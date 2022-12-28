Boys basketball: Central Regional, Middletown South stay alive in WOBM Ruhnke consolation semis

Third-seeded Central Regional extended its time at the WOBM Classic in dramatic fashion, using a major fourth-quarter comeback to secure a 56-51 win over second-seeded St. John Vianney at Toms River North in the consolation semifinal of the Ruhnke bracket .

Jaycen Santucci scored a game-high 24 points to go along with eight rebounds and four steals while Miles Chevalier added 14 points, eight boards and four steals for Central Regional, which used a 23-5 fourth quarter to secure the comeback.

Jordan Barbot chipped in 13 points for Central Regional, which moves to 4-1 on the season with the win and will face fifth-seeded Middletown South in the consolation final on Thursday at 4:30 pm at Toms River North.

Emanuel Domingo had a double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks while Connor Howard tallied 11 points for St. John Vianney, which dropped to 2-3 with the loss.

Owen Richter scored 14 points to give Middletown South the consolation semifinal win over eighth-seeded Toms River South, 54-38.

Pat Brown had 11 points while Dylan Csik added 10 for Middletown South (1-4), which held a 36-18 lead at halftime.

Kai Barckley tallied 14 points while Mazaiah Brown-Height had 10 for Toms River South (1-4), which will face St. John Vianney in the consolation third-place game on Thursday at 3 pm at Toms River North.

