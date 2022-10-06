Boylan girls golf looks to make history at state

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – After losing its first tournament of the year, Boylan girls golf quickly realized trophies wouldn’t just be handed to them. Now, the Titans have a chance to do something historic led by a history-making head coach.

“To see the impact golf can have on the younger generation and the younger girls, it’s truly amazing.”

Leading young Golfers runs in Bobby Vansistine’s blood.

“My mom coached for a while and then my dad was the boys coach for a while,” said Vansistine. “They coached me when I was at Boylan. And my sister is at Rockford Christian. So yeah, lots of coaching in the family.”

But the one thing he has over all of them, he’s been named the IHSA girls golf Coach of the year. In fact, Vansistine is the first Boylan Coach in any sport to earn this IHSA recognition.

“My mom takes partial credit. She said, you know, I learned from her. I’ve definitely learned from a lot of good coaches in my life, both at Boylan and outside of it,” explained Vansistine. “So, just trying to learn from all of them and be the best Coach that I can be.”

“We wouldn’t have come this far if it wasn’t for him,” said senior Ella Greenberg. “He motivates us to keep practicing and keep our heads up after a bad round.”

In his first five seasons, Vansistine has led the girls to three straight Sectional titles.

“They want to win. Obviously, we all want to win,” said Greenberg. “But he makes it, practicing fun and makes golfing fun.”

Greenberg won her first Sectional medalist last week. This will be her third appearance on the biggest stage.

“Going to state, is a big accomplishment, no matter what you shoot at state. I’m really proud of our team and how far we’ve come.”

While Vansistine makes coaching history, the team looks to make program history. Boylan has a chance to bring home its first state trophy in girls golf. Vansistine says each tournament is a building block this weekend.

“It adds a little bit of pressure, but it also shows them, in the moment, what we’re working towards. The goal all year has been top three at state. So, we’re going to go out and try to do our best to get top three at state.”

Boylan’s best finish at state is fourth, which happened last season.

