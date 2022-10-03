Bowers, Geers chose LSJ volleyball co-players of the month in September

LocalSportsJournal.com

KENT CITY–Kent City senior Lexie Bowers and her junior teammate, Maddie Geers, have been chosen as co-players of the month by the Local Sports Journal.

Bowers is enjoying a solid season with 165 digs, 5 blocks, 117 kills and 30 aces this season.

“Lexie is in her second year on the varsity team,” Kent City Coach Vandy Krueger said. “Last year she played on the left side all the way around and this year she has moved to the right side.

Her court awareness has improved as well as her aggressiveness both as an offensive and defensive player. She also has become a solid threat with her hitting.

“Lexie is a left-handed hitter who knows when she needs to swing hard or place the ball in open spots,” Krueger said.

Lexie is the daughter of Doug and Danyle Bowers. Lexie has a 3.892 grade-point average.

Maddie Geers is in her second year on the varsity team. She brings a lot of energy and leadership to the team.

Geers has 167 digs, 13 blocks, 108 kills and 19 aces this season.

“Maddie plays left and middle for us this season,” Krueger said. “She is a very strong hitter who is working hard every day to improve her game. She is also a very strong defensive player who has a very quick read on the ball and is great at chasing it down. She is super competitive, and it shows by her play on the court.”

Maddie is the daughter of Rob and Lynelle Geers. Maddie has a 4.0 grade-point average.

“Maddie and Lexie were both key players on the team last season, but have had to step into bigger roles this season,” Krueger said. “Both are our top offensive and defensive players this season. They are also super Athletic and are three-sport Athletes who excel at all the sports they play.”

Both have enjoyed great success on the basketball court for the Eagles. Now, that has become evident on the volleyball court as well.