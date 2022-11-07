Bowie State’s Ivey, Grossman Named to CIAA All-Conference Volleyball Team

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announced its 2022 Volleyball All-Conference teams and superlatives as voted on by the CIAA Volleyball Coaches Association and Sports Information Directors Association and the list Featured Bowie State’s Jailyn Ivey and Lindsey Grossman.

Both Ivey and Grossman were named First Team All-Conference honorees.

Ivey, a native of Bowie, Md., was second in the CIAA with a Kills per set average of 3.25 in just 67 sets played this season. The Graduate senior led the Bulldogs in total kills with 218 on the year while recording four matches with double-doubles with at least 10 kills and 10 digs. Ivey Eclipsed the 1,000th career mark in total Kills this season against Livingstone back on Oct. 9.

As for Grossman, the junior utility recorded four triple doubles this season – the most this year by a CIAA player. She led the Bulldogs in assists (370) and digs (176) while registering five double-doubles and 17 matches with at least 10 assists. The Albany, Oregon native dished out a career-high 31 assists in the Bulldogs’ win over Winston-Salem State (9/25/22) to go along with 16 kills and 10 digs.

Although the Bulldogs did not make the CIAA Tournament this season, Bowie State reached 10 wins for the first time since 2008. The Bowie State Women’s volleyball concluded the regular season just two wins shy of a .500 record, finishing 10-12 overall and 6 -10 in the CIAA under first year head Coach Edric Poitier.

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit www.bsubuldogs.com.