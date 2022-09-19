Boxer Golf Opens Fall Season

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The Pacific Women’s Golf team completed their first event this weekend. The Boxers were the hosts for the event playing at Quail Valley in Banks.

Top Performers

How It Happened

The Boxers opened the event with a team score of 358 which earned them a spot in fourth place heading into the second round. Castillo-Amparan was responsible for two birdies on the way to her 79. Nikki Tabios produced a round of 80 in her first Collegiate round. Needing a solid score in three spots, Avery Arnold signed her scorecard for a 93. Madison Cabardo concluded the top four scores for the Boxers with a 106 on day one.

Pacific ran into a few hurdles on day two, however the day was highlighted by a couple of individual performances. Arnold fired the Boxers low round of the day with a 90. Cabardo however owned the Boxers biggest improvement from day one when she shot 91 highlighted by a birdie on the opening hole.

Up Next

Pacific continues their fall season next weekend, September 24th-25thwith a two-round event at the Wildcat Invite in McMinnville.

