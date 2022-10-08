Bowling Green Nearly Ran The Worst Fake Field Goal Of All-Time

You have to respect the hustle. Bowling Green, trailing 17-0 in the first quarter, lined up to attempt a very short field goal against Buffalo. Knowing how important it would get to seven points instead of three, they decided to go with a little trickery. They Dialed up a fake field goal that not only didn’t work, but spectacularly backfired.

So Bowling Green tried that fake field goal that Oklahoma just ran and it didn’t work out. Matter of fact it failed hilariously but the Buffalo TD return was called back for a block in the back. (very sick video quality) pic.twitter.com/7hDjf8Vw0U — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 8, 2022

Yikes.

Luckily for Bowling Green, Buffalo was called for an illegal block in the back on the return, and the touchdown was negated. Unfortunately, they still turned the ball over via the fumble.

This was as close as they could have possibly gotten to executing the worst fake field goal of all-time. What could possibly be worse than failing at the attempt, seeing your kicker completely wipe out and drop the football, then have the defense return it 85 yards for a score?

Despite the massive failure that Bowling Green had in the first quarter, they actually stepped up to the plate on the ensuing drive. Following the fumble recovery and penalty, Buffalo embarked on a 15-play drive that then set up with second-and-goal from the Bowling Green one-yard line.

Three straight stops by the Falcons defense returned the ball to their offense, although still trailing by 17 points and backed into the shadow of their own goal line.

But it could have been a lot worse. Instead of a 24-0 hole and an extremely embarrassing lowlight, they only trailed 17-0 with a mildly embarrassing lowlight. It’s the little victories that make life worth living.