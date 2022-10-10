Boxer Golf Finishes Fall Season With Strong Showing

SALEM, Ore.- Pacific University men’s and women’s golf teams competed this weekend in their first of three majors that are contested annually. The Northwest Conference Fall Classic was hosted by Willamette University at Creekside Golf Club.

The Women’s team had a great showing finishing in fifth place with a score of 716. The Boxers finished 27 strokes ahead of Linfield who finished right behind.

Pacific’s men’s team posted a score of 634 to earn a sixth-place finish out of the nine conference schools. The Boxers day two score of 312 was able to move them from eighth to sixth during the final round. This is the highest men’s finish at a conference event since the 2012 Conference Championship.

Top Performers

Nikki Tabios led the way for the Boxers with a 16 th place finish shooting a two-day total of 171.

Brenda Castillo Amparan earned a top-20 finish with an 84 on day one and an 89 on day two.

earned a top-20 finish with an 84 on day one and an 89 on day two. Damn Romney had a career weekend firing a 77 in the first round before firing a 76 the following round.

Mason Rodewald showed a three-stroke improvement when he shot 77 in the second round.

Up Next

This concluded the fall season for the Boxers. They will resume the 2022-23 season in February.

