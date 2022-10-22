Boxers Fall Despite Late Goal

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – Pacific men’s soccer dropped another NWC match on Friday in Forest Grove. Linfield was able to find the back of the net once in each half on their way to secure three points in the conference standings.

The visitors from McMinnville outshot the Boxers 11-5 on the evening with seven of their shots coming on goal.

Top Performers

How It Happened

Linfield broke open the scoreless game in the 38thth minute when Ronan Hodge netted the Aedan Carroll cross. Carroll’s first touch of the game was the assist that produced the goal.

The Wildcats netted their second goal of the game 14 minutes into the second half on another converted cross into the box.

Lara was able to net the Boxers only goal of the evening when he drew a foul resulting in a penalty kick. He was the one selected by the Head Coach Brandon Porter to take the penalty kick which was converted in the lower right corner.

Up Next

Pacific will head to Willamette October 23rd for a 2:30 scheduled kickoff in Salem.

