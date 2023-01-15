Box Art Brawl: Duel – Castlevania II: Belmont’s Revenge

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let’s check out the box art designs themselves.

North America / Europe



The western design for Castlevania II: Belmont’s Revenge features what is presumably the main protagonist, Christopher Belmont, swishing the franchise’s signature whip towards an Enemy skulking out of an iron gateway. The backdrop here is particularly impressive, displaying multiple structures and natural landmarks. The logo itself is incredibly striking – literally – since it’s surrounded by a whole bunch of lightning. This is a nice one, indeed!

Japan

Japan’s approach, meanwhile, is very much reminiscent of its previous box art efforts, focusing on the inclusion of multiple characters in a more abstract composition. The main image itself doesn’t take up the entirety of the “canvas”, with the game’s logo and various icons set against a white background. Needless to say, though, the painting here is astonishingly beautiful, and Dracula himself looks remarkably menacing, Looming over Christopher Belmont in the foreground. Oof, this is going to be a touch choice!

Which region got the best Castlevania II: Belmont’s Revenge box art? (153 votes) North America / Europe75% Japan25%

