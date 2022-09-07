Bowie volleyball loses to Peaster – Bowie News





After nine straight wins the Bowie Lady Rabbits faced their biggest test of the season hosting state-ranked Peaster on Friday night.

The Lady Greyhounds won in straight sets against the Lady Rabbits in a game that showed Bowie where it is at after such a great first month of the season.

The Lady Rabbits’ confidence was at an all time high, having dominated most of their matches during a nine-game run stretching back to two weeks ago. Besides picking up wins against Burkburnett and at Paradise, the team won all of its games at its final tournament in Nocona, including a straight sets win against a Boyd team that had beaten them twice earlier.

But Peaster is one of those programs that usually is one of the top in 3A and is in Bowie’s region. The Lady Greyhounds have won their district the past two years, including two years ago when they ended the Lady Rabbits season in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

The first two sets were competitive, but ended the same way with Peaster pulling ahead at the end to win 25-20. The third set was not as competitive as the Lady Greyhounds won 25-17 to take the match.

