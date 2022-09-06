Bowie State Athletics and CIAA Offer Streaming Packages for Football, Volleyball, and Basketball

BOWIE, Md. – Bowie State Athletics and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) have furthered their partnership with Hudl, a leader in performance analysis, to further enhance streaming solutions and production quality.

As a result, all regular season Bulldog home football, volleyball, and men’s & women’s basketball contests will now fall under a subscription starting this season in 2022-23.

Bowie State alumni and supporters can purchase a monthly subscription for $24.99 or an annual subscription for $79.99 to catch all the Bulldog football, volleyball, and basketball regular season games, including all home contests and away conference games. Individual game passes are also available for $9.99. All contests will be available on the CIAA Sports Network and its Affiliated school networks.

Fans can visit the Bulldog Sports Network to purchase their regular season package today.

The move to a subscription-based model and enhancements in technology are part of an initial partnership that started with HUDL last year to enrich streaming and film exchange solutions across the conference.

Enhancements to the Bulldog Sports Network include an indoor and outdoor motion-tracking Hudl Focus camera, an increase in resolution for all game broadcasts, moving from 720p HD to 1080p HD, custom in-game score graphics, and access to instant replay.

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit www.bsubuldogs.com.