‘Bows open basketball season against Mississippi Valley State

It will seem like not-so-old times when the Mississippi Valley State and Hawaii basketball teams meet in today’s opening round of the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

On Monday, the Delta Devils suffered a road loss to fifth-ranked Baylor. The Sheriff Center, with triangular designs in the domed ceiling and green decor, is the doppelganger of Baylor’s Ferrell Center. UH Architects always have maintained Ferrell served as inspiration.

George Ivory, who was Hired as MVSU head Coach in March, spent 13 years at Arkansas-Pine Bluff before retiring in 2021. The Golden Lions and Rainbow Warriors played each other for four consecutive years through 2017. The ‘Bows won all four by an average margin of 22 points.

Ivory joined MVSU as director of alumni relations last year. When head coach Lindsey Hunter was suspended for the final three games of the 2021-22 season, Ivory was added to the staff. After the season, Ivory was named head coach of MVSU, where he holds the school record for career assists.

“The job came open, and I decided to give it one more try,” Ivory said.

In filling out the scheduling pukas, Ivory called the UH coaches.

“It’s always been a good trip for us,” Ivory said. “We enjoy the crowd. The tournament is outstanding. The fan base is great. Everybody greets you. It’s great we kept the relationship going with (UH) Coach (Eran) Ganot and his staff.”

Ivory said the trip promotes team bonding and, with three games in four nights, a test of stamina.

Because of Eligibility hiccups, the Delta Devils were without five of their top 10 players against Baylor. Ivory said forward Walter Hamilton and wing Ernest Minton cleared the hurdle, and are on this trip. Guards Rayquan Brown, Tyronn Mosley and Amani Harris probably will have to wait until next week to resolve their Eligibility issues.

Ivory said the Delta Devils prefer to play an uptempo style. “We’ll have to slow it down because we don’t have all the depth without those three players,” Ivory said.

Last season’s top four scorers departed. But Alvin Stredic, a 6-9 transfer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, scored 14 points on 67% shooting against Baylor. Terry Collins contributed 10 points despite 2-for-13 shooting, including 1-for-7 on 3s. Baylor outrebounded the Delta Devils 53-29, including 22-9 on the offensive glass.

“We shot the ball well,” Ivory said. “We just didn’t rebound well. It’s a learning experience with a young team.”

MVSUs Trasity Totten is the first female Assistant Coach on a Southwestern Athletic Conference men’s basketball team. “She has a chance to be a very good coach” Ivory said.

The ‘Bows had to rearrange their backcourt after point guard Juan Munoz suffered a season-ending Achilles injury a week ago. Munoz, who scored 16 points in 20 minutes in an exhibition against Hawaii Hilo, was projected as a starter. Munoz, who transferred from Longwood in August 2021, suffered his third ACL injury last year and missed the 2021-22 season. Munoz has not played in a regular-season game in two years as a ‘Bow.

JoVon McClanahan will take over the point on a full-time basis.

Tonight will also mark the return of winger Samuta Avea, who opted out during the COVID-19-impacted season in 2020-21 and missed last season because of a back injury.

Rainbow Classic

At Stan Sheriff Center

Friday

>> Eastern Washington vs. Yale, 4:30 p.m

>> Hawaii vs. Mississippi Valley State, 7 p.m

Sunday

>> Yale vs. Mississippi Valley State, 2:30 p.m

>> Hawaii vs. Eastern Washington, 5 p.m

Monday

>> Mississippi Valley State vs. Eastern Washington, 4:30 p.m

>> Hawaii vs. Yale, 7 p.m