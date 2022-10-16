Bowl projections: Tennessee replaces Alabama in the College Football Playoff with Georgia in the top spot

Well. 6 Tennessee’s stunning 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama not only snapped a 15-game losing streak for the Volunteers in the series, it has also resulted in the Vols replacing the Crimson Tide in the updated College Football Playoff projection. After defeating Alabama for the first time since 2006, Tennessee now sits 6-0 on the season with one of the program’s biggest wins of the last two decades.

Although Tennessee is replacing Alabama in the field of four, it is not taking Bama’s exact seed. The Vols are projected for the No. 4 spot setting up what would be a rematch with No. 1 seed Georgia. The placement takes into account a projected win for Georgia over Tennessee on Nov. 5 with the Bulldogs going on to win the SEC Championship Game with the Vols finishing the season 11-1.

Ohio State, which was off this week, remains the No. 2 seed slotted for the Fiesta Bowl. The Buckeyes return to action against Iowa next week. Ohio State’s opponent would be No. 3 seed Clemson, which is up 20 points on Florida State early in the fourth quarter Saturday night. The Tigers will play what is likely to be a top-15 Syracuse team next week.

Let’s take a look at the updated CFP field. The rest of Jerry Palm’s updated Bowl projections after Week 7 will be available Sunday morning.

College Football Playoffs