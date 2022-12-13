Boyertown boys basketball improves to 4-0 ahead of PAC play – PA Prep Live

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boyertown 90,

Faith Christian 60

Highlights: Zack Ward and Jake Kapp both scored 19 points apiece to lead Boyertown to another 90-point outing over Faith Christian. Ward shot 8-of-13 from the field with five rebounds and four steals while Kapp grabbed eight boards. Dylan Klass scored 16 points while Richard Black added 11 points with six rebounds and a pair of steals. The Bears improved to 4-0 Entering Pioneer Athletic Conference play.

Boyertown: Tinney 3 0-0 6; Ward 8 0-1 19; Chap 10 1-2 19; Black 4 0-0 11; Class 7 1-1 16; Johnson 3 0-0 7; Kern 3 0-0 8; Moccia 1 0-0 2; Soto 0 0-0 0; Kiefer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 2-4 90

Faith Christian: Forscht 5 2-2 14; Leisner 2 3-8 8; Paul 2 2-2 7; Nice 1 1-2 3; Hughes 4 6-6 15; Yandis 0 2-3 2; Heller 2 6-9 11. Totals: 16 22-32 60

Boyertown 19 25 25 21-90

Faith Christian 17 11 16 16-60

3-point goals: Forscht 2, Leisner, Paul, Hughes, Heller, Ward 3, Kapp 2, Black 3, Klass, Johnson, Kern 2

Neshaminy 58, Norristown 56

Highlights: Neshaminy held off Norristown in the waning seconds for a win on the road. Nate Townsend scored a game-high 25 points and Sean Curley added 19. Myon Kirlew was the Lone Eagle to reach double scoring figures with 11 points.

Neshaminy: Curley 6 3-7 19, Gobah 0 0-0 0, Lovelace 1 0-0 2, Zack 1 3-4 5, Coombs 1 2-2 5, Horton 0 2-2 2, Meehan 0 0-0 0 , Townsend 10 2-4 25. Totals: 19 12-19 58

Norristown: Bonds 3 0-0 7, Brooks 4 0-0 8, Byrd 3 2-5 9, Gaymon 3 1-4 7, Gordon 2 0-0 6, Kirlew 3 4-4 11, Wise 4 0-2 8 .Totals: 22 7-15 56

Neshaminy 14 18 11 15 – 58

Norristown 12 16 14 14 – 56

3-point goals: Curley 4, Townsend 3, Coombs, Gordon 2, Kirlew, Bonds, Byrd.

Wyomissing 42,

Daniel Boone 27

Highlights: Alex Campbell and Drew Eisenhower both scored 10 points apiece for Wyomissing in a win over Daniel Boone. Every member of the Blazers was held to single-digit scoring.

Wyomissing: Hyde 1 0-0 3; D. LaTourelle 1 1-1 3; Zechman 2 0-4 4; Campbell 2 4-5 10; Rodgers 2 0-0 4; Forey 3 0-2 6; Eisenhower 5 0-1 10; Ingram 0 0-0 0; Fleischood 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 5-13 42

Daniel Boone: Delissant 1 2-4 4; Pinchok 1 3-4 5; Gaines 1 0-0 3; Cid 0 0-0 0; Sacarello 2 1-2 5; Sherman 0 0-0 0; DiGiacomo 1 2-2 4; Allinson 0 0-0 0; Hallman 1 1-2 4; Rodriguez-Guzman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 9-14 27

Wyomissing 7 14 8 13-42

Daniel Boone 9 3 5 10-27

3-point goals: Gaines, Hallman, Hyde, Campbell 2

Antietam 60,

Alliance Christian 56

Ayden Wise put up 20 points and had six rebounds. Jason Mercedes scored 12 points and grabbed four boards. George Wachana had nine points with seven rebounds and four blocks.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Faith Christian Academy 34,

Boyertown 33

Highlights: Madelyn Weaver led the Bears with a team-high 12 points in a one-point loss for Boyertown to Faith Christian at home.

Faith Christian 9 11 9 5-34

Boyertown 6 7 4 16-33