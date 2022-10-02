Boyertown football uses squib kicks in 42-7 win over Norristown

WEST NORRITON >> Boyertown and Norristown came out of the locker room after Halftime on Saturday afternoon separated by just seven points, with all signs pointing towards a close game the rest of the way. But after two recovered squib kicks, a long touchdown run and a long pass play – all in less than one minute on the clock – the Bears were on their way to a big third quarter and a 42-7 win.

Boyertown also took advantage of a blocked punt and another Eagle fumble on a kickoff to score 28 points in the third. Otherwise, Cole Yesavage and Jason Oakes combined for 262 rushing yards as the Bears evened their record in Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division play.

Jamal Griffin rushed for 51 yards and Rashon Giddens intercepted two passes for the Eagles.

Boyertown (1-1 Liberty, 3-3 overall) lost the ball on its first possession on an interception by Giddens, but the Bears’ defense stopped the Eagles (0-2, 2-4) on a 4th-down play.

“We came out a little slow,” Boyertown Coach Justin Konnick said. “We knew they had big playing ability. We wanted to be on top of that.”

Then the Bears drove 62 yards the other way with Yesavage running into the end zone from 16 yards out on the sixth play of the drive. Norristown came right back with a 60-yard drive, topped off by a 13-yard TD pass from Brendan Farrell to Bocar Dieng.

Boyertown took a 14-7 lead into the half on a 5-yard touchdown run by Oakes.

But after two quarters of solid defense and costly penalties by both teams, the complexion of the game changed suddenly after the intermission.

First, the Bears recovered an onside kick by Chase Sennott to start the second half and Oakes darted and dodged his way to a 50-yard touchdown run on the next play. Then the Bears recovered another short kick and Yesavage scored on a 40-yard screen pass from Ryder Gehris two plays later, with all of that coming in just 46 seconds.

“Seeing our team Recover a kick means extra offense,” Yesavage said. “I love being out on the field.”

Later in the quarter, the blocked punt led to a 31-yard drive, including a 7-yard scoring run by Oakes and the Bears once again recovered a squib kick. The second interception by Giddens Boyertown that time, but the Bears scored on a 33-yard burst by Yesavage late in the quarter to make it 42-7.

“I think the guys played phenomenally,” Konnick said.

Norristown had won five of the first six games in the series. Last year, the Bears led 21-0 early in the second quarter before Norristown ran off 33 straight points in a 33-28 win.

But the Eagles could not overcome the Bears’ third-quarter blitz this time around.

“I think things just started working,” Yesavage said. “And I think they were getting tired. Conditioning helps us every single game. We just kept pushing.”

Yesavage finished with 125 yards on 21 carries, Mostly straight-ahead bruising runs. Oakes combined spins and dazzling moves on many of his 12 runs for a total of 137 yards.

“That partner in crime,” Yesavage said concerning Oakes. “It’s just fun to see other guys get the ball. I like it when everyone comes after me and I see somebody else with the ball 40 yards down the field. I love to celebrate for other people.”

Boyertown wound up with 314 yards on the ground.

“The line did a phenomenal job,” Yesavage added. “Probably the best all year.”

PAC

Boyertown 42, Norristown 7

Boyertown 7 7 28 0 – 42

Norristown 7 0 0 0 – 7

BT-Yesavage 16 run (Ch Sennott kick)

NT-Dieng 13 pass from Farrell (Murphy kick)

BT-J Oakes 5 run (Ch Sennott kick)

BT-J Oakes 50 run (Ch Sennott kick)

BT-Yesavage 40 pass from Gehris (Ch Sennott kick)

BT-J Oakes 7 run (Ch Sennott kick)

BT-Yesavage 33 run (Ch Sennott kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

BT NT

First Downs 17 7

Rushing yards 314 99

Passing yards 56 47

Total yards 370,146

Passes CAI 2-7-2 2-12-2

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 4-3

Penalties-Yards 13-98 9-68

Punts-Avg. 2-37.0 4-16.7

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Boyertown – J Oakes 12-137, 3 TD’s; Yesavage 21-125, 2 TD’s; Ca Sennott 5-37; Gehrys 4-13; Hagan 2-11; Billet 1-(-4); Cross (1-(-5))

Norristown—Griffin 7-51; Carr 4-21; Ferrell 9-17; Farrell 2-6; Dieng 1-3; Drummond 3-1

Passing

Boyertown – Gehris 2-7-56, 1 TD, 2 INT

Norristown—Farrell 2-10-47, 1 TD, 1 INT; Drummond 0-2, 1 INT

Receiving

Boyertown—Yesavage 1-40, 1 TD; Chamberlain 1-16

Norristown—Holmes 1-34; Dieng 1-13, 1 TD

Interceptions—Boyertown: A Panarello, J Oakes; Norristown: Giddens 2

Sacks— Norristown: Drummond, Couchara