Bowling and Mini Golf Events Sunday Benefit Mishstrong and Related Charities

A series of events are taking place starting this weekend to benefit Mishstrong, in Honor of Michelle Benedetti, and supported Charities such as St. Ann’s Home.

Mishstrong Awards Scholarships to students planning Careers in social work and supports Charities that were important to Benedetti, who lost her battle with metastatic breast cancer in 2019. She worked in social services for more than two decades, spending a majority of her time advocating for children in Haverhill and surrounding towns.

Fundraising this weekend includes a Bowling and Mini Golf Combo, with Bowling taking place Sunday, Sept. 11, 12:30 pm, at Academy Lanes, 725 S. Main St., Bradford, followed by miniature golf taking place 2:30 pm, at Nunan Florist and Greenhouses, 269 Central St., Georgetown. Children’s rounds are $23 and adults, $32. There are also options for either bowling—$10 for children and $15 for adults, or miniature golf—$9.75 for children or $14.75 for adults.

Event registrations may be made online at mishstrong.org.

Future events include a yard sale, Sunday, Oct. 2, at Academy Lanes, and Wine Pairing and four-course dinner Sunday, Oct. 23, at Keons in downtown Haverhill.

Yard sale donations, with the exception of large televisions and electronics, may be made between Monday, Sept 26, and Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8 am-2 pm, at 673 S. Main St., Bradford. Tables are also available for rent at $30 each at the yard sale, which starts at 8 am, in the parking lot of Academy Lanes in Bradford, 725 S. Main St., Bradford.

Keons wine pairing and dinner features wine, Ginger chicken pockets, wild mushroom ravioli. country short ribs and tiramisu. The dinner starts at 6:30 pm Tickets are $135 each.

Supported Charities include St. Ann’s Home in Methuen and Community Action in Haverhill. St. Ann’s Home provides assessment, treatment, residential, special education and community-based services for children, adolescents, young adults and their families.

