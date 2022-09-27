Boyle County soccer wins on Senior Night – The Advocate-Messenger

The Boyle County boys soccer team (11-4-2) will be the first seed in the 45th district tournament for the third year straight after beating Garrard County (9-5-1) 6-0 on Thursday night.

Before the game, Seniors Tristan Compton, Andrew Leines, Jack Little, Noah Maupin and Ben Reynolds were honored for their contributions to the Boyle County soccer program.

One of the most decorated classes to come through Boyle County, these five Seniors have been a part of 45 victories, three 45th district championships, a 2A Section 5 championship, a 12th region championship, a trip to the 2A final 4 and a trip to the KHSAA Elite 8.

It was a junior, however, that opened the scoring for the Rebels on Thursday Night. After some confusion among Golden Lion defenders, Matthew Britt found himself free in the box and capitalized on the chance with a low shot off the left post and in.

Senior Tristan Compton and junior JD Cooley scored the second and third goals, respectively. Compton with a left-footed Rocket into the top right corner and Cooley on a volley in the center of the box.

Compton mirrored his first goal just before Halftime with a right-footed bullet into the top left corner to extend the Boyle lead to 4-0.

Boyle continued their dominance early in the second half. Sophomore Micah Brown scored his first career goal just eight minutes into the half.

The Rebel charge slowed down after the fifth goal. Boyle began mixing positions and getting some defensive Seniors into more attacking positions. It worked out for Little. They rounded out the scoring with a right-footed Rocket into the bottom corner from 30 yards away.

The win secures the first seed in the 45th district tournament for the third year in a row for Boyle County. Over that span, the Rebels are 13-0 against district foes with a combined score of 82-7. They will face Garrard again in the first round of the district tournament in early October.

The Rebels will travel this week to West Jessamine (8-4-6) and Southwestern (6-11-1) for two final tune-up games before postseason play.