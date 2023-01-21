Boys basketball: Austin Nixon perfect from the line in the second half as La Center beats Stevenson
Austin Nixon went 14 for 14 from the free-throw line in the second half as the La Center boys basketball team was 20 for 22 from the line in the second half as the Wildcats rolled to a 66-56 win over Stevenson in Trico League play on Friday.
Nixon finished with 19 points, and Logan Rainey finished with 12.
The Wildcats (8-8, 5-1 Trico) hit five 3-pointers in the second quarter, turning a 16-6 deficit into a 35-22 halftime lead.
Kacen Bach had 19 to lead Stevenson (8-5, 1-5).
KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 80, CASTLE ROCK 33 — Giovanny Evanson scored 32 of his 40 points by Halftime as the Knights raced out to a 48-28 lead then ran away for a Trico League win.
Jaydon Hall added 10 points and five assists, and Matthew Belefski pulled down eight rebounds for the Knights.
Trystin Marin had 14 to lead Castle Rock.
During halftime, King’s Way Christian honored 2020 Graduate Brady Metz, who scored his 1,000th state tournament point one week prior to the COVID Lockdown and the school never got a chance to Honor him until Friday night.
SETON CATHOLIC 58, COLUMBIA-WHITE SALMON 34 — Jack Jenniges scored 12 of his 13 points in the first half, and Brady Angelo added 12 of his 14 points in the second half of a Trico League win for the Cougars.
CAMAS 77, KELSO 57 — With several players battling foul trouble, freshman Ethan Harris stepped up with his best game of the season, contributing 19 points and nine rebounds for the visiting Papermakers.
Beckett Currie led Camas with 24 points, hitting six of the Papermakers’ 13 3-pointers.
Theo McMillan added 12 points and became the player with the most career victories in Camas High School history.
Peyton Stewart led Kelso with 20 points.
BATTLE GROUND 92, MOUNTAIN VIEW 69 — Tait Spencer scored 20 of his game-high 32 points in the second half, and Ty Robertson scored 28 points in three quarters as the Tigers (11-3) rolled past visiting Mountain View (10-4) in the non-league game.
Isaiah Vargas scored 26 points and Peter Nguyen added 19 for the Thunder.
SKYVIEW 79, PRAIRIE 52 — The Storm jumped out to a 22-5 lead after the first quarter and went on to win the non-league game over visiting Prairie.
Skyview (9-7), which had all 10 players score, was led by Demaree Collins’ 20 points. Sophomore Javen Fletch added 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds, while Joshua Chatman had 12 points.
Prairie (4-12) was led in scoring by Tyson Davis’ 15 points and Bailey Kousonsavath’s 14.