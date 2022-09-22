Boxing: Canelo Alvarez criticized by Bob Arum for playing golf after training

After the Trilogy between Saul Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkinboxing promoter Bob Arum criticized the Mexican for playing golf after his training sessions in the ring, pointing out that his performance has diminished during the last few fights.

Arum believes that the Mexican should stop playing golf ahead of fights of great importance, as he feels he has lost concentration by dedicating so much time to golf.

“I think the problem with Canelo is you can’t engage in a major fight and play a round of golf every day after you finish training. That Kills your legs and everything,” Arum told Fight Hype.

“Canelo, who is a lovely guy. I really like him personally, but he just loves to play golf. That takes away, I think, from his performance. I don’t think so,” said Arum when asked if Canelo moving up and down from different divisions has hurt his performances.

“From 160 to 168, as long as he demonstrates. I don’t think he can make 160 anymore. He can go from 168 to 175, but not if he’s playing golf when he’s training.”

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin failed to sell out PPVs

It’s September 17 Saul Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin ended a years-long rivalry with a third fight. The fight was won by the Mexican, but it wasn’t all good news, as the pay-per-view sales were well below what was expected.

The third fight in the Trilogy was highly anticipated by the fans, but in the ring the battle was not as expected either. Canelo won by unanimous decision, but left many doubts among the fans and specialists.

According to Dan RaphaelDAZN reported that Canelo vs. Golovkin III in the United States sold between 550 and 570 million homes, half of what the first two fights sold. Disappointing numbers that were not expected.