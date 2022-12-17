Bowl Season Week 1 Mountain West Football: Best Bets

A look at the Mountain West betting odds for Week 13

What are the oddsmakers saying about these match ups?

Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider and entered at the time of writing.

It’s Bowl Season. Throw the regular season record out of the window. We take a look at the Saturday slate minus the early game. Go win some money and buy yourself some nice gifts for Christmas.

Florida @ Oregon State (-8, O/U 53)

Both teams combined for over 64 points per game. Both teams are 7-5 on the over/under on the year. This is going to come down to how the defenses perform. Florida allows over 400 yards per game, Oregon State allows under 350 yards per game. Oregon State is 10-2 agianst the spread, but the over feels ripe for a hit.

Pick: Over

Washington State @ Fresno State (-4, O/U 53)

Fresno State is only 7-6 against the spread this year, but this feels like the perfect opportunity to go 8-6 for the Bulldogs. Wazzu is coming off a rivalry loss to Washington. Fresno has won eight straight including the MW Championship. The Bulldogs defense will run the day against the Cougars.

Pick: Fresno State -4

Rice @ Southern Miss (-6.5, O/U 45.5)

The under seems like a weird pick here, but with the defenses both teams bring it seems like an okay pick. Rice is allowing less than 380 yards and Southern Miss is allowing less than 270 yards. The Golden Eagles are probably going to win, but it won’t be a high scoring affair.

Pick: Under

SMU @ BYU (+4, O/U 64)

In the land of enchantment, we might have the most entertaining game of the Bowl season (if you like offense). Both teams score over 30 points a game and allow over 30 points a game. No defense is the name of the game here and a Shootout seems likely.

Pick: Over

North Texas @ Boise State(-10.5 O/U 59.5)

Boise State is looking to show their performance against Fresno State was a fluke. North Texas is without their Coach and looking to show the way forward for themselves. The Mean Green will unfortunately walk into the Bronco Buzzsaw of a defense. Boise walks away with this one easily.

Pick: Boise State -10.5