrey St. Francis at Howells-Dodge (Friday), Maywood-Hayes Center at D-2 Paxton (Friday), C-2 Yutan at Mead (Friday). Receiving Votes: Riverside (5-4), NR; Elgin Public/Pope John (6-4), 10.

Class D-2 (Record), Previous Ranking

1. Parkview Christian (7-1), 1

2. Wynot (7-0), 3

3. Osceola (7-1), 4

4. Shelton (7-1), 6

5. Falls City Sacred Heart (4-3), 2nd

6. Paxton (6-1), 8

7. Creighton (7-1), 9

8. Mullen (4-1), 5

9. Humphrey St. Francis (7-1), RV

10. Nebraska Lutheran (6-1), NR

Notes: Osceola drops to No. 4 after a 55-43 loss to C-2 St. Cecilia. Shelton jumps St. Mary’s after a 2-0 week, one of those wins vs C-2 Grand Island Central Catholic. Games to watch: Cody-Kilgore at Mullen (Tuesday), Falls City Sacred Heart at C-2 Elmwood-Murdock (Tuesday), Parkview Christian at Lincoln Christian (Tuesday), Wynot at Wausa (Tuesday). Receiving Votes: Wausa (5-1), NR; Santee (6-1), NO.