Boxer Soccer Earns Draw Against Puget Sound

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – Pacific picked up their first Northwest Conference point on Friday evening with a 1-1 draw against Puget Sound.

The contest was close for all 90 minutes with the hosts registering nine total shots while the visitors registered eight. The shots on goal count however favored the Loggers 6-4.

Top Performers

How It Happened

The Loggers gained much of the possession right from the opening kick by registering a corner kick and a shot in the first 11 minutes. The 13th minute was when the visitors were finally able to register a goal when they scored on a penalty kick off the foot of Graham Hall.

The Boxers from there were able to play even for the rest of the half registering three shots over the remaining 32 minutes. This play on the Offensive end gave the Boxers a shift of momentum headed into the Halftime break.

Over the first 11 minutes the Boxers applied significant pressure to the Loggers back line registering three shots with two of them being on frame. Finally, the Boxers were able to convert when Lara registered his goal from the Jayden Adkison assist.

What It Means

Pacific’s conference record goes to 0-4-1 while their overall record moves to 0-7-2. The Boxers have now registered their first NWC point for the 2022 season.

Up Next

The Boxers will host Pacific Lutheran on Sunday, October 2n.d while a scheduled kickoff at 2:30 PM

For the latest information on Pacific Athletics, make sure to check out GoBoxers.com. You can also find the Boxers on social media at @GoBoxers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

#GoBoxers