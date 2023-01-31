Bowen: The goals are giving us confidence

Bowen’s goal involvement stretched to an assist, too, as he got in down the right hand side to cross for Michail Antonio to head home a second five minutes into the second period, and he was delighted for his fellow forward – particularly after he received a gift from the No9 himself against Everton.

“It’s a massive goal for Micky as well. Something we’ve been working on, as the manager would say, is tapping in goals,” he continued.

“That’s what we’ve been trying to get and you’ve seen in the last couple of games they’re the goals we’ve got.

“It was Mick’s ball to me for the second goal against Everton and tonight I returned the favor for him.

“It was a Massive goal at a Massive time because 1-0 wasn’t fully secure just after half-time, so to get that second goal helped us put another foot on hold of the game.”

An FA Cup tie against Manchester United is familiar territory for the Hammers – the fifth round meeting will be the sixth time the teams have locked horns in this competition in just 22 years, and the Old Trafford tie late next month is one Bowen will relish.

“It’s never easy, but if we want to be successful in these competitions we have to beat the best teams,” the No20 added.

“It’s going to be a tough game, we respect Manchester United, they’re a top, top team but as I said to be successful in this competition you have to beat the best to be the best.”