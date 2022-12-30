Boyertown boys basketball Downs Governor Mifflin, wins home tournament – ​​PA Prep Live

BOYS BASKETBALL

Highlights: Jake Kapp put up 20 points to lead Boyertown over Governor Mifflin and win the Bears’ home tournament. The Bears pulled away in the third quarter with a 21-4 advantage in the frame. Richard Black and Ryan Tinney both scored 14 points apiece with Black draining four 3-pointers. Gerrell McNeil led Governor Mifflin’s scoring with 11 points.

Highlights: Dawson Brown led four Phantom double-figure scorers with 18 points Thursday morning in a bracket consolation game at the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood, NJ Christian Cervino added 12 points for Phoenixville (3-7) and Deacon Baratta and Max Lebisky each scored 10 Jaden Janregui topped the Panthers (6-4) with 17 points.

Highlights: Jayden Kanter and Noah Walakovitz both scored 18 points apiece to lift Brandywine Heights over Upper Perkiomen. Owen Williams led the Indians with 15 points.

Twin Valley 56, Daniel Boone 50

Highlights: Kannon Zdimal put up 25 points to lead Twin Valley over Daniel Boone. Brendan Gaines and Matt DiGiacomo both scored 17 points apiece for the Blazers.

Twin Valley: Myers 3 0-0 9; Winters 0 0-0 0; Johnson 2 2-2 4; Pigeon 2 0-0 5; Phillips 2 1-2 5; Ackamp 1 0-1 2; Strausser 0 1-2 1; Knight 1 1-2 3; Zdimal 8 7-10 25; Shigar 1 0-2 2. Totals:

Daniel Boone: Delissant 0 2-2 2; Pinchok 0 1-2 1; Gaines 7 2-2 17; Sacarello 5 3-4 13; Sherman 0 0-0 0; DiGiacomo 6 5-5 17; Allinson 0 0-0 0; Hallman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 13-15 50

Twin Valley 8 13 20 15-56

Daniel Boone 7 7 17 19-50

3-point goals: Myers 3, Pigeon, Gaines

Upper Dublin 61, Pottstown 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Spring-Ford 43, St. Thomas Aquinas (NJ) 40

Highlights: The Rams were crowned Champions of the Viking Invitational in Delaware after a 43-40 win over St Thomas Aquinas (NJ).

Highlights: A 14-point fourth quarter allowed Upper Merion to close out a win over Faith Christian at the Vikings Holiday tournament. Levayda Furqua had a game-high nine points for Upper Merion as all scorers were held to single digits. Faith Christian was held to a single point in the first quarter before jumping out to 10 in the second to trail 11-10 at halftime.

Highlights: In a contest with high-scoring performers, Jaina Preuhs (29) and Lucy Diamico (25) combined for 54 points for the Vanguards in a non-league win over the Trojans Thursday. Tamya Jarrett did her part for Pottstown, knocking down six 3-pointers in a 23-point game.

Highlights: Anna Croyle scored 14 and Katie Yoder 13 to lead the Rams (6-4) to a win in the Boyertown Holiday Tournament. Carlie Schweizer scored nine and Hannah Adamski followed with seven points for the Bears (2-8).

Highlights: With a win over North Schuylkill in the Holiday Hardwood Tournament at State College, Perkiomen Valley improved to 9-0 on the season. Maddy Wetzel put up 24 points alongside two other double-digit scorers for North Schuylkill, but a 21-point first quarter set the tone for the Vikings to ride out the win. Quinn Boettinger put up 23 points for Perkiomen Valley and Grace Galbavy added 22.

WRESTLING

Bethlehem Holiday Classic >> Spring-Ford’s Cole Smith placed second and Boyertown’s Luke Heimbach and Gavin Sheridan finished third in the 32-team event at Liberty High School. Smith decisioned Heimbach 6-0 in Thursday morning’s 114-pound semifinals and then fell 4-3 to McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn) in the Championship bout.

Heimbach took the Bronze medal with a 1-0 win over Isaac Williams (Quakertown). Sheridan was pinned in his 127-pound semifinal by Seamus Mack (Hempfield), but won the third-place match over Benjamin Fanelli (Easton), 4-1 in overtime. Spring-Ford’s Anthony Attilio finished sixth at 160 pounds and Boyertown’s Beck Babb placed eighth at 139 pounds.

Governor Mifflin Holiday Tournament >> Three wrestlers from Upper Perkiomen and two from Pottsgrove advanced to the semifinals at Governor Mifflin Intermediate. For the Indians, Ben Godshall (107) won a 4-3 quarterfinal tie-breaker over John Deorio (Sun Valley), Gabriel Tulone (114) pinned Vincent Dick (Oley Valley) and Branden Rozanski (127) won by a fall over Wyatt Leitzel (Tri Valley).

For the Falcons, Trenton Allen (152) won by a technical fall over Ethan Sirak (Governor Mifflin) in the quarterfinals and Dominic DeMeno (215) pinned Anderson Sreng (Haverford High).

Pottsgrove’s Dominic Sithens (160) and Jake Palladino (189) lost their quarterfinal bouts and they will be joined in the consolation bracket on Friday by teammates Nathan Griffin (139) and Jacob Frederick (215) and Upper Perk’s Zane Saeger (121) and Brandon Godshall. All of the Phoenixville competitors were eliminated, with Dominik Sergi (189) having the best showing for the Phantoms with a 2-2 record.

Neil Turner Memorial Holiday Classic >> Four Methacton wrestlers went home with medals from the tournament that concluded Thursday at Conestoga Valley. Joshua Cancro (285) finished fourth, Matty Shoemaker (152) placed fifth, Joey Simko (121) wound up seventh and Ryan Hayes (114) took eighth place.

MyHouse Trojan Wars >> Owen J. Roberts and Perkiomen Valley each have six wrestlers in medal contention after the first day of action at Chambersburg High School. Sam Gautreau (152), Skylur Davidheiser (160) and Dillon Bechtold (189) from OJR all won two matches to reach Friday morning’s Championship quarterfinals, as did PV’s Grant Euker (215) and Cole Euker (285).

Alex Brandt (127), Mason Karkoska (139) and Dean Bechtold (215) for the Wildcats and Max Tancini (107), Gavin Pascoe (160), Carson Pascoe (172) and Carter Euker (189) for the Vikings are still alive in the consolation brackets.

Prep Slam XV >> Hill School sent four wrestlers into the semifinals on the first day of the Prep Slam XV in Atlanta, Ga. Kade Davidheiser (126), Robert Pavlek (132), Hunter Sloan (144) and Colby Isabelle (165) reached the last four of their respective brackets. Cole Albert (138) is alive in consolations.

Hill School is seventh in the team standings with 57.5 points.