Bowie State Men’s Basketball Hosts UDC on Wednesday Night

BOWIE, Md. – Coming off a much needed road win at Bloomfield College Monday night, the Bowie State men’s basketball team will return to AC Jordan Arena to take on the Firebirds from the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) as the nightcap of one of two games on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The Series:

Wednesday’s meeting will mark the 12thth time since 2010 that Bowie State and UDC will face each other. The Bulldogs own a 9-2 all-time record, including a two-game winning streak against the Firebirds Entering competition. Last season, BSU took an 80-65 win at UDC on Dec. 4, 2021.

Bowie State is undefeated at home (5-0) against UDC.

The Bulldog Breakdown:

The Bulldogs (2-3) enter Wednesday’s game following a gut-check win 85-81 over Bloomfield that snapped a three game losing skid on Monday night. Against the Bears, junior guard Mark Bradshaw poured in a game-high 22 points, shooting 8-of-9 from the field while a senior guard Quinton Drayton totaled 19 points and four rebounds.

Bowie State’s performance against Bloomfield was a season-high shooting night from beyond the arc as the Bulldogs shot 11-of-20 (55-percent). Bradshaw was perfect (5-5) in 3-pointers made. While the Bulldogs offense was clicking against the Bears, the defense was equally impressive. Bowie State held an 8-5 ratio in team blocks.

This season, Bradshaw is now the team lead with 15.6 points and minutes (30.6). Sophomore guard Kyree Freeman-Davis and sophomore guard Caleb Johnson along with Drayton add 12.6, 12.4 and 10.6 points, respectively. Senior guard Anthony Carpenter has a team-best 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assist average.

Surveying the Firebirds:

The Firebirds are 1-2, coming off a 76-69 loss to Bloomfield on Nov. 19. Five Firebirds scored in the double figures led by Torrence Horton coming off the bench to lead the team, with 13 points. UDC outscored the Bears in the second half (43-36) but it wasn’t enough to overcome the large deficit at Halftime as the Firebirds trailed 40-26 at the break.

This season, UDC averages 80.7 points, 43 rebounds and 20 assists. The Firebirds are shooting 42.5-percent from the field that features 22.4-percent from the 3-point line and 71.2-percent from the stripe.

Up Next:

The Bulldogs will return to action on Sunday, Nov. 27 against Shepherd at 4 pm The game is the nightcap of a doubleheader.

