Boyertown academy wins World Cup martial arts awards

Ellixson’s Tae Kwon Do Academy in Boyertown competed at The World Cup Martial Arts Championships in Herndon, Va., on Jan. 15, bringing home many awards.

Held by seven-time world champion Sabumnim John Chung, the annual tournament brought martial arts competitors together from five countries and 17 states.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of the work this team put in to get the World Cup,” said Donnie Ellixson Jr., owner of Ellixson’s Tae Kwon Do. “This is a great start to our competition year.”

The group of 31 from Ellixson’s, including top martial artists of Ellixson’s Team Elite and several first-time competitors, competed in Forms Divisions and Weapons Divisions, which are pre-arranged routines of martial arts skill. These floor routines are judged on speed, power, skill, balance, confidence and showmanship.

In the Creative/Extreme Forms and Creative/Extreme Weapons Divisions, students combined martial arts with jump kicks, spin kicks and gymnastics.

Students also competed in Point Fighting and Continuous Fighting.

Point Fighting (Sparring) is a game of tag where competitors are trying to score on their opponent by executing a Vital kick or Punch in a controlled fashion. When a point is scored, the match breaks and then re-starts.

Continuous Sparring uses the same guidelines, but they do not have to stop when points are scored, testing stamina.

Another area the team competed in was Board Breaking Divisions, where students completed five breaking stations. Each station is a display of martial arts punches, strikes and kicks and can be quite entertaining. The competitors are judged on focus, skill, creativity and level of difficulty.

Awards

In the Adult Black Belt division, Dylan Swenk won 1st place in Weapons. Swenk “razzled and dazzled the crowd with his amazing musical double chux (nunchaku) routine,” as described by the academy in the release. “Then, with tough competition, Swenk continued with a Flawless Forms routine to take 1st and went on to win sparring against three opponents to take yet another 1st.”

“Dylan is coming into his own and it’s awesome to see! Besides working at Ellixson’s Tae Kwon Do Academy 20 hours a week and handling college, Dylan still finds time to hit the mat, do his road work and hit the weights. He is a man on a mission,” said Ellixson, Head Coach of the Team.

Ellixson’s Elite Team Veteran Lexi Miller dominated her division by taking home four 1st place wins and one 2nd place.

“Lexi, her mom and her 7-year-old sister are at the academy training almost every day,” said Ellixson. “She puts time in on the mat and her performance shows.”

Intermediate competitor Vinchenzo Ottey took 1st place in every class in which he competed: Weapons, Forms, Sparring and Breaking.

“This young man was for sure in beast mode,” said Ellixson. “He continues to impress me and the team and is someone to look out for in the years ahead.”

Also, 1st degree blackbelt teen James Thivierge took home three 1st places, a 2nd place and a 3rd place win.

“James is a force, a technician; he drills and drills and drills until perfection,” said Ellixson. “He cleaned up in Weapons and Forms but even more Flawless was his impressive breaking routine to take 1st place. The crowd loved it!”

Also as part of this event, Sabumnim John Chung honored instructors and Mentors of martial arts at an Awards banquet. Among the honorees were Ellixson’s instructors Jana Ellixson, Tom Rutter, Dylan Swenk and Julia Hansford.

As part of the banquet, a Kiddie Kai Reunion was held, where cast members Tristan, Charlie and Piper Ellixson reunited with the cast of the hit Discovery+ TV Series “Kiddie Kai” and signed autographs for fans. Tristan, Charlie and Piper Ellixson were Featured in Season 1 of Kiddie Kai, a reality TV show that first season aired Summer 2022.

A Kiddie Kai Reunion was held, where cast members Tristan, Charlie & Piper Ellixson reunited with the cast of the hit, Discovery+ TV Series ‘Kiddie Kai’ and signed autographs for fans. Front Row from left: Michael Chung, Piper Ellixson, and Charlie Ellixson. Back Row: Jeff McGregor, Sabumnim John Chung, Cliff Kinchen, Sifu Mark Williams, and Tristan Ellixson. (Submitted photo / Muzo Media Productions)

Honored at an Awards Banquet were Ellixson’s instructors Donnie Ellixson Jr., Jana Ellixson, Tom Rutter, Julia Hansford, Sabumnim John Chung, Dylan Swenk, Axel Gonzalez. (Submitted photo / Muzo Media Productions)

WORLD CUP 2023 AWARDS

Adults:

Anita Graham: 3rd Weapons, 1st Forms, 4th Sparring

Mandy Hamilton: 2nd Weapons, 1st Forms, 3rd Sparring

Julia Hansford: 1st Weapons, 2nd Forms

Tabetha Miller: 1st Traditional Weapons, 2nd Open Weapons, 2nd Forms, 2nd Sparring

Dylan Swenk: Grand Champion Weapons, 1st Weapons, 1st Forms, 1st Sparring

Kids:

Austin Butera, age 14: 3rd Weapons

Charlie Ellixson, age 12: 2nd Weapons, 2nd Forms, 2nd Sparring, 1st Team Pairs

Piper Ellixson, age 12: 3rd Form, 2nd Musical Form, 3rd Sparring, 3rd breaking, 1st Team Pairs

Tristan Ellixson, age 15: 1st Musical Weapons, 3rd Sparring

Jordan Graham, age 11: 4th Weapons, 1st Forms

Evan Lang, age 15: 3rd Weapons, 3rd Forms

Milly Liang, age 16: 2nd Weapons, 2nd Forms

Michael McCloud, age 14: 2nd Weapons, 2nd Forms, 3rd Breaking

Harry Miller, age 14: 1st Weapons, 3rd Forms, 3rd Sparring

Jasmine Miller, age 7: 3rd Weapons, 1st Forms, 3rd Sparring

Lexi Miller, age 11: 1st Trad. Weapons, 1st Open Weapons, 2nd Traditional Forms, 1st Open Forms, 1st Sparring

Anastasia Muzopappa, age 10: 2nd Weapons, 1st Forms, 2nd Sparring

Nicholas Muzoppappa, age 7: 3rd Forms

Myles Omlor, age 15: 3rd Forms, 1st Musical Forms, 2nd Sparring

Vinchenzo Ottey, age 10: 1st Weapons, 1st Forms, 1st Sparring, 1st Breaking

Jason Robb, age 8: 3rd Forms, 3rd Sparring

Adrielle Santiago, age 13: 1st Weapons, 3rd Forms, 1st Sparring

Annaliese Santiago, age 9: 3rd Forms

Nolan Smith, age 13: 3rd Sparring

James Thivierge, age 16: 1st Traditional Weapons, 1st Open Weapons, 1st Forms, 3rd Sparring, 2nd Breaking

Kyla Weller, age 11: 2nd Forms, 3rd Sparring

Ellixson’s Tae Kwon Do was founded in 1994, by Donnie Ellixson, Jr., a world-renowned martial arts expert who has won many awards and competitions. He has been named in the Who’s Who in the Martial Arts Hall of Honors, Chuck Norris Edition (2020) and has been inducted into both the Amerikick International Hall of Fame (2012) and the Pennsylvania Karate Hall of Fame (2019.) Ellixson’s Tae Kwon Do Academy has a foundation Deeply rooted in the 5 Tenets of Tae Kwon Do: Courtesy, Integrity, Perseverance, Self-Control and Indomitable Spirit. In 29 years of serving the community, more than 4,000 students have benefited from the training offered at the academy.