Boyne Golf to become first EZ-Go Green Ambassador

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important to both consumers and companies in many different industries. In the golf world, the golf cart brand EZ-Go has taken a step towards increasing Sustainability across the industry with its new Green Ambassador program.

In the last decade, the entire golf industry has begun to consider environmental impact more as Golfers rely on clean air, water, healthy foliage and nice weather in order to enjoy their sport.

EZ-Go is owned by the Georgia-based company Textron Specialized Vehicles. The company has been shifting more towards Sustainability and decided to leverage its relationships with golf courses across the US in order to teach and encourage environmentally-conscious practices.

“We saw an opportunity to leverage our Sustainability initiatives and expertise here at EZ-Go, as well as with golf courses that are really prioritizing environmental Sustainability and doing everything they can to lessen their impact and to work together to really further Sustainability in the golf industry,” said Danielle Comstock Textron, specialized vehicles Sustainability manager.

