Boyertown boys basketball scores 93 points in Rout of Valley Forge – PA Prep Live

BOYS BASKETBALL

93 Boyertown,

Valley Forge 42

Highlights: Six different players combined for 17 3-point shots in a rout for Boyertown over Valley Forge. The Bears were led by Jake Kapp (26 points, 23 in the first half), who finished 10-for-19. Kapp had 12 points, five rebounds and a pair of steals in the second quarter, fueling a 63-25 lead for Boyertown at the break. Richard Black went 8-for-9 from the field and scored 21 points with seven rebounds. Ryan Tinney added 13 points and Steven Hill scored 15 points for Valley Forge.

Boyertown: Tinney 5 0-0 13; Ward 4 0-2 8; Kapp 10 0-0 26; Black 8 0-0 21; Class 1 0-0 2; Johnson 3 0-0 7; Kern 2 0-0 4; Moccia 1 0-0 3; Soto 0 0-0 0; Thompson 1 0-0 3; Kiefer 2 2-2 6. Totals: 37 2-4 93

Valley Forge: Hugh 1 0-0 3; Lawrence 2 0-1 4; Mills 3 0-0 6; Hill 6 1-4 15; Pierre 1 0-0 2; Clark 0 0-0 0; Jones 0 0-0 0; Cosmin 0 1-2 1; Shadori 4 0-0 8; Clayton 0 0-0 0; Frimpong 1 1-1 3. Totals: 18 3-7 42

Valley Forge 15 10 10 7-42

Boyertown 35 28 19 11-93

3-point goals: Hugh, Hill 2, Tinney 3, Kapp 6, Black 5, Johnson, Moccia, Thompson

George School 68,

Hill School 52

Highlights: Undefeated George School poured in 43 points in the second half for a non-league win Wednesday afternoon at The Hill School. Christian Bliss scored 24 points for George (3-0), which trailed 28-25 at the half, but went on top for good at 39-38 and pulled away from there. Augie Gerhart led the Blues (3-3) with 16 points and Matt Field added nine.

George School: Bliss 7 7-8 24, Maston 3 0-0 8, Weise 2 0-0 5, Nzeh 4 6-7 14, Bevilacqua 5 4-6 14, Melniczak 1 0-0 3, Totals 22 17-21 68.

Hill School: Cameron 1 4-4 6, O’Neil 2 3-4 7, Gerhart 6 3-3 16, Meachem 2 0-0 4, Molen 2 0-0 5, Field 3 1-1 9, Bashiru 2 0 -0 4, Shao 0 1-2 1, Totals 18 12-14 52

George School 25 43 – 68

Hill School 28 24 – 52

3-point goals: Bliss 3, Maston 2, Weise, Melniczak, Gerhart, Molen, Field 2

Perkiomen School National 108,

Olympus Prep 76

Highlights: Priest Ryan scored 27 and Bobby Rosenberger put up 26 in a win for Perkiomen School’s national team over Olympus Prep. Thomas Haugh scored 21 points and Gabe Tanner added 11.

Spring Ford 57,

Dock Mennonite 39

Prestige Prep 48,

Perkiomen School Varsity 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hun School 55,

Hill School 41

BOYS SWIMMING

Episcopal Academy 109,

Hill School 71

200 medley relay: Episcopal Academy (Asher Wan, Jacob Kim, Tyler Mantash, Cole Kline), 1:46.28. 200 free: Henry Haupt, EA, 1:50.14. 200 IM: Shunji Lewandowski, HS, 2:04.99. 50 free: Chase Bearley, EA, 21.88. Diving: Owen McCabe, EA, 215.88. 100 fly: Aiden Tsaturyan, EA, 57.49. 100 free: Chase Bearley, EA, 48.30. 500 free: Luka Filipovski, EA, 5:22.88. 200 free relay: Episcopal Academy (Chase Bearley, Cole Kline, Alec Tsaturyan, Henry Haupt), 1:31.78. 100 back: Alec Tsaturyan, EA, 58.53. 100 breast: Shunji Lewandowski, HS, 1:01.91. 400 free relay: Hill School (Erick Sun, Eric Qian, Luke Schafer, Tom Leggett), 3:39.92.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Episcopal Academy 111,

Hill School 65

200 Medley relay: Episcopal Academy (Emma Lunn, Rebecca Block, Isabel Rozes, Ivie Enakhimion), 1:55.11. 200 free: Hannah Neilly, EA, 2:05.85. 200 IM: Maggie Sgaramella, EA, 2:20.99. 50 free: Ivie Enakhimion, EA, 25.19. Diving: Joy Ying, EA, 194.03. 100 Fly: Maggie Sgaramella, EA, 1:04.65. 100 free: Emma Lunn, EA, 54.99. 500 free: Hannah Neilly, EA, 5:41.01. 200 free relay: Episcopal Academy (Ashley Foppa, Isabel Rozes, Ivie Enakhimion, Kieran Buckley), 1:44.10. 100 back: Paige Barnhart, HS, 1:13.05. 100 breast: Summer Lam, HS, 1:13.66. 400 free relay: Hill School (Hannah DeMarco, Ella Grindle, Paige Barnhart, Annabelle Lombardi), 4:20.31.