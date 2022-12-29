Boyertown boys basketball opens home tournament with win over Avon Grove – PA Prep Live

BOYS BASKETBALL

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Jake Kapp amassed 28 points to fuel Boyertown in its home tournament opener over Avon Grove. Zach Ward scored 13 points with 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Bears. Richard Black added 11 points. Josh Cox led Avon Grove with 17 points.

BOX SCORE

Down by two points in the final seconds, Alex Hermann (11 points) fired a 3-point shot but it was just off, allowing North Penn to come out with a narrow win. Sal Iemmello had a team-high 16 points for the Warriors and Matt Christian scored 15.

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Despite a game-high 24-point outing from Dom Vacchiano, Perkiomen Valley took a win over Wissahickon behind 23 points from Julian Sadler. Morgan McKinney scored 11 points for the Vikings and Kyle Shawaluk added 10.

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Ty Elliot-Moore scored 24 Wednesday afternoon to lead the Trojans in the opening round of the Great Valley Holiday Tournament. Abdul Jackson followed with 23 points and Sadeeq Jackson added 18 for Pottstown (5-3). Ryan Daniel and Jack Woodard each scored 14 for the Patriots (5-4).

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Murrell Dobbins CTE defeated Owen J. Roberts in the Dock Mennonite holiday tournament behind a 22-point performance from Kareem Diaz and 18 from Zachary Campbell. Tyler Rossi led the Wildcats with 18 points and Luke Fryer added 12.

Solanco 59, Daniel Boone 47

Highlights: Tyler Burger scored 14 and Jadon Yoder 13 to lead the Golden Mules Wednesday afternoon in the opening round of the Solanco Holiday Tournament. Brendan Gaines scored a career-high 29 for the Blazers (3-5) and Mason Sacarello added 14. Boone will play Twin Valley Thursday at 1 pm

Daniel Boone: Delissaint 0 0-0 0, Pinchok 1 0-0 2, Gaines 11 2-3 29, DiGiacomo 1 0-0 2, Sherman 0 0-0 0, Allinson 0 0-0 0, Sacarello 3 8-10 14, Totals 16 10-13 47

Solanco: Cunningham 2 0-1 4, Yoder 5 0-0 13, Himes 0 0-0 0, Baber 3 2-2 10, Wenger 1 0-0 2, Jarabak 0 0-0 0, Riley 0 0-0 0 , Peters 0 0-0 0, Wagner 0 0-0 0, Burger 5 3-6 14, Masterson 0 0-0 0, Bailey 3 1-3 7, Osborne 3 1-1 7, Cox 1 0-0 2, Totals 23 7-13 59

Daniel Boone 12 10 13 12 – 47

Solanco 18 6 20 15 – 59

3-point goals: Gaines 5, Yoder 3, Baber 2, Burger

Alliance Christian 49, King’s Christian 48

Highlights: The Gryphons rallied from a 13-point deficit at the end of the first quarter for the win in Wednesday’s opening round of the Phil-Mont Christian Christmas Tournament. Ayden Wise scored 17 and had six assists and six rebounds for Alliance (6-2) and George Wachana added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Norristown 51, Lower Moreland 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Mairi Smith scored 13 points and made 11 rebounds while Cassidy Kropp put up 12 points with seven rebounds for Methacton in a win over Atlantic City (NJ) in the Wildwood Boardwalk Classic in New Jersey. Smith made seven blocks and Quanirah Montague led Atlantic City with 12 points.

Spring-Ford 74, Our Lady of Mount Carmel (Baltimore, MD) 31

Highlights: The Rams advanced to the Championship game of the Viking Invitational in Wilmington, Del. Anna Azzara led Spring-Ford (9-0) with 18 points and Katie Tiffan scored 16. Spring-Ford will play for the title Thursday at 1:30 pm against St. Thomas Aquinas (NJ), a 50-49 Winner over South Fayette, Pa.

45 Villa Joseph Marie, 31 Boyertown

Villa defeated the Bears on the opening day of the Boyertown Holiday Tournament. Madelyn Weaver scored nine and Cori Bieber eight to lead the Bears.

William Tennent 39, Upper Merion 32

Pottsgrove 36, Daniel Boone 17

WRESTLING

Bethlehem Holiday Classic >> Two Boyertown wrestlers and one from Spring-Ford advanced to Thursday’s Championship semifinals at Liberty High School. Bear 114-pounder Luke Heinbach posted a pair of major decisions on Wednesday, opening with a 14-3 win over Easton’s Brendan Bowman and then downing Delaware Valley’s Landon Machado 11-2 in the quarterfinals. Boyertown’s Gavin Sheridan began the day with a 16-0 technical fall over Logan Pfister (Quakertown) at 127 pounds and advanced to the semifinals with an 18-10 win over Phoenix DelVecchio (Parkland). Bear Beck Babb lost his 139-pound quarterfinal match, but bounced back with a 13-7 win over Owen Woll (Blue Mountain).

For Spring-Ford, Cole Smith won 9-0 over Michael Karpathios (Hempfield) and then 7-0 against Isaac Williams (Quakertown) in the 114-pound quarterfinals. Ram 160-pounder Anthony Attilio lost in the quarterfinals, but came back with a 15-3 decision over Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth).

Neil Turner Memorial Holiday Classic >> Four Methacton wrestlers lost in Wednesday’s quarterfinal round at Conestoga Valley High School, but all stayed alive with consolation wins later in the day. Ryan Hayes (114) won by decision over Townsen Bagley (Conestoga Valley) 6-2, Joey Simko (121) downed Eben Kisner (Shikellamy) 4-0, Matty Shumaker (152) pinned Caleb Hafer (Muhlenberg) in 2:40 and Joshua Cancro (285) pinned Logan Webreck (Berlin Brothersvalley) in 46 seconds.