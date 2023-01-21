Boys basketball: Austin Nixon perfect from the line in the second half as La Center beats Stevenson

Austin Nixon went 14 for 14 from the free-throw line in the second half as the La Center boys basketball team was 20 for 22 from the line in the second half as the Wildcats rolled to a 66-56 win over Stevenson in Trico League play on Friday.

Nixon finished with 19 points, and Logan Rainey finished with 12.

The Wildcats (8-8, 5-1 Trico) hit five 3-pointers in the second quarter, turning a 16-6 deficit into a 35-22 halftime lead.

Kacen Bach had 19 to lead Stevenson (8-5, 1-5).

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 80, CASTLE ROCK 33 — Giovanny Evanson scored 32 of his 40 points by Halftime as the Knights raced out to a 48-28 lead then ran away for a Trico League win.

Jaydon Hall added 10 points and five assists, and Matthew Belefski pulled down eight rebounds for the Knights.

Trystin Marin had 14 to lead Castle Rock.

During halftime, King’s Way Christian honored 2020 Graduate Brady Metz, who scored his 1,000th state tournament point one week prior to the COVID Lockdown and the school never got a chance to Honor him until Friday night.