Bowie State to Host CIAA Volleyball Round-Up

BOWIE, Md. – Bowie State University will host the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Volleyball Round-Up Saturday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 25 in McKeldin Gymnasium and AC Jordan Arena. The event is free and open to the public.

The round-up will feature all 12 member institutions of the CIAA, featuring the CIAA Northern Division which includes Bowie State, Elizabeth City State, Lincoln (PA) Virginia State, Virginia State, Shaw and Virginia Union along with the Fayetteville State, Claflin, Johnson C. Smith, Winston-Salem State, Livingstone and Saint Augustine’s that make up the Southern Division.

Below is the list of times for the matches on each day. Court #1 is designated as AC Jordan Arena and Court #2 is McKeldin Gym, which is adjacent from the Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex which houses AC Jordan Arena.

Saturday, September 24, 2022

Day 1 | Time

Court #1 Court #2

9:00 AM BSU vs SAU MON vs FSU

11:00 AM VUU vs WSSU VSU vs LC

1:00 PM SU vs JCSU ECSU vs CLA

3:00 PM VUU vs SAU VSU vs FSU

5:00 PM SU vs WSSU ECSU vs LC

Sunday, September 25, 2022

Day 2 | Time

Court #1 Court #2

9:00 AM BSU vs JCSU LU vs CLA

11:00 AM SUN vs SAU ECSU vs FSU

1:00 PM VUU vs JCSU VSU vs CLA

3:00 PM BSU vs WSSU LU vs LC

For more information regarding the CIAA round-up, please click HERE.

