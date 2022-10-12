Bowie State Athletics Holds Successful Annual Bulldog Golf Classic

BOWIE, Md. – It was a beautiful day for golf on Tuesday as the Bowie State University Department of Athletics in conjunction with Institutional Advancement teamed up to host the 11th Annual Bulldog Golf Classic at the Country Club at Woodmore. More than 100 Bulldog supports came out for the event, raising over $25,000 to benefit the student-athletes at Bowie State University.

“Once again, Bulldog Nation showed up and barked loudly in support of our 11th annual Bulldog Golf Classic,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Clyde Doughty, Jr. “I want to profoundly thank the 108 Golfers who gathered at the prestigious Woodmore Country Club to Engage in a round of golf in support of the growing needs of our resilient athletics department.”

“We are also very grateful for our wonderful key sponsors or their continued support of our outing. We look forward to everyone joining us next year on October 10, 2023 at Woodmore. We are Bowie Bold and Bulldog Strong”.

Along with 18 holes of golf at one of the premier clubs in Prince George’s County, the day featured a number of on-course contests, breakfast, lunch, awards and prizes. The foursome of Major Riddick, Michael Hughes, Eupert Braithwaite and Shawn Alfred took home first place while the foursome of Steve Novak, Owen Johnson, George Odiong and Eddie Larry came in second place.

The third place winners Featured the foursome Dionne Bowlding, Sandy Milligan, Chuck Gray and PUA Ponafala. The closest to the pin for the men was Sandy Milligan while Nat Lewis had the longest drive.

Bowie State Athletics would like to thank its major sponsors of this year’s Golf Classic, including BGE, Alladin, ABM, Crescent Cities Charities, Major F. Riddick, Jr., Experience Prince George’s, Bowie Baysox, Moore Management & Entertainment, Betty Brown Turner and Pinkie’s Art.

The official date for the 2023 Bulldog Golf Classic is Oct. 10, 2023 at the Woodmore Country Club.

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit www.bsubuldogs.com.